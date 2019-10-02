Housing/Property
Lagos Landlords Seek Compensation For Demolished Buildings
Some residents of the Igbogbo/Bayeku community in Ikorodu area of Lagos State have protested the demolition of their buildings by the Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration.
The protesters, led by the chairman and secretary of the community’s association, Jacob Arogundade and Taiwo Folarin, respectively, stormed the State House of Assembly last Monday to demand compensation from the state government.
Arogundade said out of over 700 properties that were demolished by the Ambode’s administration, 96 people were compensated while others had yet to be paid.
He said, “The last administration only paid compensation to about 10 per cent of the houses and shops demolished and left the remaining 90 per cent suffering.
“We are appealing to our listening governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to look into the issue of payment so that the poor and forgotten people of Igbogbo community whose properties were demolished by the last administration in the state would be compensated.”
In a letter addressed to the governor, the residents noted that the present administration had promised to compensate them if elected, adding that they were surprised that nothing had been heard since Sanwo-Olu assumed office.
The letter read in part, “Your Excellency, we have all seen the list of compensation with our names publicly displayed in Room 22 of the Ministry of Lands and also in the accounts office Room 35 ready for payment but waiting for your approval. In the name of Almighty God, have mercy on us and approve the payment.” Responding on behalf of the speaker of the state House of Assembly, a lawmaker, Tobun Abiodun, appealed to the protesters to be patient as the matter would be looked into by the House.
Housing/Property
Mass Housing:LASG Cautions Erring Contractors On Project Delivery
The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to a two-year mass housing delivery targeted at bridging the housing deficit in the state.
The state Commissioner for Housing, Mr Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said this on Monday during a meeting with the private sector partners and joint venture investors in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.
Akinderu-Fatai warned contractors to meet up with scheduled project delivery dates or have their contracts revoked.
He said that several uncompleted housing schemes littered the state because the private sector players did not adhere to the project delivery dates; thereby causing delay and not allowing government actualise its mandate.
He said that the completion of all ongoing housing schemes would help the government achieve its vision of making more Lagosians home owners within the next two years.
The state commissioner said that private sector partnership was important but lamented that some investors involved have not complied with the time frame stipulated in their contract agreements.
“Some of the private partners have not met the timeline. This has increased the number of uncompleted housing schemes and caused delay in actualising government’s mandate.
“All housing schemes that had been contracted to private sector partners and joint investors are to be completed within the time frame indicated in the contractual agreements or have them cancelled,” he said.
Earlier, some investors had cited disappointments from funding partners and conflicts with various host communities as major difficulties confronting the housing scheme.
The commissioner advised the investors to prove their abilities and justify government’s confidence through working out solutions to challenges.
“Government will do its best to intervene in some of the situations, but we expect every investor to engage in self-audit before coming forward to take up the responsibilities of state housing scheme,’’ Akinderu-Fatai said.
The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Wasiu Akewusola, advised investors to comply with directives and instructions from government professionals on quality of materials and procedures.
According to Akewusola, government will adhere to safety standards and will not accept nor endorse shoddily completed houses from investors.
Housing/Property
Engineer Wants FG, Professionals To Curb Building Collapse
Chairman, Planning Com
mittee, Nigeria Institution of Civil Engineers 2019 Annual General Meeting and Conference, Mr Olumoh Sharafadeen, says government and professionals in the built industry must play their roles if Nigeria is serious about curbing building collapse in the country.
Sharafadeen told newsmen on Monday in Abuja that incidences of building collapse had become embarrassing, hence the need for all stakeholders to “do something very urgently”.
He regretted the poor quality of projects undertaken in Nigeria, pointing out that even road projects had often collapsed while under construction.
“It is not only buildings that collapse. Roads also collapse. You may not quickly notice that because it is not always seen or obvious.
“Have you not passed through a road that is under construction and noticed that the side that had been constructed is already giving way?
“What we are trying to work out in our awareness project is to make sure that all stakeholders are part of the efforts to curb this menace.
“By and large, government and the professionals have a lot of roles to play in preventing this collapse. Within the engineering family, we have a lot of measures to prevent a non-qualified person from practicing.
“Within the cycle of engineers, not everybody that bears the title `engineer’ is qualified to build. Some are machinery engineers. Some deal in chemicals. Others are electrical engineers.
“Giving an electrical engineer a building project to undertake is an error because only a civil or structural engineer can do that,” he said..
Sharafadeen said that a lot of sensitisation must be done to ensure that citizens and government at all levels do the right thing.
The expert said that the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), was taking measures to ensure that quacks were eradicated from its fold by strengthening the Engineering Regulation Monitoring (ERM), groups to do their work.
“The ERM was established to ensure sanity, unfortunately we cannot tackle people that are not engineers.
“When somebody has money and has a brother that is a contractor, no matter what profession he is practicing, he is given the money to build. We do not have the authority to stop the person unless the government takes charge of the situation.
“We can only identify and report to the relevant authority and that is where our power ends,’’ Sharafadeen said.
On the institution’s upcoming Annual General Meeting and Conference, he said that building collapse was the core issue on the front burner for discussion.
“Since it has become a recurring decimal, we want to bring up the sensitisation to the doorstep of the government so as to get their support toward ridding the building industry of those not qualified to undertake building projects,” he said.
Housing/Property
Expert Demands Policy Guidelines For Maintenance Of Public Buildngs
A real estate consultant, Mr Pedro Opuene, has called for policy guidelines that would ensure proper management and maintenance of public buildings.
Opuene made this call in a chat with The Tide, in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
He said such policy guidelines were pivotal in the development and sustenance of public buildings and other infrastructure.
The real estate consultant noted that the absence of policy guidelines for maintenance and management of both private and public buildings was responsible for the dilapidating state of many buildings across the country.
He said government buildings were the worst hit, explaining that the absence of policy guidelines for maintenance and management of government’s infrastructure was “ responsible for the decay in most government buildings nationwide”. He also said a good policy guideline would enable builders ascertain the best measures to adopt in order to ensure that there is minimal repair cost, alterations and refurbishments, adding that a responsive maintenance approach would increase the lifespan of any building
Opuene reiterated that a good maintenance culture would enhance the integrity of a building, while also ensuring its durability.
He urged the government to promulgate laws that would mandate property owners to properly maintain their buildings to avoid failed projects and building collapse.
Tonye Nria-Dappa
