Aviation
80% Of African Airports Unutilised –Expert
The Director of Government, Legal and Industry Affairs, African Airlines Association, Mr Aaron Munetsi, has said Africa’s over 400 airports are grossly underutilised.
According to him, the continent is in dire need of improved air connectivity, noting that the total utilisation of the airports is only about 19 per cent.
Munetsi gave the position at the recently concluded 15th AKWAABA African Travel and Tourism Market in Lagos.
He said, “The airports that we have are underutilised. Statistics that were shared recently by IATA show that all the airports in Africa are only utilised up to only 19 per cent which means 80 per cent are redundant.
“Even in the busiest airport, 80 per cent are redundant so the idea is to make sure the ones that we have are utilised to the max. When we have met and exceeded the required capacity, we can think of building new airports.”
According to him, policies, processes and procedures guided by discipline will drive the industry’s growth.
Muntesi, who spoke with other aviation experts, stated that the problem of multiple taxation across countries on the continent had continued to hinder the growth of the industry.
Munetsi said African governments should explore other aspects of their economies in order to get revenue and stop imposing unnecessary charges on airlines.
He said, “The rate at which airlines are taxed is alarming. Sometimes airlines are charged just for writing their names on the boarding pass.
“Charging Africans to pay for visas is an act of poverty. African governments must look for other means of making money but not through multiple taxation.”
He said the Single Africa Air Transport Market was adopted by the African Union to achieve the objective of liberalising air transportation among Africans and increasing connectivity.
According to him, African airlines should be allowed to operate anywhere within the continent as this will create a healthy bond and unity among Africans.
Munetsi said, “The weather of the various African countries is an advantage for Africans to properly groom the aviation industry to the western world admiration. The African free trade zone can only be successful if the African airports and airlines are positioned to be efficient in terms of service delivery.
“The role of governments is to create an enabling environment through access to capital for airlines and development of airport infrastructure. An aviation sector that is privately-driven and modelled after the best practices is key to growing the African economy.”
Aviation expert, Mr Chris Aligbe, stated that the Federal Government should implement the concession of airports to develop the industry.
According to him, airports in the country will perform better under concessionaires as the Federal Government lacks the ability to finance modern airport infrastructure.
Aviation
Association Lauds Obiano For Awarding Scholarship To Aviation Students
The Youth Association of Anambra South Senatorial District (YAASSD) has lauded Governor Willie Obiano for initiating a programme aimed at 100 per cent funding of qualified indigenous female students in the Aviation Schools in Ilorin and Zaria.
President of the association, Mr Peter Ekwueme, gave the commendation at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday.
Ekwueme, who described the initiative as unprecedented, said it was key to engendering youth empowerment and wealth creation.
He urged the state government to ensure free and fair process of selecting beneficiaries.
The YASSD leader also called on the governor to sustain the programme which he said would go a long way in building a secured future for Anambra indigenes.
Ekwueme also commended the Chairman of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema, another illustrious son of Anambra for his show of philanthropy in transporting stranded Nigerians from South Africa back home.
While condemning xenophobia, the youth leader said that Onyema had inspired the youth to believe in Nigeria with his philanthropy.
He called on the lawmakers representing the state at the National Assembly to continue to give the people purposeful representation.
YASSD is a non government organisation comprising youths from Anambra South extraction aimed at promoting youth development beyond the shores of the area to the world
Aviation
Muslim Pilgrims Want Transportation From Yakubu Gowon Airport
The Plateau Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board has appealed to state governor, Simon Lalong, to help in securing approval from the Federal Government for pilgrims from the state to be transported from Yakubu Gowon Airport, Heipang, near Jos.
Executive Secretary of the board, Malam Auwal Abdullahi, made the appeal on Wednesday in a statement by the board’s Information Officer, Namu Sanusi.
“We appeal to the governor to use his office as the Chairman of Northern Governors Forum to secure transportation of Plateau Muslim pilgrims from Yakubu Gowon Airport in subsequent Hajj operations.
“We strongly believe that such an approval will greatly relieve Plateau pilgrims of the stress of going through other states while travelling to Saudi Arabia,” Abdullahi said.
He thanked Lalong for sponsoring the largest number of pilgrims in the history of the board.
The executive secretary stated that the commendable gesture from the governor was a proof of practical service to humanity and the promotion of spiritual lives of citizens.
According to him, the board conveyed a total of 1,198 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia to fulfill their religious obligation in 2019.
He said that performance of Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam expected to be carried out by mature, able and sane Muslims.
“The board is happy that the 2019 Hajj operations were successful considering the fact that the entire pilgrims returned intact with no record of casualties and no pilgrim absconded.
”This has further boosted the image of Plateau in the Holy Land and further cemented the confidence of the Saudi Arabian authorities,” he said.
The executive secretary commended the pilgrims for abiding by the tenets of Islam and for showing respect to the Saudi rules and regulations.
He also commended the 2019 Amirul Hajj of the state, Justice Muhammad Surajo, and other members who served on various committees for their efforts toward the success of the Hajj.
Aviation
Shippers Seek Expansion Of Akanu Ibiam Airport’s Runway
Anambra State Shippers Association has urged the Federal Government to use the ongoing rehabilitation to expand and solidify Akanu Ibiam International Airport runway to carry jumbo aircrafts.
President of the association, Chief Emma Akpaka, made the appeal on Wednesday in Enugu during a visit to monitor rehabilitation work at the airport runway which started about a week ago.
Akpaka said that the airport would serve the South-East better since it would have more international freight flights, mostly undertaken by jumbo aircrafts.
According to him, it is when the airport becomes a hub of international freight flights and holds more numbers of international airline operations that it can be truly international.
He said that this would also help the needed revenue to get to the government.
“The airport acquired international recognition in August 2013 when Ethiopian Airlines landed with South-East passengers and departed with Addis Ababa and New York passengers.
“Since 2013, for reasons unknown, no other airline operating international route or granted international route permit has been allowed to land at the airport, except Ethiopian Airlines.
“As we speak, other international airlines still agitate for landing permits at the airport,’’ he said.
The president, however, lauded the rehabilitation work on the airport runway saying, “it is good that the government is prioritising safety of citizens and foreign nationals using the airport’’.
Akpaka called on the government to hasten the rehabilitation considering the number of families that were dependent on the airport for survival.
He also said it was necessary to hasten the work to enable business groups and individuals that needed to use it to bring in some legitimate goods for sales during yuletide season. (NAN)
