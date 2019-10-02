Business
Telecom Operators Risk Sanctions Over Poor Service
The Nigerian Communications Commission has read the riot act to telecom service providers, asking them to improve their quality of service or face regulatory sanctions.
The Executive Vice-Chairman of the commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, gave the warning recently at the NCC Day of the Abuja International Trade Fair.
A statement on Sunday by the commission said the EVC, who was represented at the event by the Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, NCC, Felicia Onwuegbuchulam, said operators were expected to always improve their service for the over 175 million subscribers in the country.
“Where a service provider continues to fail to improve services at the detriment of the consumers, the commission will apply appropriate regulatory actions and sanctions against such service provider,” Danbatta added.
According to him, protection of the consumers from unfair practices of service providers is central to its eight-point agenda.
Meanwhile, the NCC has expressed concern over the use of telecommunications platforms to perpetrate cybercrime.
Danbatta expressed the concern during the NCC Day at the Abuja International Trade Fair.
Danbatta asked members of the public to refrain from opening unfamiliar email messages to avoid falling victim of cybercrime.
He advised customers to ignore messages, purportedly from their banks, requesting for their personal information.
Danbatta said, “Another challenge that is on the commission’s front burner is the rising documented cases of cybercrime and e-fraud using telecommunications platforms.
“The commission advises all our consumers not to open email that is unfamiliar and also note that banks will not request personal information over the Internet.”
Kwara Workers Yet To Receive N18,000 Minimum Wage – NLC
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kwara State Council, has said that workers in the state have never enjoyed full implementation of the N18,000 minimum wage since 2011.
The state acting Chairman of NLC, Mr Saheed Muritala, made the disclosure yesterday in Ilorin while speaking with newsmen.
Muritala said that workers on Grade Levels 07 and above were being paid what he described as ‘amputated wage’ which, he said, was different from what was contained in the approved table.
He urged the state governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to fulfil his pledge of ensuring full implementation of the N18,000 minimum wage ahead of the circular on the modalities for the implementation of the new N30,000 minimum wage.
“What we know as it affects us in Kwara State here is the need to act fast on the implementation of N18,000 minimum wage across board.
“We don’t enjoy the regular minimum wage here. The payment on ground now is an amputated wage which does not follow the national table, especially from Grade Levels 07 and above.
“The present governor gave a promise that if voted in, he would pay full N18,000 minimum wage for all categories of civil servants in the state.
“I so much believe that if this is done, whenever the circular for the new wage is out, we will not be cheated”, he said.
The labour leader also urged the governor to approve the request for a meeting with labour leaders so that he could be briefed on the challenges facing the union in the state.
Muritala stated that the union was ready to work with the present administration to serve the interest and welfare of the workers.
Buhari Cautions Agencies On Revenue Targets …Says Severe Sanctions Await Defaulters
President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that severe consequences await any revenue-generating agencies that failed to achieve agreed revenue targets.
The president gave the warning in his Independence Day address to mark Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary in Abuja, yesterday.
He further warned that the revenue-generating and reporting agencies would come under much greater scrutiny so as to achieve the desired goals.
“With this, our revenue-generating and reporting agencies will come under much greater scrutiny, going forward, as the new performance management framework will reward exceptional revenue performance, while severe consequences will attend failures to achieve agreed revenue targets,’’ he said.
Buhari explained that he recently constituted an Economic Advisory Council to advise him on inclusive and sustainable macroeconomic, fiscal and monetary policies.
He said the Council would work with “relevant cabinet members and the heads of key monetary, fiscal and trade agencies to ensure we remain on track as we strive for collective prosperity’’.
However, the president stated that his administration was also committed to ensure that the inconvenience associated with “any painful policy adjustments, is moderated, such that the poor and the vulnerable, who are most at risk, do not bear the brunt’’.
Buhari assured that the government’s, ongoing N500 billion Special Intervention Programme would continue to target these vulnerable groups.
He said this would be achieved through the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, Government Economic Empowerment Programme, N-Power Job Creation Programme, loans for traders and artisans, conditional cash transfers to the poorest families and social housing scheme.
“To institutionalise these impactful programmes, we created the Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development which shall consolidate and build on our achievements to date.
“To the beneficiaries of these programmes, I want to reassure you that our commitment to social inclusion will only increase,’’ he added.
The president also observed that the nation’s population growth rate had remained among the highest in the world, presenting both challenges as well as opportunities.
“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that we provide adequate resources to meet the basic needs of our teeming youth.
“Accordingly, we shall continue to invest in education, health, water and sanitation, as well as food security, to ensure that their basic needs are met, while providing them with every opportunity to live peaceful, prosperous and productive lives,’’ he maintained.
Nigeria Lost $1.7bn To OML 25 Closure – NNPC
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says Nigeria lost about $1.7 billion dollars to the closure of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 25 flow station in Rivers State in the last two years.
The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari, disclosed this at the reopening of the OML 25 flow station and commissioning of water plan in Kula community in Rivers State at the weekend.
According to him, “There was shutdown of the Belema flow station due to absolute breakdown of law and order in this community (Kula) two years ago, and there was loss of over 35,000 barrels of oil production per day per day.
“In monetary terms, that is worth about 1.7 billion dollars which could have been put to use for the benefit of the community and the rest of the federation.
“What we have done is to engage the community and its leadership, to ensure that dispute between it and Shell is brought to a closure, as a result of which there will be more community engagements.’’
“They have agreed to vacate the facility and allow petroleum operation to continue in this facility,”.
It would be recalled that women of OML 25 host communities had shut down operations at the flow station two years ago over the failure of the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to fulfil its corporate social responsibility to the host communities.
Kyari said that immediate priority of government and NNPC was to ensure peace to help other things to fall in place in the community.
”We know that ultimately when peace comes, oil production will come back and we can see the return of about 35,000 barrels of oil production per day”, he stated.
The GMD said that for the oil production to resume, there would be a re-entry process and validation of the state of damages done on the facility over time.
He assured that within the shortest time, Shell would come up with a plan.
According to him, community engagement is the solution to resolving dispute with oil producing communities.
“We have found a solution, and this would enable people to go back to their work, offer social service and all that is needed will come back”, he said.
Kyari advised communities and leaders in the Niger Delta to resolve issues affecting them and oil production.
He noted that through peaceful engagements, oil producing communities in the Niger Delta could earn more revenue from oil and gas investment opportunities.
According to him, there would be more developments as against the constant cases of hostility, disruption of oil production and underdevelopment.
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, said the relationship with the community had come to stay.
“We need unity in Ijaw land today, and it is time for us to change strategy on our engagements to bring investment to our communities.
