Labour Berates FG’s Failure To Pay New Minimum Wage …Says Buhari Has Swindled Workers

As Nigeria marks her 59th Independence anniversary, the organised labour has berated the Federal Government for failing to pay the new Minimum Wage of N30,000 as earlier agreed.

In a statement, yesterday, in Abuja, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, and Secretary General, Musa-Lawal Ozigi, said, “We find it disturbing that months after the National Minimum Wage committee set up by the Federal Government to work on the new wage had submitted their report, government is still not committed to paying the new wage.

“We are beginning to think that signing it in the first place was because of the 2019 General Election. To talk about setting up another committee over the same issue makes us feel we have been swindled by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government. We have learnt our lessons.

“The argument on the part of government has always been that there is no money to pay minimum wage, whereas lawmakers have budgeted N5.6billion to purchase automobile that are not produced in Nigeria.

“Our belief is that government can actually pay if only the cost of governance will be reduced.”

The Trade Union Congress said military incursion into politics, corruption, ethnicity, religious crisis were major reasons inhibiting the nation’s growth.

The statement read, “The military incursion into politics, corruption, ethnicity, religious crisis, has worked against our national development. It is even more worrisome and unfortunate that at this time and age the crack is widening by the day.

“We must interrogate the reason why countries we were at par with have left us far behind. China, India, Indonesia were our contemporaries but they are now in the first league while we are dragging economic space with some countries in Africa.

“Although revenue from tax has improved significantly but unfortunately, instead of widening the tax net, the impoverished public is overtaxed, leading to despondency and despair.”

Also speaking, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) called on leaders and Nigerians to reassert her value and leadership in the continent and stand by the tenets of democracy.

In a statement in Abuja, yesterday, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said the anniversary of Nigeria, like the ones before it, offered an opportunity for serious soul-searching and very candid reflection.

According to him, in our journey to nationhood, Nigeria has had a number of highs and lows, saying while we should celebrate the highs, we must also ponder on the lows and pick useful lessons from them.

“It is important to celebrate the deconstruction of colonial rule and what independence offered the Nigerian nation and people.

“A priceless opportunity to pursue our dreams and rewrite the history of colonial evil by the strides of our post colonial existence,” he said.

Wabba said that the country started off on a trajectory of solid foundation laid by the country’s founding fathers, who he said were in a hurry to hurl her at par with development elsewhere.

He said that the founding fathers invested heavily to build the social capital of the country through their commitment to quality and universal public education and construction of excellent medical facilities.

The result, according to him, was top-notch human capital development as Nigeria became the doyen of intellectualism in Africa, producing world class scholars, professionals and workers in different sectors of the economy.

He stated that many of the country’s universities and hospitals were ranked among the best on the continent and in the world, adding that it attracted scholars and sick people from all over Africa and even beyond.

According to him, our founding fathers showed sincere commitment to industrialisation because they believed in the dignity of labour and wanted every Nigerian to be gainfully employed.

“Industrialisation was not the dessert but the main menu of governance, our founding fathers proved this by creating the enabling environment for industrialisation, by providing quality roads, mass electrification and security of lives and property.

Wabba, however, said that the 59th Independence anniversary offered Nigeria a moment to reflect, re-prioritise, re-strategise, re-position, and re-launch the Nigerian dream.

He said that as leaders and citizens, “we owe ourselves, and generations unborn the responsibility of bequeathing a nation of justice, equity and prosperity”.

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Captain Sunday Adebomi (rtd), has appealed to the Federal Government to resolve all issues delaying the implementation of the N30,000 national minimum wage to avert industrial action by workers.

Adebomi, made the appeal in an interview with newsmen, yesterday, in Oye-Ekiti, while reacting to the threat by the leadership of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) over the delay in the implementation of the minimum wage.

It would be recalled that the JNPSNC had called on Nigerians to appeal to the Federal Government to implement the new wage, with adequate consequential adjustments, to avert the looming nationwide strike.

It was learnt that the council made the call following failure of representatives of labour to reach an agreement with the government over the percentage of consequential adjustment for workers on Grade Level 07 to Grade Level 17.

Adebomi urged the Federal Government to provide a lasting solution to the delay in the implementation of the wage for workers in the country so as to avoid the imminent industrial action.

The Ise-Ekiti-born community leader, who noted that any industrial action by workers at this time in the country would be a setback to the nation’s socio-economic development, called for the final resolution to the matter between the government and labour.

He emphasised the importance of workers as the engine room of any government, saying that they deserved enhanced welfare package.

The APC chieftain expressed the hope that both government and workers would continue to work together to ensure a more united and secured country.

He congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians on the 59th Independence anniversary of the country, calling on all the latter to keep supporting the governments at all levels for the growth and development of the country.