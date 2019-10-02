Monarch Tasks Nigerians On Unity, Patriotism

Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN) has advised the public against blaming doctors for any death that occurred in hospitals.

The advice was against the backdrop of the recent attack on Amazing Grace Hospital, Rumuodomaya by an irate mob over the death of an indigene of the community.

President of the association, Dr Ugwu Hyke Odo, said in a news conference in Port Harcourt that the invasion was condemnable as no doctor can guarantee the life of any patient.

Odo said the deceased did not even die in the hospital, but was referred to the Military Hospital, Port Harcourt, where the unfortunate incident occurred.

He described the attack on the Amazing Grace Hospital as one too many.

“There have been several incidents of doctors and their facilities coming under attack or severe threat of attack on grounds of losing a relation.

“The most recent was that of Amazing Grace Hospital, Rumuodomaya, in Port Harcourt. In this case, the patient did not even die in his facility.

“He received the patient as an emergency, stabilised him with first and care and referred to military hospital where unfortunately, the patient died.”

The President said the incessant attacks on doctors is impacting negatively on the health of the citizenry as the situation has led to mass exodus of medical doctors out of the country.

According to him, rather than attack doctors, all issues of negligence must be reported to the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

“Cases of suspected negligence should be reported to the MDCN. This body prosecutes doctors and determines their culpability in matters such as this, and punishes offending doctors appropriately”, he said.