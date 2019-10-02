Niger Delta
Policeman Shoots, Kills Female Colleague
A police officer serving at the B Division in Asaba has allegedly shot a female colleague dead in Asaba, the Delta State capital.
The Tide’s source gathered that the killing occurred at the weekend during the demolition of illegal structures at the Bonsaac area of Asaba by the officials of the State Ministry of Environment in company some police officers.
It was learnt that trouble started when the market women tried to resist the exercise.
An eyewitness said that on hearing gunshots, the women charged at the firing policeman and that in the process, a bullet from an accidental shot from the policeman hit his female colleague at the back.
The suspected killer cop, it was learnt, had been detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department.
The source said the policewoman was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre Asaba where she was confirmed dead
He alleged that one Chief Bidi “has been molesting market women for a very long time and wanted to forcefully drive them from a plot of land they rented and set up caravans, paying the owner of the land N2,000 monthly rent for each container.
“He brought a bulldozer and connived with the Divisional Police Officer in B Division who deployed four armed police officers to the premises to supervise the pulling down of the caravans.
“Having pulled down the source of their daily bread, which was neither obstructing vehicles nor water flow, the women demanded that the caravan at the landlord’s premises be pulled down too because he had informed them that the demolition was authorised by the Delta State Ministry of Environment.”
The state Commissioner of Police, Adeyinka Adeleke, who confirmed the incident on Monday, said investigation was ongoing.
He said, “The matter is at the state Criminal Investigation Department, Asaba, so we are waiting for the report of the incident”
Meanwhile, Bidi has told our correspondent that the killing was accidental discharged.
Niger Delta
Delta Speaker Urges Nigerians To Remain Hopeful, Steadfast
The Speaker of Delta House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, has urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and steadfast for a better nation.
Oborevwori made the call in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu in Asaba yesterday to mark the 59th Independence anniversary of the Nigeria.
He stated that “there is a bright future for the country, as we remain hopeful and steadfast, I implore Nigerians to continue to pray for the peace and unity of the country, as well as our leaders to achieve a better Nigeria.
“I want to congratulate fellow Nigerians on the 59th Independence Anniversary of our country.
“As we celebrate, let us continue to pray for the unity of the country and our leaders at all levels.
“We have fared very well as a nation and as people since the attainment of independence 59 years ago and therefore, must join forces to make our nation great because Nigerians are great people.
“Let us build on the remarkable achievements we made over the years. God bless our beloved Country.”
Niger Delta
Ayade Lists Gains Of Bakassi Sea Port
Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, has said that the Bakassi Agro Deep Seaport would help Nigeria’s quest to diversify the economy.
Ayade, according to a statement by Mr Eric Ojiekwe, Head, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Transportation, also lauded the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for its “aggressive support for the non-oil sectors of the economy”.
The statement made available to The Tide source, said that Ayade spoke in Abuja when he visited the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi.
According to him, Cross River State has entered into a partnership with investors willing and ready to make the project possible and easy within two to three years.
The governor commended Buhari and the transportation ministry for their foresight, and particularly for recognising that the project was beyond polltics.
He thanked the President for approving the project in spite of the fact that Cross River was a PDP state.
Responding, Amaechi pledged government’s readiness to provide the needed support to the state, noting that the project would create jobs and other multiplier benefits.
The Director-General, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Mr Chidi Izuwah, in a remark, said that the project was the first of its Kind in Africa.
“ICRC has reviewed the outline and we are of the opinion that private sector investors can invest in the project and recover their money,” he said.
Niger Delta
Edo Speaker Seeks FG’s Collaboration On State’s Dev Plan
The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Mr Frank Okiye, has solicited the collaboration of the Federal Government in achieving the 30-year development plan being packaged by the state government.
Okiye told The Tide’s source in Benin that the State Government had commenced the development of a 30-year development plan.
He said there was need for the Federal Government to collaborate with the State Government to benefit from policies in the development plan, adding that by so doing Edo would be better for it.
The speaker said that what the Federal Government needed to be doing was to act as a big father in protecting long-term plans like the one being put in place in Edo.
He said that the Federal Government should collaborate with states to develop resources such as oil, agriculture and other resources in states.
Okiye noted that the Federal Government should do away with what he called “allocative” policies, saying: “I don’t think that is where we are now.
“I really think the Federal Government should sit down and develop an economic team that would have to look at the peculiarities of the states and collaborate with them in the area of their advantages for a better output.
“In Edo, we are developing a 30-year plan and we want the Federal Government to key into that because the house will support it with a legal instrument.
“So, if the Federal Government partners with the state, it means that the plan will ordinarily succeed every government.
“So, any new government coming does not have to introduce its own for purposes of aggrandizement. All you need to do is to fine-tune, develop and deepen the programme for the betterment of all.’’
The speaker said further that true federalism would mean that every state would work hard within the confines of its own advantage.
Trending
-
Sports2 days ago
Nations Cup: Amputee Football Team President Appeals For Support
-
Sports2 days ago
Rt Hon Harry Memorial Tennis Tourney Holds,’Morrow
-
Sports2 days ago
We’ll Transform Sports Through PPP-Minister
-
Sports2 days ago
Smart Heads Go Round FC’s Coaching Crew
-
Anniversary Special2 days ago
OML 25: Gov Wike’s Pro-People Leadership Pays Off
-
Sports2 days ago
Sports @ 59: Still Searching For The Wand
-
Politics1 day ago
Bayelsa, Kogi Polls:‘INEC Won’t Extend PVCs’ Collection Deadline’
-
Sports1 day ago
‘Empty Stands In Doha Damaging Athletics’