NPA Wants FG To Build Tower In Rivers Port
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Rivers Port Complex, has called on the Federal Government to build a functional tower in the port to enhance communications.
The Authority said the absence of a functional communication tower in the complex was hampering the operations of the port with incoming vessels.
NPA Manager, Rivers Port Complex, Engr. Yenusu Ibrahim Anji, stated this during a quarterly NPA stakeholders’ meetings chaired by the NPA Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman with terminal operations in Port Harcourt on Monday.
Anji said the tower, when constructed, would enhance easy communications with the port and vessels at the high sea.
The manager also called on NPA to ensure a 24-hour pilotage in the port to enhance traffic in the Rivers port
Anji told the stakeholders that shipping activities had improved in the port due to reduction in pirate activities in the Eastern ports.
He said over 162 vessels were received in the port in the first half of 2019, from January to June.
According to him, over 2616,728 cargo traffics were received in the port by the Port Terminal Operators Limited PTOL and BUA terminals in Rivers Port Complex
He called for the expansion of the port complex and its terminals to attract more investors and create space for stacking of containers.
The manager also called for the provision of capable tugboats in the port to help push cargo vessels berthing in the port.
Why We Shut Down BUA Terminal At Rivers Port
The Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, has given reason why the Authority decommissioned and shut down the BUA Ports and Terminals Limited, operator of Terminal B, in Rivers Port complex.
Usman stated this while speaking at a quarterly stakeholders’ meeting organised by the NPA, Rivers and Onne Ports in Port Harcourt, on Monday.
Usman said NPA took the step to save the lives of those working at the terminal after receiving a letter from BUA on security challenges surrounding the quay walls at its terminal.
She disclosed that the terminal operator wrongly served the NPA a contempt of court letter, but said that the Authority had not violated any court order, insisting there was no court order that restricted the agency from terminating the concession agreement it had with BUA.
Usman urged Nigerians to ask BUA why it would want to continue to operate from a terminal it had termed unsafe in a letter it sent to NPA management.
He said, “This morning, we have been served a contempt of court while arriving Port Harcout, today.
“In November 2016, a notice of termination was issued to BUA Terminal for none compliance with the port development plan. As part of the concession agreement, there are certain developments that each terminal operator is supposed to do at their terminals. In line with the concession agreement, BUA was required to rehabilitate and reconstruct that particular terminal, but did not do that for years.
“When NPA did an inspection, their concession agreement was terminated for failure to adhere to that development plan. However, BUA instituted a court injunction that prevented NPA from taking over the facility. We got the injunction in January 2018. So, between January 2018 and June 2019, BUA enjoyed using that terminal in totality with collapsed quay walls and berths.
“We now received a letter from the same BUA, drawing our attention to the fact that the condition of the quay wall was deteriorating and not safe and it is at the point of collapse, and that they are very concerned.
“As a responsible regulator we looked at the state of that quay, and wondered how BUA could have used it for one and half years in that terrible state. With safety issues uppermost, we had to decommission the BUA terminal based on health and safety reasons.
“Now, the same BUA has gone to court to restrain NPA from implementing the decommissioning policy despite highlighting in their letter to us that the terminal is not safe. I am curious to what contempt of court this is all about. We are talking of an unsafe terminal.
“They are drawing attention of the public and alleging unfair treatment, but we are questioning what unfair treatment is in issues that has to do with safety. Do we ignore safety and allow BUA to continue to use a terminal that is about to collapse?
“ It is important to NPA that BUA notifies the stakeholders and the court that they wrote to NPA in that regards. They should stop attributing the decommissioning to termination issue because the rule in port operation business is safety first.
“We should be responsible as private entities by adhering to what is required of us and go through due process. In addition, we have noted the fact that the quay walls along the Port Harcourt Port are weak and they are at the point of collapse. We instituted a conditional survey, which a report was sent to us that the Port Harcourt port has reached the end of its lifespan.
‘Rivers Marine Police Need More Gunboats To Combat Piracy’
The Rivers State Police Command says the Marine Police Department of the command needs more gunboats to combat piracy in the state.
This is against the backdrop of last week’s pirate attacks on two Bonny passengers boats, causing panic in the locality.
Speaking in a radio programme in Port Harcourt, Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers State, Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, said the two gunboats provided by the state government had been judiciously put into use by the command.
He said that the command’s marine unit only had two serviceable gunboats which, according to him, were not enough to combat the menace of piracy in the state.
He said the provision of more gunboats to the marine unit would assist in tackling piracy in the state
DSP Omoni said it is the duty of the marine unit to patrol the waterways across the state and ensure safety of lives and property.
Although he acknowledged the fact that no arrest had been made by the marine police and the Nigerian Navy on the incessant pirate attacks on the passengers in the waterways, he said the Command was doing everything humanly possible to curb criminality in the state.
The Tide reports that incessant pirate attacks in the Bonny waterways affect the socio-economic activities of the state as most travellers have abandoned Bonny Island for business.
Meanwhile, the lawmaker representing Bonny State Constituency, Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Abiye Pepple, has condemned the pirate attacks on passengers plying the route.
He appealed to the security agencies in the state to beef up security and save lives and property along the Bonny waterways.
Shippers Council Urges Immediate Implementation Of AFCFTA
The Nigerian Shippers Council has said that the recently signed African Continental Free Trade (AFCFTA) would increase intra-African trade by as much as $35 billion per year or 52 percent above the baseline by 2022, if well implemented.
The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the council, Barr. Hassan Bello, said this at a conference on maximizing benefits of Intra-African Trade under AFCFTA Regime in Lagos, recently.
Bellow was represented at the event by Operations Officer, Consumer Affairs of the council, James Chabulatuda.
The Tide recalls that the agreement, was adopted in March, 2018 following the deposit of the required 22 ratifications, and came into effect on 30th May, 2019.
Nigeira and Benin signed the agreement during the July, 2019 summit in Miamey, Niger. As at 25th September, 2019, all countries except Eritrea have not signed the agreement.
Bellow added that the Agreement would make imports from outside the continent decreased by $10 billion per year, while agricultural and industrial exports would increase by $4 billion and $21 billion above the baseline.
He noted that the AFCFTA would boost small and medium sized enterprises by 80 percent.
Earlier, the convener of the conference, Mr. Ismail Aniemu, expressed disappointment over the refusal of stakeholders in the maritime sector to highlight the importance of the AFCTA Agreement to business in Nigeria and Africa.
He dismissed the fear that Nigeria will be turned into a dumping ground by smaller countries, because of the agreement, saying such fear has no place.
He said that the conference was initiated to sensitise people especially maritime stakeholders on the importance of the AFCTA agreement.
