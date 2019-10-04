Sports
Minister Urges Special Eagles To Be Good Ambassadors
The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare has urged the Special Eagles to be good ambassadors of Nigeria during the forthcoming Cup of African Nations for Amputee Football (CANAF) in Angola.
Represented by the Lagos Liaison Officer of the ministry, Bode Durotoye, the minister gave the advice on Wednesday in Lagos as the team prepared for departure to Angola.
“I urge you to be good ambassadors of the country in Angola and be of the best behaviour out there.
“Nigeria should return home with the cup in view of its ranking in the world and at the African level.
“We are here praying for you and we expect you to give in all your best to ensure you return victorious,” he said.
The President of the Nigeria Amputee Football Federation (NAFF), Isah Suliaman, also told the team to give their best during the tournament and return to the country victorious.
Isah disclosed that the Federation sourced for money independently to ensure the team’s participation in the competition in Angola.
“Our flight is for 1:30pm Wednesday and we have already done all necessary documentations to avoid any form of delay.
“The boys are ready and they are in a very high spirit to face any team in the competition.
“We are hopeful that we will come back victorious because the boys will give in all their best.
“Like I have said before, we have not missed any appearance and we can’t afford to miss this one too. Nigerians should be hopeful and support the team with prayers,” he said.
The team’s acting Technical Director, Pius Asaba, added that he was happy that the team would be participating in the tournament in view of lots of challenges concerning sponsorship of the players.
“We are still appealing to the government to release funds for the Federation.
“ As we speak to you, there is a lot of debts on the federation especially the President, just to ensure the team leaves the country for the competition.
“The fund will go a long way to get some of the debts settled and ensure that players and the officials are comfortable.
“We pray we get good response from the government,” he said.
The captain of the team, Sarafadeen Oyeleke, urged Nigerians to look out for the team during the competition and expect a good performance from them.
Nigeria Is Bigger Than Any Player – Kanu
Nwankwo Kanu is unmoved following England handing Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori international call-ups.
Gareth Southgate included the duo in the Three Lions’ squad to face the Czech Republic and Bulgaria in October’s Euro 2020 qualification games, to end the question on where the Chelsea stars will commit their international allegiance.
Abraham, 22, who has been in rich scoring form for Frank Lampard’s side had been capped by the Europeans in friendlies against Germany and Brazil, while Tomori who is also eligible to feature for Canada has played 15 times for English U21’s.
This development, however, did not come as a shock to the Arsenal great as he feels the Super Eagles have array of stars to count on if the duo dumps Nigeria.
“Our problem is that whenever someone starts doing well, we start chasing them which is not bad because other countries do that,” Kanu told Tidesports source.
“I feel we don’t need to force people to play for the country, because Nigeria is bigger than any player.
“We have quality players everywhere so we can’t continue to beg one player to play for us. Nigeria cannot beg, players have to beg Nigeria.
“The best way to always go about this is talking to them to play for their fatherland.
“If they do, it’s good for us and if they don’t we move on. That’s football and I think we have enough and we can win matches without them.”
England is currently sitting top of Group A on 12 points, having won all four of their ties to date.
For Nigeria, they try Brazil for size in a high-profile friendly in Singapore on October 13.
Enyimba’s Defender Rues First Leg Performance Against Al Hilal
Enyimba defender, Ifeanyi Anaemena has admitted that his side’s inability to beat Al Hilal in Aba ultimately led to their exit from the CAF Champions League.
The two-time winners were eliminated from the premier continental competition this past weekend when they were beaten 1-0 in Omdurman, Sudan.
The first leg in Aba in mid-September ended in a goalless stalemate, with the towering defender identifying that stalemate as the key failure for the People’s Elephant, who will now compete in the second-tier Confederation up.
“[The] truth is that we lost the game in Aba during the first leg,” Anaemena said.
He said: “We could not score despite our obvious domination of the game. And because we could not take advantage of being the side to score, Al Hilal did everything they could, including officiating, to win.”
Anaemena added, “We set out to win and make it to the group stage but that was not to be. It’s unfortunate.
Dickson Redeems Pledges To Athletes
Director of Sports Bayelsa State, Chief Patimidi Turuku has lauded the Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson for the grooming and development of Sports talents through the establishment of Asoama Sports Academy in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the State.
Turuku, a reputable referee and sports enthusiast gave the commendation on Friday in Yenagoa during an interview with newsmen.
The Sports Director who bared his mind on the activities of his office, said through the Asoama Sport, Academy fresh and raw athelets and other young sporting folks are now being recruited into mainstream sports, just as he maintained that soon the sports council would be hunting for sports men and women in the nooks and crannies of the State to complement government’s efforts with what the state has achieved through the academy.
Accoridng to Turuku, though the state is blessed with abundance of sports talents, especially having comparative advantage in wrestling, the bane of it in the state is loosing wrestlers of the State origin to others in the country during the major sporting events.
He said, “we are Bayelsans, but you see, if wrestling is traditional to us then we must be going to search for wrestlers in rural areas. It is too bad that even though the rules establishing sports councils in the nation said that as sports men and women, you can practice and be employed by any state, at national competitions we see our Bayelsa people wrestling against us. We need funds so that we can give them employment here.”
Meanwhile against the backdrop of the recent blockade mounted by athletes who participated in the 2018 National Sports festival of the entrance to the State Government House, the Director of Sports had hinted that before the participants took the action he has at different instances pleaded with them not to do so.
He stressed that he has been in touch with government over the promises made to the athletes, saying patience is the hallmark of achievers.
The Director applauded the state governor for releasing part payment of the amount pledged the athletes on their return from the festival.
You would recall that athletes of Bayelsa State who participated in the 2018 sports festival, Thursday took to the streets of Yenagoa blocking the entrance to the state’s Government House, demanding the governor to fulfill promises he made to them on their coming home from last year’s National Sports festival.
Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
