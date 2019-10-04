Genevieve Nnaji’s Lion Heart To Represent Nigeria At 2020 Oscars

As this season of Big Brother Naija wraps up, the intensity of the most-watched reality TV show in Nigeria has not only kept people at the edges of their seats but left lovers of the show with mixed feelings of how it will end.

On Sunday, September 22, 2019, fans and lovers of BBNaija gathered at the venue of the show to have an amazing time. Even though this time around, there were no evictions, it didn’t stop fans from turning up.

Let’s just say it was another beautiful evening as we watched Big Brother in his usual style tease the fake nominated housemates…it didn’t end in tears. Okay guys, here are five interesting things that happened at the live eviction show.

1. The die-hard showed up

Since this season of Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ season four started, we’ve had two weeks of no evictions. Housemates didn’t have to panic about getting evicted or what to wear to for the eviction Sunday. However, this week, Biggie didn’t inform the housemates about the ‘no eviction’ Sunday, so we had four housemates who actually thought they were heading home.

This move by Biggie kind of affected the number of people who turned up for the live eviction show…housemates weren't getting evicted so it was we guess lovers of the live eviction show decided to stay back at home. However, that didn't stop die-hard fans from showing and turning up!

2. Reekado Banks’ last performance

Reekado Banks was the start artist for the night and the audience was all hyped up to watch one of Nigeria biggest artist turn up. As usual, the former Mavin Records member didn't keep the fans guessing about his credibility as he blew them away with some of his hit songs.

One major highlight of the night was Reekado's last performance. Trust us when we say it was by far one of the best stage performances ever since the live show started. Reekado gave everyone a taste of what it would feel like at his concert and the dancers were out of this world…they gave us a 'Fela and dancers' retro.

3. DJ TTB

Abuja's finest disc jockey, TTB was on hand to spoil the housemates with his magic fingers on the wheels of steel. This he did effortlessly at the Saturday night party with the housemate sweating it out on the dance floor. During the live eviction show on Sunday, DJ TTB did well to extend his disc jockey mastery skills from Saturday. Fans danced all through the ad breaks as he kind of understood the crowd and what specifically to play to get the not so large crowd excited.

4. ‘You Get Levels’

One particular guy stood out who kept on screaming 'You Get Levels' at Ebuka (He came looking like a demi god), Reekado Banks and even DJ TTB.

Ever noticed that during shows, concerts or a basic event, we always have different kinds of people who show. From the extremely vibrant people to the ’I just want everyone to see my dress’ kind of crowd and the tag team guys, you are sure to have a feel of all kinds of people. This was the feeling at the live eviction show on Sunday. One particular guy stood out who kept on screaming ’You Get Levels’ at Ebuka (He came looking like a demi god), Reekado Banks and even DJ TTB. It was so hilarious to watch as this guy (Probably his first time at the show) couldn’t hide his joy…happiness is from within!

5. The night club feel

The live eviction show on Sunday had a very unique lightening which if you were a first-timer would have been confused for a technical hitch. That wasn’t the case guys as the venue was given a different kind of lightning…something similar to that which can only be found in a night club. It was cute, sensual (Yes guys) and Reekado Banks and his dancers even made it more intense.