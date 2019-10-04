Featured
Rivers Guber Poll: Dismiss Awara’s Petition, AAC Tells Tribunal …Wike, INEC, PDP Want Victory Upheld
The African Action Congress (AAC) has asked the Rivers State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal to dismiss the petition filed by the African Action Congress (AAC) Governorship Candidate, Engr Biokpomabo Awara, against the election of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for lacking in merit.
The demand came, last Wednesday, just as the tribunal Chairman, Justice Kingsley Orjiako, announced that the tribunal has reserved judgment following the adoption of final written addresses by all the parties in the case.
The AAC sponsored the Awara during the March 9, 2019 governorship election in the state.
Counsel to the AAC, Henry Bello while adopting the party’s final written address, last Wednesday, urged the Rivers State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal to place value on the video clip tendered, which showed the declaration of Wike as the winner of the March 9, 2019 Governorship election after due collation of results.
The AAC explained that their decision to call for the dismissal of the petition by Awara was borne out of the party’s commitment to the truth.
“A lawyer should not promote a case which to his knowledge is false. Every iota of their case is made in falsehood. Therefore, counsel for the party presenting the truth before the tribunal deserves commendation.
“My Lord, I want the court to rely eminently on the evidence of PW21. His evidence and the video played lay credence to PW21 evidence.
“I, Henry Bello on behalf of the 2nd respondent (AAC) hereby consent to the dismissal of this petition”, he added.
Submitting the PDP’S final written address, Ahmed Raji (SAN) urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition, considering the prayers by the 2nd Petitioner (AAC) that the petition be dismissed.
He submitted that the witnesses of the petitioners had agreed that election was peaceful in the state.
“In reaction to the petitioner’s response dated September 27, 2019, I rely on the due process. and urge the court to dismiss the petition in the sense that the 2nd petitioner clearly considered, and admitted that the petition should be dismissed.
“Not a single witness of the petitioner was called from the polling unit; it was either ward agent or state agent. They said the election was peaceful, free and fair.
“The first petitioner has not presented to the court any other separate result other than the result presented by the 1st respondent (INEC)”.
He added: “We seek the court to dismiss the petition, which is from a disunited house, even from the onset. We will not want a disunited house to come and cause commotion in the state”.
In his final written address, Wike through his counsel, Emmanuel Ukala (SAN) adopted the position of the PDP.
He added that petitioner called witnesses that contradicted his petition, therefore, there should be no basis to further debate the matter.
“Although the petitioner purport to challenge the governorship election, evidence of the petitioner’s witnesses PW21 and PW22 and video clip confirmed the victory of Governor Nyesom Wike in the election.
“It is important to state that the PW21 is the state collation of both petitioners. Even though the 1st petitioner claimed the PW21 is an imposter, he never produced any other that stood in his place. The political party appoints the collation agent and there was no challenge by the party that he was the state collation agent.
“PW21 made it clear that the 2nd petitioner actually accepted the result as was signed by the party agent. When a political party signs a result, it is not legal to bring such result as a matter in court.
“They have shown that there is no basis to go further with the petition. There is no law for a party calling witnesses that contradict themselves or the petition.”
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition.
Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission, Steve Adehie (SAN) said
“We adopt all the preliminary arguments and urge the tribunal to dismiss the petition.
“We adopt the evidence of the PDP, Governor Wike and our own argument. It is true we did not call witnesses but we led evidence through the witnesses. All the witnesses that testified admitted that they have no problem with the results as declared by INEC.
“As an exhibit Q1 tendered PW20 result sheets and PW21 also confirmed the final results by INEC.
“If all the witnesses admitted the results as declared by INEC then why are we here. This tells that they have no case to protest. We are urging this court to dismiss this case with substantial cost”.
But, the AAC Governorship Candidate, Engr Biokpomabo Awara urged the tribunal to grant his reliefs.
Counsel to Awara, Emenike Ebete told the court to nullify the election and order for rerun.
The tribunal Chairman, Justice Kingsley Orjiako said that all the parties would be informed when the judgment would be delivered.
Featured
Good Of Rivers People, My Driving Force, Wike Affirms …As Work Begins On Garrison, Artillery, Rumuokoro Flyovers
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has explained that the driving philosophy of his leadership model, is promoting the good of Rivers State in every action.
Addressing journalists after defying a heavy downpour to inspect the ongoing construction of Mother and Child Hospital in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said he would continue to fulfill all his promises to the people of the state.
The governor said: “What is important is that when we make a promise, we fulfil that promise. We have no room for excuses. We will continue to promote the good of our people.
“For me, everything is Rivers. Whatever will improve the lives of Rivers people, we will do it”.
Wike said that Julius Berger has started the process of preliminary works for the three flyover bridges at Garrison, Artillery and Rumuokoro in Port Harcourt.
He said that the construction giant has started soil tests, while the due process formalities would be completed, today.
“They are doing soil test. By tomorrow, they would conclude the due process formalities.
“We will flag off the construction of the three flyover bridges by the second week of October”, he said.
Commenting on the Mother and Child Hospital, the governor said that it would be completed by this November ending.
“We believe that by the end of November, the Mother and Child Hospital will be ready. I am happy with the pace and quality of work by the new contractor.
“We were not impressed with the last contractor. We had to terminate the contract. We are impressed with what we are seeing now. This contractor is doing well with the supervision of relevant officials of relevant government agencies”, he said.
He said the Mother and Child Hospital would provide specialist services to the people of Niger Delta, being the first in the region.
The governor noted that the hospital would also serve as part of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, explaining that the Rivers State Government has paid fully for the equipment of the hospital.
He added that full payment has been made for the furnishing of the hospital, while payment for the construction work is at 90 per cent level.
Wike was accompanied on the inspection by Director General, Rivers State Bureau of Public Procurement, Mr. Igonibo Emmanuel Thompson and former state lawmaker, Felix Nwaeke.
Featured
Addressing Population Concern
The issue concerning population evokes a large range of controversies, such that it becomes difficult to discuss human population explosion without offending some sensibilities. Current total human population globally cannot easily be fixed with any accuracy; we can only guess and estimate without any exactitude. In the case of Nigeria, population is an emotive issue because it has been an instrument of political and economic power hustling.
What is of real importance in the population issue is not the number of people, but the quality of life and living conditions. Hardly would any honest person deny the fact that the quality of life and living condition of a large number of Nigerians can be described as quite pathetic. Similarly, it is to be expected that pathetic conditions find solace in amative engagements, thus rapid increase in population.
In the past, individual families and communities could take pride in large family size and number of able-bodies people available as cherished resources. But current situations globally are quite different with obvious changes in economic life-styles and modern technologies. In a monetized rather than agrarian society money talks, rather than the number of people. Those who hold money and power merely use or need the masses as ladder to greater heights.
As communities and nations grow larger and more sophisticated, the majority of people, especially the poor masses, rarely know the dynamics of power-politics. During the transition period from agrarian to increasing industrialization and urbanisation, humans develop a predatory life-style and propensity. Starting from land grabbing by money-bags and through government policies on land and resources, a large number of people are placed in a position of disadvantage.
Anybody who has cared to carry out some unbiased research, particularly in the changes taking place in rural communities, would easily agree that subsistence farming is declining. There is also an increase in migration from rural to the urban towns, usually in search of non-existing jobs. Unfortunately, the aspirations, lifestyles, concern and focus of the leaders of this nation are elitist in nature rather than egalitarian.
Nobody would tell the poor masses that they are increasingly becoming endangered species in an elitist society. Rather what politicians would tell you is: “If you cannot beat them, join them”. Thus are politics and political parties ready instruments of alienation in a society in transition. Hustling for power, money and relevance usually goes along with ruthlessness and corrupt practices which reduce the level of integrity and fuel frustration. As frustration increases, some ready “opium” beckon.
It is well known that the ready opiums of the masses include religion, weeds and lechery, which require little or no investment or energy. Those who establish “spiritual houses”, smoking joints and “slaughter houses” where alienated ones can find solace, are usually the money bags. With increases in places of solace, sexually transmitted diseases, series murders and unwanted babies abound.
Without placing blames on the elites and political class, the truth is that nothing is being done to educate and enlighten the masses on the issues and complexities associated with social transition. Since the end of the Nigerian Civil War, Nigeria has not been the same. Causes and origins of the instability, insecurity and perplexities assailing the nation are many and need to be addressed. They cannot be addressed by the purchase of weapons of mass destruction, exotic luxury cars and private jets; neither would bullet-proof gadgets help.
If Senators can propose, sponsor and finance some independent research on the state of the masses and what palliative measures that can be put in place, that would help better than buying luxury cars. Such research if carried out would reveal shocking findings, one of which is that thought of suicide is on the increase. Another finding would be that lechery resulting from hunger and frustration results in increases of unwanted babies. There is also the suspicion that money politics fuels cultism.
In Shakespeare’s Othello, we find this statement from Roderigo: “It is silliness to live when to live is torment; And then have we a prescription to die when death is our physician”. For many Nigerians, to live is torment, but while death may not be the physician, an alternative is the resort to a life of crime or lechery. The quality of life arising from hopelessness and meaninglessness among the masses, results in the incarnation of inferior souls in the society. To have a dozen children is no honour.
To say that the large increase of the population is matched by a large increase in the quality of the people, is to tell a lie. Rather, the truth is that there is usually a large influx of inferior souls in a society where living conditions become ignoble. Real development or a high standard of life has nothing to do with increased wealth, power and technology, but largely on the nobility of heart. It is an inner personal culture which shows visibly in empathy or a deep inner feeling which makes an individual to shun shameful activities and utterances.
One urgent issue which Nigeria must address now is rising population. While family planning and personal discipline would help, there is a need for an official policy on the matter. Vasectomy for men is a strong suggestion as well as Castration for rapists. On the whole, the plight of single mothers demands the attention of the nation’s leaders. To fiddle while the masses groan is said.
Bright Amirize
Featured
Buhari’s Independence Day Address Shows Nigeria’s In Wrong Hand -PDP …Says It’s Insult To Nigerians, Mockery Of Democracy …Jonathan Tasks Nigerians On Faith, Patriotism
The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the live broadcast made by President Muhammadu Buhari to mark the celebration of the country’s 59 years anniversary.
The party, which had ruled Nigeria for 16 years, described Buhari’s independence day broadcast as an insult on the psyche of Nigerians and a mockery of the country’s democracy.
Disclosing this in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP said that the speech was completely un-presidential, lacking in patriotic stance and replete with manifest inconsistencies, contradictions, paradoxes and false performance claims, which further confirm that our dear fatherland is in wrong hands.
The statement reads, “The PDP notes that President Buhari, in his recorded address, failed to forcefully address the key issues of freedom, social justice, constitutional order, separation of powers, rule of law, human rights, credible elections, national cohesion, accountability and transparency in government; the very fundamentals of an independent state, because his administration had violated them all”.
The party regretted that Buhari had no forceful reassurances on the challenge of escalated insecurity under his watch; he had no clear-cut and operable blueprint to revamp our economy, which his administration wrecked in a period of four years, resulting in so much hardship and despondency that Nigerians now resort to suicide and slavery abroad as options.
“Our party notes that this address further exposes that the Buhari Presidency is not interested in nation building; that it is completely disconnected from the people and remains insensitive to the plights of Nigerians.
“The PDP states that if anything, Mr. President only succeeded in further demonstrating that his administration is, indeed, in no position to deliver a credible, acceptable and satisfactory independence address.
“This is so because under the Buhari Presidency, our nation has experienced the worst form of division, deprivation, human right abuse, constitutional violations, disregard to rule of law, electoral malpractices, disobedience to court order, disrespect for separation of powers and curtailing of press freedom.
“The PDP further laments that due to the incompetence and legitimacy challenges confronting the Buhari Presidency, our nation is losing her voice and due regard in the international arena; as the administration has remained lacking in the required capacity and boldness to forcefully engage other world leaders on critical issues.
“The dearth in foreign direct investment and the inhuman treatments being meted out on our citizens in countries where we were once held in very high esteem are some of the injuries our nation is suffering under the Buhari administration.
“The party describes as depressing that while other leaders motivate their citizens on a day like this, President Buhari is presenting uninspiring claims, propaganda and empty promises.
“The PDP, however, urges Nigerians not to despair but keep hope alive as we collectively await the Supreme Court to deliver justice and retrieve our stolen Presidential mandate, so that the nation will have a leadership that it truly deserves at this point in our national history”, it added.
Meanwhile, the former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerians to keep faith with the country’s attempts at development by remaining faithful to its growth prospect.
Jonathan stated this in a statement he personally signed, yesterday.
The statement read: “59 years ago, we walked into the road of political freedom when the Union Jack was lowered and the Green-White-Green Flag hoisted as the symbol of our sovereignty. Citizens sang for joy, with heartbeats of hope and eyes flooded with a new vision of liberty and justice.
“In these past decades, we have lived with the mixed reality of abundance and lack, peace and conflict, hope and despair. Despite the challenges, we have kept faith in the strength of our unity and stood firmly to uphold Nigeria’s honour and glory. It is for this spirit, that we have always emerged stronger in the face of trials.
“As we celebrate our 59th independence anniversary, let’s honour the memory of those who committed their lives towards advancing the course of our freedom and wellbeing, which this day signifies.
“We should also be inspired by the efforts of our numerous compatriots whose heroism and patriotic endeavours have continued to lift the status of our nation.
“No matter the troubles that challenge our glory, we must not despair. Fellow Nigerians, let us strengthen faith in our country and work together towards a prosperous nation.
“Happy Independence Day Nigeria.”
Trending
-
Sports4 days ago
Nations Cup: Amputee Football Team President Appeals For Support
-
Sports4 days ago
Smart Heads Go Round FC’s Coaching Crew
-
Sports4 days ago
Rt Hon Harry Memorial Tennis Tourney Holds,’Morrow
-
Sports4 days ago
We’ll Transform Sports Through PPP-Minister
-
Politics3 days ago
Bayelsa, Kogi Polls:‘INEC Won’t Extend PVCs’ Collection Deadline’
-
Sports4 days ago
Sports @ 59: Still Searching For The Wand
-
Sports3 days ago
‘Empty Stands In Doha Damaging Athletics’
-
Politics3 days ago
Assembly Leadership Crisis: Dickson Recognises New Speaker