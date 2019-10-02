Niger Delta
Why We Sealed Gov’s Church – Police
The Police in Akwa Ibom State say they closed the Quo Iboe Church on No.112 Ikot Ekpene Road on Sunday to prevent further clash among its members.
The Commissioner of Police in the state, Zaki Ahmed, said this while speaking with journalists on Monday in Uyo, the state capital.
The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, is a member and a deacon of Qua Iboe.
Mr Ahmed said there was clash among the worshippers on Sunday in which many worshippers sustained injuries.
He also said the police closed the Church when information reached them that one of the factions in the dispute was coming to ferment trouble that might result in breakdown of law and order.
An Aide to Governor Udom Emmanuel, who pleaded for anonymity, had confirmed the closure of the Church.
He said: “Yes, I saw something like that this morning when I was passing along Ikot-Ekpene road.
“I saw the police gathered in about three vans and worshippers in large numbers, he said.
The Tide’s source gathered that the police came to the church premises of the church at about 6 a.m. and barricaded the entrance, thus preventing worshippers from entry.
The 131-year-old church split into two factions in Nigeria about 17 years ago when some members, uncomfortable with the name Qua Iboe, pushed for a change of name to United Evangelical Church.
Some of the church’s branches across the country have embraced the new name, while others, mostly in Akwa Ibom, have stoutly rejected it because of a special affinity with the name Qua Iboe.
Niger Delta
Delta Speaker Urges Nigerians To Remain Hopeful, Steadfast
The Speaker of Delta House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, has urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and steadfast for a better nation.
Oborevwori made the call in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu in Asaba yesterday to mark the 59th Independence anniversary of the Nigeria.
He stated that “there is a bright future for the country, as we remain hopeful and steadfast, I implore Nigerians to continue to pray for the peace and unity of the country, as well as our leaders to achieve a better Nigeria.
“I want to congratulate fellow Nigerians on the 59th Independence Anniversary of our country.
“As we celebrate, let us continue to pray for the unity of the country and our leaders at all levels.
“We have fared very well as a nation and as people since the attainment of independence 59 years ago and therefore, must join forces to make our nation great because Nigerians are great people.
“Let us build on the remarkable achievements we made over the years. God bless our beloved Country.”
Niger Delta
Policeman Shoots, Kills Female Colleague
A police officer serving at the B Division in Asaba has allegedly shot a female colleague dead in Asaba, the Delta State capital.
The Tide’s source gathered that the killing occurred at the weekend during the demolition of illegal structures at the Bonsaac area of Asaba by the officials of the State Ministry of Environment in company some police officers.
It was learnt that trouble started when the market women tried to resist the exercise.
An eyewitness said that on hearing gunshots, the women charged at the firing policeman and that in the process, a bullet from an accidental shot from the policeman hit his female colleague at the back.
The suspected killer cop, it was learnt, had been detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department.
The source said the policewoman was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre Asaba where she was confirmed dead
He alleged that one Chief Bidi “has been molesting market women for a very long time and wanted to forcefully drive them from a plot of land they rented and set up caravans, paying the owner of the land N2,000 monthly rent for each container.
“He brought a bulldozer and connived with the Divisional Police Officer in B Division who deployed four armed police officers to the premises to supervise the pulling down of the caravans.
“Having pulled down the source of their daily bread, which was neither obstructing vehicles nor water flow, the women demanded that the caravan at the landlord’s premises be pulled down too because he had informed them that the demolition was authorised by the Delta State Ministry of Environment.”
The state Commissioner of Police, Adeyinka Adeleke, who confirmed the incident on Monday, said investigation was ongoing.
He said, “The matter is at the state Criminal Investigation Department, Asaba, so we are waiting for the report of the incident”
Meanwhile, Bidi has told our correspondent that the killing was accidental discharged.
Niger Delta
Ayade Lists Gains Of Bakassi Sea Port
Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, has said that the Bakassi Agro Deep Seaport would help Nigeria’s quest to diversify the economy.
Ayade, according to a statement by Mr Eric Ojiekwe, Head, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Transportation, also lauded the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for its “aggressive support for the non-oil sectors of the economy”.
The statement made available to The Tide source, said that Ayade spoke in Abuja when he visited the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi.
According to him, Cross River State has entered into a partnership with investors willing and ready to make the project possible and easy within two to three years.
The governor commended Buhari and the transportation ministry for their foresight, and particularly for recognising that the project was beyond polltics.
He thanked the President for approving the project in spite of the fact that Cross River was a PDP state.
Responding, Amaechi pledged government’s readiness to provide the needed support to the state, noting that the project would create jobs and other multiplier benefits.
The Director-General, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Mr Chidi Izuwah, in a remark, said that the project was the first of its Kind in Africa.
“ICRC has reviewed the outline and we are of the opinion that private sector investors can invest in the project and recover their money,” he said.
