PDP Accuses Fayemi Of Putting Governance On Suspension

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi-led administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of putting governance on suspension in the State.

The PDP Chairman in Ekiti State, Chief Gboyega Oguntuwase, alleged that governor Fayemi’s frequent trips out of Ekiti were affecting the state negatively.

The PDP boss bemoaned the non-commemoration of the 23rd and the 59th anniversaries of Ekiti and Nigeria respectively as clear testimonies to his claim.

“It is as if governance is under suspension in Ekiti State because the governor is hardly visible within the state. The governor is never around”.

The PDP chairman, who spoke in Ado Ekiti, alleged that the governor had not been around to attend to germane issues and the challenges of insecurity including herdsmen crises, armed robbery incidences and kidnapping.

But the APC State Publicity Secretary, Ade Ajayi, dismissed the allegations as “baseless, irresponsible and frivolous,” advised Ekiti people to ignore the opposition party, saying, “PDP should bury its head in shame for destroying Ekiti.

“Everybody who has eyes will see what Fayemi has been able to do within one year in office. But if PDP is saying nothing has been done, it means PDP members are blind”.

Ajayi, who said Fayemi was discharging his duties and chairman of Nigeria Governor’s Forum and as well his responsibilities as Ekiti governor, queried, “Is the governor not responding to the yearning and aspirations of Ekiti State by paying workers’ salaries regularly and by paying the pensioners regularly?

“Is he not performing his responsibilities by undertaking the repair of water projects abandoned by PDP while they were in office? The water project is going on, the civic centre abandoned by PDP is almost completed and a lot of other projects like that,” he said.

“But the All Progressives Congress, up till today, has not shown any consistent commitment to infrastructural development. We can see APC does not understand the vision and the mission of the founding fathers of Ekiti State,” he said.

The PDP chairman, however, advised Fayemi that “his interest in the Presidency or Vice Presidency does not mean he should abandon his primary responsibilities in Ekiti State.

He should see how governance should not suffer, how our people would not suffer and how what he has sworn to do in government would not suffer and abandoned. We equally appeal to him that he should take into consideration the security of our people.”

He said, “The consequences of flooding in Ekiti State have not attracted the attention of the incumbent governor. A governor who understands his land and terrain and a governor who is committed to the transformation of Ekiti State will know that the issue of the drainage system which could reduce flooding needs fast attention.

Oguntuwase said, “For Ekiti at 23, seemingly, we have witnessed a cohesion which is as a result of our homogeneity and which is a product of the contributions of Ekiti people. Nevertheless, there has been disappointment and disillusionment in terms of governance.

“Disappointments and disillusionment in the sense that developments in Ekiti have been inconsistent and epileptic. Majority of the visible infrastructural developments in Ekiti State were made under PDP governance.