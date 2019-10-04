Entertainment
Genevieve Nnaji’s Lion Heart To Represent Nigeria At 2020 Oscars
Lionheart,’ Genevieve Nnaji’s directorial debut has made it to global stage, the 2020 Oscars, 13 months after it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.
After due process and deliberation, the Nigerian Oscars Selection Committee (NOSC) has picked Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lionheart’ as the country’s submission to the International Feature Film category of the 2020 Oscars.
The group announced the selection on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, following a statutory vetting and subsequent voting of entries received from Nigerian filmmakers at home and in the Diaspora.
Produced by Chinny Onwugbenu, Chichi Nwoko, Genevieve Nnaji, and directed by Genevieve Nnaji, ‘Lionheart’ premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and was acquired on September 7, 2018, as first Netflix original film produced in Nigeria.
The film stars Pete Edochie, Genevieve Nnaji, Nkem Owoh, Onyeka Onwenu, Kanayo .O. Kanayo, Chika Okpala, Kalu Ikeagwu, Sanni Mu’azu, Yakubu Mohammed, Ngozi Ezeonu, Peter Okoye (P-Square), and Chibuzor Azubuike (Phyno).
Released worldwide on January 4, 2019 after a December 2018 theatrical release in Nigeria, ‘Lionheart’, which is Nnaji’s directorial debut, tells the story of a young woman, Adaeze Obiagu (Genevieve Nnaji), who becomes saddled with the responsibility of running her sick father’s business under the suffocating supervision of an uncle, played by Nkem Owoh. Adaeze’s competing business instincts and family obligations become a catalyst for drastic change not everyone is ready to embrace.
Nkem Owoh features as Genevieve Nnaji’s uncle in the film, ‘Lionheart’, which has been chosen to represent Nigeria at 2020 Oscars. [Variety]
Since the inauguration of the NOSC in 2014, this is the first time Nigeria is advancing a film to the Oscar, as previous entries received by the committee did not meet basic criteria.
Among the films received this year, the NOSC said it picked ‘Lionheart’ for its considerable shots at the rules.
The 12-man team boasts of notable Nigeria’s film industry stakeholders of international standing.
The team is Chaired by Chineze Anyaene, Producer and Director of ‘Ije,’ and foremost filmmaker and Chairman of the Audio-Visual Rights Society (AVRS) of Nigeria, Mahmood Ali-Balogun as Vice Chairman.
Others include Bruce Ayonote, CEO of Legend Box Office; filmmaker and talent manager, Mildred Okwo; Journalist/Film Critic, Shaibu Husseini; filmmaker/author, Charles Novia; award-winning filmmaker, CJ Obasi; top actor Ramsey Nouah; versatile director and cinematographer, Adetokunbo ‘DJ Tee’ Odubawo; movie producer, Ngozi Okafor; AFRIFF Founder, Chioma Ude and director of Green-White-Green, Abba Makama.
According to Anyaene, entries received this year show significant improvements from the previous years.
Entertainment
The Tide Felicitates With Senior Staff Members On Birthday
It was a happy coincidence when four senior staff members of Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (The Tide) celebrated their birthday on September 19.
Among the celebrants are The Tide acting editor, Mr. Amieyeifori Ibim, Business editor, Boye Salau, deputy political editor, Opaka Dokubo and the secretary of Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ) Rivers State chapter, Ike Wigodo.
They all expressed happiness and thanked God for his grace and mercies towards them.
The editor Mr. Ibim said, “There is nothing wrong with celebrating birthdays, although mine was on a low key. It reminds you of the day you came to the world and how far you have gone.
“Certainly, when you look back you will always recall that God has been faithful to you and life is a gift, not just a gift, it is a unique and divine gift and the power behind it is God”.
He also added that birthday is a time to take stock of one’s life, see how one has failed and make amends where necessary.
Similarly, former chairman of NUJ Rivers State Council and deputy political editor(The Tide), Opaka Dokubo, expressed happiness to see yet another anniversary of his birth.
“Birthday is a day you keep at heart and that determines how much you think you are older, it is another day in the calendar, but it is a special day because that is the day you made your advent into this place called earth.
“For me, it is usually a day of reflection that is the way I marked it.
“I do not feel like I have attained anything, but I am grateful that God permitted me to be here and spared my life so far”.
Also, the chief of staff, Rivers State NUJ and Business editor, Boye Salau said, It was a day of joy to me that I had the honours and favours of almighty God to mark another year in my life.
“I must say that the outpouring of love from family, friends, well wishers, and professional colleagues made the day memorable”.
When asked if he had any regrets, he said, “there is no cause for regrets in my life because everyone has his own destiny, I give glory to God for everything”.
In the same vein, the NUJ secretary, Rivers chapter Mr. Ike Wigodo said, “I thank God for giving me the opportunity to add another year to my age, I give God the glory.
“I was impressed with the turn out of friends, well wishers and NUJ members who came to celebrate with me.
“My greatest joy is that I am alive today, and birthday is a special day in one’s life,” he said.
Agnes Onwuegbu
Entertainment
Behold, Eight Nollywood Actresses Unmarried At 40 And Above
There are so many celebrities in the Nigerian movie industry who are still not married at 40 years and above.
While some deliberately choose not to tie the knot, others have tried and failed.
Although not married, these women are doing greatly in the entertainment industry.
Here is our list of eight female celebrities who are unmarried at 40 and above
Eniola Badmus (42-yr-old)
Eniola Badmus who turned 42 on Saturday, September 7, 2019 was born in Lagos Nigeria . She had her basic and secondary school education in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state.
She proceeded to the University of Ibadan where she studied Theatre Arts and then Lagos State University where she graduated with an M.Sc degree in Economics
This single actress came into limelight in 2008 after she featured in the film Jenifa, a very successful seasonal show whose main character is played by another popular Nollywood actress Funke Akindele.
Rita Dominic (44-yr-old)
Rita Dominic is an award-winning actress who was born on July 12th, 1975.
44-year-old Dominic, was born in a royal family of Nwaturuocha, and was the youngest of four children.
She graduated from the University of Port Harcourt, where she studied Theatre Arts.
Her first movie “A Time to Kill” came out in 1998, and since then Rita Dominic has acted in more than 100 Nollywood productions.
She co-stars with all the most popular Nollywood actors, like Ramsey Nouah, Stephanie Okereke, Mike Ezuruonye, Ini Edo, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Olu Jacobs, and many others.
There were a lot of reports and photos of Rita Dominic getting married.
However, a majority of the photos which the media use as evidence are simply photos from movies , where Rita Dominic plays a bride.
In real life, she is still single. The actress confessed that she wants her future husband to love her for who she is and not because she is famous, and revealed that she would never marry someone because of his riches either.
Kate Henshaw (48-yr-old)
Kate Henshaw is one of the most popular and talented actresses in Nollywood.
She was born in Cross River State and the oldest of four children. After completing her primary and secondary school in Lagos and Calabar, she spent one year at the University of Calabar reading remedial studies, and then majored in Medical Microbiology at the School of Medical Lab Science, LUTH (Lagos University Teaching Hospital) in Lagos. Henshaw worked at the Bauchi State General hospital. In 1993 Henshaw auditioned for the lead role in the movie When the Sun Sets and was handed the role. This was her first appearance in a major Nollywood movie.
However, not much has been said about her relationships, she was once married to Rod Nattal back in 2000 and the two split. She’s been unmarried ever since then.
Eucharia Anunobi (54-yr-old)
Popular Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi is a movie producer and pastor.
She was born on May 25th, 1965. Currently, Eucharia is 54 years old. Her birthplace is Owerri, Imo State.
Anunobi has a degree in Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Technology in Enugu.
She further got another education in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka where she studied the English Language.
Her first prominent role was in the series “Glamour Girls” in 1994. Acting turned out to be the occupation of her life, and she starred in more than 90 other movies, which include her most famous productions “Abuja Connection”, and “Letters to a Stranger”. Now, she serves as a pastor at the church in Egbeda.
Anunobi is not in a relationship. She got married to her first husband, Charles Ekwu, in 2000, but they divorced in 2006. Unfortunately, in August 2017, Anunobi’s son passed away at 15.
Genevieve Nnaji (40-yr-old)
Ace actor, producer and movie director Genevieve Nnaji was born in May 3, 1979.
In 2005, She won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in making her the first actor to win the award.
Nnaji was born in Mbaise, Imo State, Nigeria, and grew up in Lagos. She is the fourth of eight children, she was raised in a middle-class family; her father worked as an engineer and her mother as a nursery school teacher. She attended Methodist Girls College (Yaba, Lagos), before transferring to the University of Lagos, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in creative arts. While at the university, she began auditioning for acting jobs in Nollywood.
However, recently, a picture of herself and Lynxxx surfaced online which has sparked loads of questions and guesses, Genevieve does not really disclose her personal life to the media often.
She has a daughter, Theodora Chimebuka Nnaji, whom she gave birth to when she was 17 years old.
Entertainment
BBN 2019: Five Things That Happened At Live Eviction Show (Week 12)
As this season of Big Brother Naija wraps up, the intensity of the most-watched reality TV show in Nigeria has not only kept people at the edges of their seats but left lovers of the show with mixed feelings of how it will end.
On Sunday, September 22, 2019, fans and lovers of BBNaija gathered at the venue of the show to have an amazing time. Even though this time around, there were no evictions, it didn’t stop fans from turning up.
Let’s just say it was another beautiful evening as we watched Big Brother in his usual style tease the fake nominated housemates…it didn’t end in tears. Okay guys, here are five interesting things that happened at the live eviction show.
1. The die-hard showed up
This move by Biggie kind of affected the number of people who turned up for the live eviction show…housemates weren’t getting evicted so it was we guess lovers of the live eviction show decided to stay back at home. [BHM]
Since this season of Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ season four started, we’ve had two weeks of no evictions. Housemates didn’t have to panic about getting evicted or what to wear to for the eviction Sunday. However, this week, Biggie didn’t inform the housemates about the ‘no eviction’ Sunday, so we had four housemates who actually thought they were heading home.
This move by Biggie kind of affected the number of people who turned up for the live eviction show…housemates weren’t getting evicted so it was we guess lovers of the live eviction show decided to stay back at home. [BHM]
This move by Biggie kind of affected the number of people who turned up for the live eviction show…housemates weren’t getting evicted so it was we guess lovers of the live eviction show decided to stay back at home. However, that didn’t stop die-hard fans from showing and turning up!
2. Reekado Banks’ last performance
Reekado Banks was the start artist for the night and the audience was all hyped up to watch one of Nigeria biggest artist turn up.[Instagram/BigBroNaija]
Reekado Banks was the start artist for the night and the audience was all hyped up to watch one of Nigeria biggest artist turn up. As usual, the former Mavin Records member didn’t keep the fans guessing about his credibility as he blew them away with some of his hit songs.
One major highlight of the night was Reekado’s last performance of the night. Trust us when we say it was by far one of the best stage performances ever since the live show started. [Instagram/BigBroNaija]
One major highlight of the night was Reekado’s last performance. Trust us when we say it was by far one of the best stage performances ever since the live show started. Reekado gave everyone a taste of what it would feel like at his concert and the dancers were out of this world…they gave us a ‘Fela and dancers’ retro.
3. DJ TTB
During the live eviction show on Sunday, DJ TTB did well to extend his disc jockey mastery skills from Saturday. Fans danced all through the ad breaks as he kind of understood the crowd and what specifically to play to get the not so large crowd excited.[Instagram/DJTTB]
Abuja’s finest disc jockey, TTB was on hand to spoil the housemates with his magic fingers on the wheels of steel. This he did effortlessly at the Saturday night party with the housemate sweating it out on the dance floor. During the live eviction show on Sunday, DJ TTB did well to extend his disc jockey mastery skills from Saturday. Fans danced all through the ad breaks as he kind of understood the crowd and what specifically to play to get the not so large crowd excited.
4. ‘You Get Levels’
One particular guy stood out who kept on screaming ‘You Get Levels’ at Ebuka (He came looking like a demi god), Reekado Banks and even DJ TTB. [BHM]
Ever noticed that during shows, concerts or a basic event, we always have different kinds of people who show. From the extremely vibrant people to the ’I just want everyone to see my dress’ kind of crowd and the tag team guys, you are sure to have a feel of all kinds of people. This was the feeling at the live eviction show on Sunday. One particular guy stood out who kept on screaming ’You Get Levels’ at Ebuka (He came looking like a demi god), Reekado Banks and even DJ TTB. It was so hilarious to watch as this guy (Probably his first time at the show) couldn’t hide his joy…happiness is from within!
5. The night club feel
The live eviction show on Sunday had a very unique lightening which if you were a first-timer would have been confused for a technical hitch. That wasn’t the case guys as the venue was given a different kind of lightning…something similar to that which can only be found in a night club. It was cute, sensual (Yes guys) and Reekado Banks and his dancers even made it more intense.
Trending
-
Sports4 days ago
Nations Cup: Amputee Football Team President Appeals For Support
-
Sports4 days ago
Smart Heads Go Round FC’s Coaching Crew
-
Sports4 days ago
Rt Hon Harry Memorial Tennis Tourney Holds,’Morrow
-
Sports4 days ago
We’ll Transform Sports Through PPP-Minister
-
Politics3 days ago
Bayelsa, Kogi Polls:‘INEC Won’t Extend PVCs’ Collection Deadline’
-
Sports4 days ago
Sports @ 59: Still Searching For The Wand
-
Sports3 days ago
‘Empty Stands In Doha Damaging Athletics’
-
Politics3 days ago
Assembly Leadership Crisis: Dickson Recognises New Speaker