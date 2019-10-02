Niger Delta
Monarch Tasks Nigerians On Unity, Patriotism
A traditional ruler in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze Kemakolom Nwanuo, has called on Nigerians to cultivate the habit of patriotism and unity as the country marks her 59th independence celebration
Eze Kemakolom who is the Ugwumba l of Igbo Agwuru Asa Kingdom in Etche Local Government Area made the call while addressing youths ,women,and opinion leaders at his palace in Chokota Igbo Etche yesterday.
The monarch opined that peace ,unity and patriotism were the hallmark of every great nation, adding that the various challenges like insecurity,corruption among others confronting the nation at the moment can be overcome, if we all unite together to fight the common enemies.
He enjoined the youths not to allow themselves to be used as enemies of the nation but to be agents of peace and unity ,adding that no nation can be a great country if peace and unity are elusive
According to him,” we all must support government at all levels to move this country forward to reflect a nation of our collective choices. we must make a commitment to support our rulers and secure our future.Let us make our country a place where we all can live together.
The businessman while felicitating with Nigerians on the 59th independence anniversary used the opportunity to commend the state Governor Chief Nyesom Wike for his administration’s commitment in transforming the state to a better and secure state.
He averred that the state has witnessed huge infrastructural development since the present dispensation in the state and urged the people of the state to continue to support the state government in its resolve to make the state a centre of infrastructural excellence and hub of the nation’s economic growth.
Niger Delta
Making Nigeria Great, Collective Responsibility – Uduaghan
The task of making Nigeria great is the collective responsibility of every Nigerian, says former Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan.
Uduaghan, made the remark yesterday in a statement to mark the Independence Day in Warri.
The former governor noted that in spite of the numerous challenges facing the country, there were things to be happy about as a nation.
“It is better to use this occasion to focus on the things that unite us, while moving away from issues that drag us backward in our quest to be a progressive nation.
“We are a nation blessed with diversity and young population. Harnessing them with a thriving private sector will set us on a path of prosperity and provide the right environment for more investments.
“Every nation has its manifest challenges. Every great nation we admire has undergone political and socio-economic pruning to arrive at an enviable position.
“This is the first time we are experiencing 20 years of democracy -the longest civilian rule in our 59-year history.
“All our challenges notwithstanding, Nigeria is still one big indivisible entity,” he said.
Uduaghan said that with robust understanding among the National Assembly, Executive and the Economic Advisory Council, the country was on the right path to economic recovery.
Niger Delta
OBALGA Pledges Assistance To Iriebe Flood Victims
The Obio/Akpor Local Government Council says it is doing everything possible to support victims of the current flood disaster in Iriebe Community.
The Vice Chairman of the Council, Lady Chinyere Aagbaraosimini, who led members of the Obio/Akpor Flood Committee on a visit to the Community, said the Council was touched by the level of destruction of property, including the lost of life as a result of the incident.
Lady Agbaraosimini said the Council will do everything possible to assist the community to overcome the challenge posed by the flood disaster.
She also stressed the need for multinational corporations and other public spirited individuals to come to the aid of Iriebe Community by providing relief materials to cushion the effect of the disaster in the community.
Responding, the paramount ruler of Iriebe Community, HRH Eze Jeremiah Worenwu, thanked the Obio/Akpor Flood Committee for showing concern to the plights of the people.
Eze Worenwu said properties worth millions of naira have been destroyed by the incident, while over 2000 persons have been rendered homeless.
Meanwhile, Eze Worenwu has blamed the current flooding of the community on the on-going construction of the Port Harcourt/Aba expressway.
The Iriebe Monarch, who spoke to The Tide in an interview at his palace, said officials of the construction firm, Chinese Construction and Engineering Company (CCEC), who did not deny the allegation, however, said they have no solution to the problem.
He said the community is not against the road construction, but noted that Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report should have been done before the commencement of the construction activities.
Eze Worenwu said the rising water level has continued to displace more persons, adding that people are now leaving the community in droves.
Niger Delta
Doctors Decry Attacks On Medical Facilities
Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN) has advised the public against blaming doctors for any death that occurred in hospitals.
The advice was against the backdrop of the recent attack on Amazing Grace Hospital, Rumuodomaya by an irate mob over the death of an indigene of the community.
President of the association, Dr Ugwu Hyke Odo, said in a news conference in Port Harcourt that the invasion was condemnable as no doctor can guarantee the life of any patient.
Odo said the deceased did not even die in the hospital, but was referred to the Military Hospital, Port Harcourt, where the unfortunate incident occurred.
He described the attack on the Amazing Grace Hospital as one too many.
“There have been several incidents of doctors and their facilities coming under attack or severe threat of attack on grounds of losing a relation.
“The most recent was that of Amazing Grace Hospital, Rumuodomaya, in Port Harcourt. In this case, the patient did not even die in his facility.
“He received the patient as an emergency, stabilised him with first and care and referred to military hospital where unfortunately, the patient died.”
The President said the incessant attacks on doctors is impacting negatively on the health of the citizenry as the situation has led to mass exodus of medical doctors out of the country.
According to him, rather than attack doctors, all issues of negligence must be reported to the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).
“Cases of suspected negligence should be reported to the MDCN. This body prosecutes doctors and determines their culpability in matters such as this, and punishes offending doctors appropriately”, he said.
