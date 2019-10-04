Niger Delta
Navy Nabs Six Rice Smugglers In A’Ibom
The Forward Operating Base (FOB) of the Nigerian Navy in Ibaka, Akwa Ibom, has arrested six suspected smugglers and seized 256 bags of 50kg rice.
The Commanding Officer of FOB, Capt. Peter Yilme, made the disclosure while handing over the suspects and items to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Tuesday in Ibaka, Mbo LGA of Akwa Ibom.
Yilme was represented by the Base Operations Officer, Lt. Cdr. Kabiru Yusuf,
He said that the navy also seized a medium-sized wooden boat from the suspected smugglers.
Yilme said that the navy was determined to end smuggling on waterways, and warned smugglers to desist from the act or be arrested.
He said that the navy would intensify riverine and land patrols to ensure an end to illegal trade on the waterways.
“I hereby hand over one medium-sized wooden boat laden with 256 bags of rice, along with its six crew members to the Nigeria Customs Service.
“The base will not relent in curbing smuggling and other illegal activities by criminal elements on waterways or inland.
“As they continue to devise new means of smuggling rice, FOB, Ibaka, will also intensify riverine and land patrols to ensure that illegal smuggling is stopped within its area of operation,” he said.
Receiving the suspects and items, a Deputy Superintendent of Nigeria Customs Service, Alabi Adedokun, hailed the navy for cooperation.
He said: “On behalf of the Nigeria Customs Service, I, Alabi Adedokun, take over the six defendants and 256 bags of foreign parboiled rice.
“On behalf of the Nigeria Customs Service, we thank you very much.”
Niger Delta
Banigo Assures On Support For Female Professionals, Entrepreneurs
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has reiterated her commitment to support female professionals and entrepreneurs to make impact in the society.
She stated this whiling playing host to members of the Society of Women Accountants of Nigeria (SWAN), Port Harcourt Chapter, at the Government House in Port Harcourt.
The Deputy Governor, who said she would continue to partner with the Society of Women in scholarship for female students, expressed delight that the students who are already on scholarship are doing well in their academics, noting that the award of scholarship to the girl-child was part of the initiative of the Deputy Governor’s Office to protect and empower the girl-child.
She also expressed her willingness to partner with SWAN in providing entrepreneurial skills for women, stressing that all hands must be on deck to impact positively on the society.
Banigo thanked members of SWAN for congratulating Governor Nyesom Wike and herself on their second term in office, nothing that the Wike-led administration would continue to protect the interest of the Rivers people at all times.
Earlier, the Chairperson of the State Chapter of SWAN, Mrs. Chinedu Nwachukwu, who said they were at the Government House to felicitate with Wike and Banigo, thanked the Deputy Governor for supporting SWAN’s Scholarship Programme, which enabled it to continue to pay for children in two homes of the needy in Port Harcourt.
Niger Delta
Evo Diocese Sues For Nigeria’s Unity, Progress
The Bishop of Evo Diocese, Anglican Communion in Obio/ Akpor Local government Area, Rivers State, Rt. Rev. Innocent Uchechukwu Ordu and other Diocessan faithfuls sued for peace, unity and progress in Nigeria.
Making the call in a one-day fasting and prayer session held by clergies and parishioners from all the churches in the diocese last Tuesday, at Bethel Anglican Church, Rumuibekwe, Ordu thanked God for the peace and unity in the country.
The Diocese, in a statement made available to The Tide by its Chairman, Diocesan Media and Communications Committee, Dr Jossy Nkwocha, said the prayers were held for the peace, unity of the nation as it marked 59th year of self-rule from the colonial masters in 1960.
The statement said all the bishops, clergies, parishioners also used the session to pray for God to heal the land, and bless his people.
The congregation, Nkwocha said, also prayed for the leadership of the country, especially the President, Governors, Ministers and all other political, religious and traditional leaders in the country.
The statement said the fasting and prayer’s witnessed singing of songs and praises, worship to the glory of the Lord by the faithfuls.
Nkwocha the praises said were led by different minister’s of God as they committed the nation and it’s citizenry into the hands of God.
Highlights of the occasion also included the inauguration various Diocesan committees of the church. The new committees include, Education Board, Investment Board, Diocesan Harvest, missions and evangelism.
Others, the statement added, were Social welfare and Empowerment as Media and well as Communications, amongst others.
Chinedu Wosu
Niger Delta
Police Arrest Two Fake Soldiers In Rivers
Rivers State Police Command says it intercepted and arrested two fake soldiers allegedly involved in a robbery operation within new Port Harcourt, GRA on Wednesday.
The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt.
Omoni said that the Anti Crime Patrol Team of the Abacha Police Station, while on routine patrol intercepted the robbers dressed in Army uniform operating in a Honda Element car with Registration number AKJ 695 DX.
He stated that the two fake soldiers were Chibudo Ugwuala (31) from Abia and Godwin Ekpuno (23) from Akwa-Ibom.
“On interrogation, they could not give satisfactory account of how they came by the car and the military camouflage found on them.
“They had military ranks of Brigadier General and Colonel, which they have been using to intimidate people and commit crimes.
“Further probe revealed that the duo are persons with disabilities, one dumb and the other limping but thrive in criminal activities,” he said. According to Omoni, the same operatives also arrested one Baredose Taabaa, a 26-year- old man from Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State allegedly involved in snatching handsets.
“His criminal gang specialises in snatching handsets from unsuspecting persons along the Ikwerre Road area of Port Harcourt,” he added.
The PRO revealed that Taaba was arrested shortly after he snatched a Samsung handset from its owner at the Agip Flyover.
“The handset was immediately recovered and the owner identified it to be his.
“All suspects arrested are helping us in our Investigation and will be charged to court as soon as our investigation is completed,” he stated.
