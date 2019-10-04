Features
Judiciary/Legislature Autonomy: How Compliant Are States?
In 2018, President
Muhammadu Buhari assented to the constitutional amendments, granting financial autonomy to state legislature and state judiciary.
Also, the president later inaugurated Presidential Implementation Committee on Autonomy of the State Legislature and State Judiciary.
Buhari directed the members of the committee to be meticulous and diligent in the discharge of their duties.
He said that the setting up of the committee was necessitated by the realisation that legislative and judicial autonomy were necessary preconditions for nation’s democracy to endure.
According to him, the committee is expected to foster effective implementation of the autonomy constitutionally granted the state legislature and judiciary in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).
Further to Buhari’s assent, on May 16, Nigerian state governors on the platform of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), expressed their commitment to work with the Federal Government to implement the law.
The then Chairman of NGF, former Governor Abdulazeez Yari of Zamfara, said: “I align with the motion that the legislature and judiciary autonomy is a necessary precondition for an enduring democracy’’.
The governors observed that the autonomy would ensure that “money due to the judiciary will go to the account of the judiciary directly and money due to the legislature will go to the account of the legislature directly.
“It is intended to ensure that money for the judiciary is not spent on the judiciary but it is spent by the judiciary for the judiciary and on the judiciary and the same goes for the legislature’’.
Irrespective of the constitutional provision for the independence of the three arms of government and the efforts of the Buhari administration to promote this in governance, the legislature and the judiciary in states are still battling to remain independent, reports have shown.
A survey by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) across the states shows that the judiciary and the legislature still depend on the executive arm of the state government for their survival.
Assemblyman Bamidele Oleyelogun, the speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly said that although the process of becoming autonomous had been initiated, the House had been waiting for Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for final endorsement.
Oloyelogun said that all arrangements had been made and necessary documents required from the legislative arm of government for full implementation of autonomy of the judiciary and the legislature had been submitted to the executive.
Oleyelogun, said “much now depends on the executive arm of government for full implementation’’.
However, Mr Seun Sogbeso, a lawyer, said that state governments had not given both legislative and judiciary arms of government free hand to operate.
Sogbeso said that every government would always want to be in charge of the two arms of government, adding: “it is hard to see the arms of government being free’’.
Similarly, in Ogun, the Speaker of the Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, said that the implementation of financial autonomy for the state legislature had yet to be implemented in the state.
Corroborating Oluomo, the chairman of the Ogun chapter of the Nigeria Bar Association, Mr Olu Alade, admitted that the law had to be put into effect.
In spite of this, he noted that since the constitution had granted autonomy and the president had demonstrated willingness and determination to implement it, autonomy would soon be operational.
In Ekiti, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr Funmiyi Afuye, said that the state was still in the various stages of implementation of the 2018 Act which supported autonomy for the state’s assembly.
Also speaking, the Deputy Chief Registrar of the State High Court, Mr Ariyibi Apuabi, said that the judiciary arm of government in the state had yet to enjoy autonomy.
Apuabi, however, disclosed that a committee had been set up to hasten its implementation for the judiciary.
Reviewing the situation of the implementation, Mr Kayode Martins, the chairman of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) in Oyo State, accused governors of frustrating the implementation process, adding that a presidential executive order would fast track the process.
He said that the national body of the body was doing everything possible to ensure that the president issues an executive order on autonomy.
In the same vein, Mr Kunle Akande, the Deputy Majority Leader of the Oyo State House of Assembly, admitted that the executive had yet to grant financial autonomy to the assembly.
Akande, however, said that efforts towards the financial autonomy for the assembly had started and would be completed soon.
Lawmakers in Kwara believe that the legislature has been enjoying autonomy without interference by the executive in its affairs.
The Chairman of Kwara House of Assembly Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Judiciary, AbdulGaniyu Salaudeen, said that the legislature would continue to remain independent to achieve the desired result.
Some lawyers in the state, however, argued that without financial autonomy, no institution or establishment of government could be totally free from interference.
In the North-Central part of the country, reports show that some states, especially, in Benue, Plateau and Kogi, have yet to begin the implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary and the legislature.
However, reports indicate that there is partial implementation of the directive in Nasarawa and Niger States.
The Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly, Mr Titus Uba, said that the state judiciary and the legislature had yet to be granted autonomy, but that the process had started.
Mrs Ladi Madaki, the chief registrar, Plateau State Judiciary, said that the bill or template on the issue had passed second reading at the State House of Assembly.
“Until and unless it is passed into law by the House, we can’t have a functional and effective independent judiciary,’’ she said.
The Chief Registrar of Kogi High Court, Mr Yahaya Ademu, said: “we are still operating the old system; we are still receiving subventions from the state government. The last we received was that of July salary.
“The problem is from the Federal Government. The committee has submitted its report; we are waiting for the presidential directive. I think that is what is delaying it’’.
Nasarawa State House of Assembly Clerk, Mr Ego Maikeffi, said that the financial autonomy of the Assembly had yet to begin.
“A bill for a Law to Provide for Self Accounting of the state House of Assembly has been passed by the fifth assembly but was not signed into law by the immediate past governor of the state.
“We have been receiving our monthly subvention that is salary and overhead as we had been doing in the previous years from the executive,’’ he said.
The Chief Judge of Niger State, Mr Aliyu Mayaki, also noted that the state judiciary enjoyed partial financial autonomy.
According to him, the head of courts no longer has to go cap-in-hands to the governor asking him for funds.
He attributed many of the infrastructure development and reform of the state judiciary to the partial autonomy it enjoyed.
In Cross River, Mr Edem Okokon, the Registrar of the state judiciary said: “nothing has been done to actualise the Federal Government’s directives on the implementation of financial autonomy of the judiciary.
“We have yet to receive any document from the Federal Government to that effect, maybe it is due to normal government bureaucracy.’’
Similarly, Mr Kabiru Adjoto, the immediate-past speaker of the Edo House of Assembly, said: “I can tell you that we enjoyed a substantial level of compliance in Edo, especially as regards funding.
“The parliament got what it wanted from the government in terms of fund, based on budget performance.’’
In his view, the Chairman, Ikorodu Branch of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) in Lagos State, Mr Bayo Akinlade, said that major issues, including salaries of judges, magistrates and high -ranking civil servants as well as building of infrastructure, were still handled by the executive arm.
“There is partial compliance with the law as to the financial autonomy of the judiciary as I observed in Lagos State.
“Monies are still paid into government accounts and go through a lot of bureaucratic structures for release; that is why we have courts with no fans, no air conditioners, bad generators and minimal chairs not sufficient for the lawyers and the litigants to seat,’’ Akinlade said.
A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Tunde Braimoh, noted that there was the need for compliance.
But Mr Abdulsalam Jatau, the chief registrar, High Court of Justice, Gombe State, said that financial autonomy had yet to be implemented in the state.
According to him, every requirement of the judiciary is being taken care of by the executive in terms of training, basic office facilities and maintenance of the courts.
He, however, expressed optimism that financial autonomy for the judiciary would help to address some of their challenges.
“The condition of our courts is pathetic, especially area and magistrates’ courts; we will do everything humanly possible to address these problems,’’ he said.
Also, The Acting Chief Register in Yobe, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar said: “all judiciary finances come from the executives, meaning they have powers or control over the judiciary,’’
Abubakar added that another major constraint that affected the autonomy of the judiciary was the role the executives played in the appointment of chief judge.
Sharing similar sentiments, the Adamawa branch chairman of Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Alhaji Baba Gurin, said that the judiciary in the state was waiting for the implementation of the autonomy.
Mr Solomon Kumangar, the Director-General, Media and Communication to Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, said that the governor was committed to the autonomy and is working towards that.
Mr Grema Kyari, the Director of the El-Kanemi Peace and Development Centre, a non-governmental organisation, observed that there ought to be community advocacy and mobilisation to facilitate successful implementation of financial autonomy to state legislature and judiciary.
“Awareness creation on civic right is necessary to stem the undemocratic trend and guarantee autonomy for the legislature,’’ Kyari said.
All in all, Nigerians insist that stakeholders should ensure that the implementation of financial autonomy to state legislature and judiciary is effective to strengthen democracy.
Kayode Olaitan
What Nigerians Expect From Ninth Assembly
Expectations are high as the ninth National Assembly has been inaugurated to pilot the legislative functions of the country, Nigeria for the next four years.
The ninth Assembly which is presided over by the Senate President, Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker of the House of Representatives has been tasked by President Muhammadu Buhari in particular and the people in general to enact laws that meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.
Considering the fact that the two leaders of the National Assembly are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which not only has a commanding lead in both chambers of the Assembly, but is also the political party of President Buhari, the Federal Government, therefore, has no excuse not to discharge its duties to the people.
Majority of members of the new National Assembly belong to the political party APC and this creates room for less opposition.
Election has come and gone, the dust has settled now, it is time for campaign promises to be fulfilled. All politicians that constitute the National Assembly must sheathe their swords in the interest of national peace and unity. We may not all be of the same political affiliation, but we are Nigerians bound by one constitution which they swore to uphold.
For Nigeria as an independent nation to move forward, members of the ninth National Assembly must not rest on their oars; they must persevere until positive changes are actualized in the country.
This time around, Nigerians expect an improvement in the quality of life through simultaneous and seamless passage of bills targeted at the positive development of the nation.
This is not the time to pass bills that are detrimental or unimportant to the country. Bills like increase in car allowance for senators, wardrobe allowance and all such allowances should be kept aside for now.
More emphasis should be placed on improving the living condition of civil servants, corps members and pensioners. Bills concerning developmental projects should be quickly transited from the first reading, through to the second and third readings, until finally assented to by the executive. The law enforcement agencies like the Police, Army, Navy among other forces should also be given top priority.
In the past, budgets were intentionally delayed for selfish reasons. The National Assembly became a tool for self promotion and actualization. The new National Assembly must be aware of its responsibilities through pragmatic and proactive approach in tackling the various constitutional challenges bedeviling the nation.
It is expected that all anomalies evident in the 1999 constitution should be investigated, debated and corrected to ensure that peace, unity, stability and progress thrive in Nigeria. So many sectors of the nation need to be upgraded and revamped. For instance, our teaching hospitals are in very poor shapes. Also, the present state of our institutions of higher learning leaves much to be desired.
It is evident that the ninth National Assembly has a huge task ahead of them to lift Nigerians out of poverty, secure lives and properties, as well as promote the growth of the economy. Nigerians expect a National Assembly that will assist the executive to deliver on its electoral promises to the people, a National Assembly that would effectively carry out their complimentary role in order for government to realise its vision for the nation.
The ninth Assembly must focus on passing critical bills that would turn the nation around for better and impact the lives of citizens significantly. Another task which comes to the minds of many Nigerians is the much-talked about issues for restructuring. All shades of opinion on restructuring across party lines should be considered, harmonised, packaged and sent to the executive arm of government for consideration and implementation.
Nigerians are not expecting a replay of the cantankerous squabbles of the past four years. It is obvious that the task ahead of the ninth National Assembly is multifarious. One is to take a look at our electoral laws and introduce amendments and reforms that would discourage proliferation of political parties. Parties which are no longer pleased with the status quo should be forced by law to regroup into one or two mega parties that can face and chase the old ones out of power. This is when genuine politicians among them will be known because many of them formed those mushroom parties for various reasons other than the desire to govern.
In addition, the responsibilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should be reviewed with a view to increasing the technological content of their delivery to the Nigerian electorate. The legacy left behind by the erstwhile Chairman of the Commission, Professor Attahiru Jega, must be maintained and improved upon. Attention should also be drawn to the area of overlap of INEC’s duties with the responsibilities of other government agencies and commissions in the country, such as the National Population Commission. Also, the fight against corruption should be intensified to give emphasis to the prevention of corruption through institutions that would launch the badly desired anti-corruption spirit into the psyche of businessmen, civil servants and youths. One wonders how many Nigerians know that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is a functioning anti-corruption agency?
President Buhari should take bold steps towards ensuring that this agency of government is relevant by law in establishing the basis for a long-term solution to the menace of corruption in Nigeria. Punitive measures for corrupt people, after stripping them naked of their ill-gotten loot, should be intensified without considering party affiliations and sectional, tribal or ethnic sentiments.
According to many Nigerians, the lawmakers are reconvening at a period the masses of this country are battling with acute poverty and penury, as most homes can hardly boast of a meal per day due to rising inflation, collapsed economy and infrastructure. A lot of people have lost their jobs because most industries have stopped manufacturing or are operating at very low capacity. Others have lost their jobs because of epileptic power supply.
The lawmakers are resuming at a period Nigerians have almost lost confidence in the political elite, whose stock-in-trade seems to be empty promises, blatant lies and deceit. In the opinion of many, the lawmakers are reconvening at a period death had become so wanton in the land.
For the APC, members are hopeful for a seamless synergy between the legislative chambers and the executive arm of government. Therefore, many members believe the Senate leadership will facilitate a smooth working relationship with the executive and it (the executive) shall have no “excuse” whatsoever in the delivery of democratic dividends to the electorate.
Prior to his emergence as president of the Senate, Lawan had unveiled his legislative agenda, promising a departure from the usual practices in legislative interventions, while also stressing that he was determined to lead a Senate that would continually seek better governance experience for Nigerians.
However, as much as Nigerians hope for a better senate, there is a sense of resonation on the will among the senators to be altruistic in handling issues of public interest. If the senate places Nigeria’s interest above others, the country will be the better for it.
The nation is at the moment faced with challenging security situation. This is besides the insurgency in the North-East, which has lasted over a decade. The unrestrained attacks by armed bandits on the highway, series of kidnapping for ransom carried out by largely people of same ethnic extraction; all constitute the current security challenge ravaging the nation.
Nigerians today live in fear of themselves. This situation calls for an urgent attention by the authorities and the senate president has said that the insecurity problem in the land was one major problem the ninth Senate would need to collaborate with Mr President and get it resolved.
All of these, among other challenges require the attention of the legislature for lasting solution. The pledge of a synergy for a common goal has, indeed, been described as a welcome development.
At a recent meeting with journalists at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, Lawan said he would redefine the core area of the Senate’s mandate-oversight functions. He assured more on open and transparent oversight functions free of suspicion, to make work of the legislature not only meet the aspirations of the people, but also improve on the quality of life and enhance national development.
Already, two South-East senators have shared their thoughts on what would be their legislative agenda, while in the Senate. For Senator Chimaraoke Nnamani, the people are in for a robust health intervention from the ninth Senate, given the need for health-care for the Nigerian populace. It is a critical area for intervention by the Senate because it forms one of the most important aspects of human development. Every society needs a healthy population to be able to build its economy, infrastructure and a well-organised system.
Apart from this, it is the desire of the upper chamber of the National Assembly to re-activate the South-East Development Bill which was put down by the House of Representatives in the eighth Assembly.
To achieve this will require a great deal of legwork and this, the Enugu-East Senator said he would pursue with all amount of vigour.
Imo-West Senator and immediate past governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, does not agree with anything less than actualizing the passage of the said bill. He opined that the success of the ninth Assembly lies solely in its ability to engage with the executive without, antagonism. This course he said would be pursued for a successful ninth Assembly.
The ninth National Assembly should be ready to share the blames for any failure of governance, just as it is expected of it to take some credit for whatever is achieved between now and 2023.
The activities of the members of the National Assembly should be geared towards engendering a positive change in different sectors of the country and evolving a Nigeria we all can be proud of while alive.
Revolutionising AgricVia Digital Technology
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, some African leaders, agriculture ministers and delegates, recently converged in Accra, Ghana, to chart a new course for agriculture in Africa.
The convergence was under the aegis of the African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) 2019, with the theme, “Grow Digital: Leveraging Digital Transformation to Drive Sustainable Food Systems in Africa.”
The AGRF is a platform for African and global leaders from both the public and private sectors to advance policies, programmes and investments, as well as harnessing agriculture, to ensure food security, increased income and promote economic development in the continent.
Osinbajo and the other leaders at the forum shared their experiences in capturing the gains of the digital era to improve food systems.
The discourse captured how to increase adaptation, and drive innovation to achieve the goals laid out in the Malabo Declaration of the African Union (2014) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015 for the year 2030.
Osinbajo, one of the discussants at the panel’s session, said that digital technology and its application would change the face of agriculture in Africa.
Osinbajo participated in the panel alongside host President, Nana Akufo-Addo, Edouard Ngirente, the Prime Minister of Rwanda, and AU Commissioner for Agriculture, Josefa Sacko.
The panel was moderated by former UK Prime Minister, Tony Blair.
Osinbajo said that there were many companies that were interested in agriculture as a lot of them had already keyed into the agriculture space.
According to him, one of the big advantages of technology is collaboration, which is the major future of digital technology.
“What we found is that there is far more collaboration than before, and there is far more transparency; you can see practically everything and anyone who is connected one way or the other, and people learn faster because of a lot of collaboration.
“People online can find out what this company is doing; some companies are linking investors to farmers and it is so easy to find out what they are doing by simply going to their website.
“Some of the Fintech companies are also in that space, helping to make payments; helping to do transactions and a lot of them are doing well just by building the space.
“The way it is going; frankly, I can’t see how it will not completely revolutionalise agriculture, because practically everywhere that digital technology has touched; is completely revolutionalised.
“And I don’t think we have a choice; what we are going to see is that digital technology will change the face of agriculture in Africa.’’
The vice president said digital technology was getting easier to manage, especially with mobile payments and mobile platforms.
He said that in Nigeria, there was huge mobile Internet participation, as the country ranked high in terms of using mobile phones, for the very educated and the uneducated.
Osinbajo said the Nigerian government did a lot of cash transfer payments and payments to the most vulnerable using mobile phones.
“So, I think it is actually getting easier; one of the advantages of digital technology is that if you are a digital native as they call them, you are able to learn faster.
“We are looking at the application of digital technology not just in agriculture, but in our society and economy as a whole,’’ he said.
He said that Nigeria was modernising farming through the application of digital agriculture.
On his part, Akufo-Addo said that Ghana had modernised its agriculture significantly in recent years.
“We are looking at how to take advantage of the markets of the world for our agriculture.
“How to penetrate the markets of the world.’’
Akufo-Addo said that the application of digital technology in agriculture would engender rapid economic growth, job creation and overall improvement in welfare of Africans.
He said that Africa, must, as a matter of urgency, provide adequate infrastructure for storage, mechanisation, proper storage and commercialisation.
The Ghanaian president said that Africa could not excel if did not harness its immense potential.
He expressed optimism that the digital revolution would deliver results in agriculture as Ghana recorded bumper harvest in 2018 and exported food to its neighbours.
“But we believe we can do more.
“The 21st century provides us with an enormous opportunity to harness the benefits of the digital revolution to develop our nation’s agriculture.
“Our vision is to embrace fully digitalisation to speed up economic development.
“That’s why the theme of AGRF 2019, Grow Digital, is appropriate and excites me so much,” he said.
Ngirente, in his submission, identified scarcity of fertilizer, post-harvest losses among others as challenges confronting agriculture.
He said that digitalisation was part of agriculture reforms in Rwanda.
“Today, everyone who wants to invest in agriculture has internet.
“We have invested heavily in managing climate and we are involving the youths in agriculture and making the sector profitable,’’ he said.
Sacko, on her part, commended the East African countries for doing very well in digital agriculture and called on other countries to strive more in that regard.
Earlier, President of Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), Dr Agnes Kalibata, in an address, said the 2019 forum was brought to Ghana in honour of the late Kofi Annan, the founder of AGRA and architect of AGRF.
She said that the focus of the forum was on how Africa could use digital technology to leapfrog the future.
Sharing similar sentiments, Dr Strive Masiyiwa, outgoing Chairman of AGRF Partners Group, said that 25 years ago, 70 per cent of Africans never heard a telephone ringing.
“Today, more than 70 per cent of our people own a telephone. It was the beginning of our digital revolution.”
He explained that he began to think of seeds in the same way he thinks of telephones.
“When we started, only three sub-Saharan African countries were exporting hybrid seeds, a total of 2,000 metric tonnes.
“So, we began to invest money to develop seeds; it was the low-hanging fruit for us, and it was like telephones.
“ And today, I can report, we have over 110 companies producing seeds and 110,000 metric tonnes a year,” he said.
The event attracted no fewer than 27 ministers of food and agriculture and 2,500 delegates.
Limiting Varsity Admissions Through Age
Authorities of some
Nigerian universities have been remarkably consistent in denying admission to candidates on the basis of age despite their exceptional performances in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
For some candidates, the initial euphoria of being admitted to study their choice of discipline for an academic session is short-lived as they fail to meet one of the many admission requirements of higher institutions, which is a minimum age of 16.
The action of some universities has generated squabbles in the education sector, and indeed, in the larger society, with a call on the Federal Government to set a minimum age benchmark for would-be admission seekers to institutions of higher learning in Nigeria.
Before the continuing controversy, the government made failed attempts to fix a minimum age limit of 18 years for admission into tertiary institutions and reintroduce the Higher School Certificate (HSC) in the school system. Again, the idea failed. It was jettisoned by some Nigerians on the basis that every child should express their ingenuity.
In recent times, some universities specifically maintained that no person under the age of 16 years would be admitted to the universities as a student. But many children below 16, assisted by their parents, beat the rules, and apply for admission to the universities because they think that the 16-year minimum age has no legal backing.
Nigerians seem to be divided on the direction the country should go on the minimum age limit for admission into the country’s universities, considering the fact that admitting students below the age of 16 has its merits and demerits.
Some stakeholders in the education sector have always argued that students in other climes, such as America, Europe and Canada could enter the university at any time they meet the requisite academic qualifications to enrol. If that is the case, why is it different in Nigeria? Why is there an age limit for admission to higher institutions in the country? What is such limit designed to achieve?
As the issue lingers some experts have called on the Federal Government to wade in to avert the looming disaster of wasting the brains of young, vibrant and scholarly youngsters. A few years ago, education stakeholders had engaged in spirited arguments – for and against – the age-limit admission policy by the universities. The age limit has become a norm with the exception of few universities admitting candidates as young as 14 and 15 years old.
Baring his thoughts on the issue, an educationist and retired principal, Mr Ignatius Lawson-Jack, spoke in favour of a “free age range” being canvassed in some quarters. According to him, globalisation and innovative learning devices, such as the Internet, computer, among others, have made students smart in acquiring knowledge and learning.
“Globalisation has made students very smart in learning because of the introduction of advanced learning devices, as well as the Internet. It is always advisable to allow students below the age of 16 into the universities owing to the fact that most of them possess high Intelligent Quotient (IQ) and can meet up with the demands of the society,” he stated.
A legal practitioner, Prince Nyekweru, said 16 years as the minimum age for anyone to gain admission to the university in the country is statutorily provided. According to him, the Joint Admissions And Matriculation Board (JAMB) Act makes a provision for it. He said age limitation for university admission in Nigeria was not a policy of any university or tertiary institution.
“There is a legal angle to the age limitation of university admission in Nigeria. It is not a university policy. The law establishing JAMB makes a provision for it. The act makes a provision that for one to be qualified to get into the university the person must have reached the age of 16. It is not a university policy.
“You see the challenge we have now is because of the exposure and everything; you can see somebody who is 16 years and the person is matured to be in the university even less than 16. And you can see somebody who is 16 years but behaving like someone of 12 years. I think they should find a meeting point. Age is not necessarily the determinant of maturity of a person. Maturity these days depends on foundation and exposure”, he said.
A journalist and publisher, Mr Owuje Park Harry, said admission to a Nigerian university should be based on performance not age. For him, maturity varies from person to person depending on the development of the brain. Some persons, he said, with high Intelligence Quotient are usually more intelligent and mature than those older than them.
“University admission should be based on the performance of the candidate, not the age. Because some persons, based on the development of their brain, their IQ is far higher than those far older than them. Just recently the child that had the highest score in JAMB was a 15-year-old candidate. But because of the law he was denied admission by the university of his first choice. Though some private universities cut corners and admit candidates below 16, the law cuts across every university in the country”, he stated.
But for a Port Harcourt-based educationist, Mrs Igbikinime Robinson, the present age limitation is all right. In other words, she said the age limit of university admission should not be left open considering the developmental factors of the child. According to her, if anything, the age should be increased to withstand pressures such as the things the child will face.
“Admission age to the university shouldn’t be left open considering the developmental factors such as the cognitive, affective and psychomotor domain of the child. I think it should have been 17 or 18 years of age so that by that time the child is matured enough to bear some responsibilities that might come their way. This period the child will be able to know their right from their left.
“Such a child will not be intimidated while in school. But those of them that enter at 14, 15 or 16 years still behave like kids. At that age they are still looking for people to take care of them. And then their mental level too is low emotionally and physically. At the present admission age they still need parental guidance. I think 17 or 18 should be ideal and that is what is obtainable in some Western countries.
“But before the university admission age can be extended, the current age children begin nursery and primary schools should be increased. For example, a child needs to be three years old to start nursery programme. No school should admit less than three years.
“At this point, the child has started talking. But we find out that these days because parents are looking for money and may be no one is to stay with the child, they are being forced to take such child to school at an early age of two or a year plus.
“I think it is wrong. There is a developmental process in every human being and at that age that child needs enough sleep. But waking up the child at 5 or 6 am because you want to look for money is wrong because it affects the child’s health or their developmental processes. So, children should start from age three for kindergarten. By the time the child gets to the primary level that child has attained six years.
“So, if the progression continues that child will finish secondary school at 17. At this age the child has attained maturity. That child will be able to bear some responsibilities because the understanding level has increased. Intellectually the child will be sound. There is no point rushing the child”, she emphasised.
As the debate on age limit for admission seekers to Nigerian universities continues, some stakeholders have asked for an exception particularly for exceptionally brilliant students? They have, therefore, called on the relevant authorities to amend the Act to accommodate such cases.
