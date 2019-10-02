Why We Sealed Gov’s Church – Police

A police officer serving at the B Division in Asaba has allegedly shot a female colleague dead in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The Tide’s source gathered that the killing occurred at the weekend during the demolition of illegal structures at the Bonsaac area of Asaba by the officials of the State Ministry of Environment in company some police officers.

It was learnt that trouble started when the market women tried to resist the exercise.

An eyewitness said that on hearing gunshots, the women charged at the firing policeman and that in the process, a bullet from an accidental shot from the policeman hit his female colleague at the back.

The suspected killer cop, it was learnt, had been detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department.

The source said the policewoman was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre Asaba where she was confirmed dead

He alleged that one Chief Bidi “has been molesting market women for a very long time and wanted to forcefully drive them from a plot of land they rented and set up caravans, paying the owner of the land N2,000 monthly rent for each container.

“He brought a bulldozer and connived with the Divisional Police Officer in B Division who deployed four armed police officers to the premises to supervise the pulling down of the caravans.

“Having pulled down the source of their daily bread, which was neither obstructing vehicles nor water flow, the women demanded that the caravan at the landlord’s premises be pulled down too because he had informed them that the demolition was authorised by the Delta State Ministry of Environment.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Adeyinka Adeleke, who confirmed the incident on Monday, said investigation was ongoing.

He said, “The matter is at the state Criminal Investigation Department, Asaba, so we are waiting for the report of the incident”

Meanwhile, Bidi has told our correspondent that the killing was accidental discharged.