Grassroots Football Not Developing In Nigeria -Coach
The head coach of Port Harcourt City Football Academy, Joseph Egbu, has said that grassroots Football is retrogressing in Nigeria.
He explained that, Nigeria was one of the first African Countries to have developed and talented players from the grassroots but today, we are going down in the junior level of the game.
Egbu, who is popularly called Coach Zico, made the assertion yesterday at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium Port Harcourt, when briefing sports journalists on the way forward at the 59th Independence celebration.
“ Nigeria did dominate in the junior level of football in the 80’s because most of the players were picked up from the grassroots”, coach Zico said.
He also used the medium to appeal to Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to appoint coaches from the grassroots to handle the junior team at the Nation level.
“ The NFF did not believe in the grassroots coaches, not knowing that they were in better position to handle the junior team. “The Grassroots is the best place to get the right coaches for the junior team” he said.
He noted that junior team were not getting the expected results recently, because the grassroots coaches who knew the basics and how to groom young players together were not given the opportunity to handle the teams.
“ Kanu Nwakwo and Udoka Ugdade made the country proud in the 80’s. They were all discovered from the grassroots”, he explained.
Kiadum Edookor
Ronaldo Set To Retire?
Cristiano Ronaldo continues to keep everyone guessing when it comes to his future, with the Juventus superstar dropping another cryptic hint at his retirement plans.
At 34 years of age, any normal footballer would be expected to be approaching the end of their playing career.
Ronaldo is not your average player, though, and has worked tirelessly to keep himself in the best shape possible and at the very top of the global game.
He has shown no sign of slowing down and has previously suggested that he could have many years left in him, with it possible that he could emulate the likes of Ryan Giggs and Paolo Maldini by playing past his 40th birthday.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is, however, starting to take on more projects away from the field, with his ever-growing list of companies now including the ‘Play It Cool’ fragrance line.
With his attention beginning to drift towards life after hanging up his boots, Ronaldo concedes that he cannot predict when the day will come to walk away.
He told Tidesports source when quizzed on his future: “I still love football. I love to entertain the fans and the people who love Cristiano. It doesn’t matter the age, it’s all about mentality.
“The last five years I start to enjoy this process of seeing me outside of football, so who knows what will happen in the next year or two?”
Ronaldo has never been one to shy away from a challenge and admits he is as committed to maintaining his commercial value away from football as he is continuing to thrive as an all-time great.
He added: “I do not want to imitate anybody.
“You have to be yourself all the time, but you can always pick up small details and take something from good examples, not only in football but in other sports as well – Formula 1, NBA, golf, UFC, whatever. The best athletes have a similar work ethic.
“Even the CEOs of great companies are always motivated and they have to work hard to achieve good things.
‘Empty Stands In Doha Damaging Athletics’
The empty stands in Doha at the World Championships are not helping athletics and the sport needs to evolve, says ex-British sprinter, Darren Campbell.
Doha was awarded the event ahead of Barcelona and Eugene in Oregon, USA, but the lack of crowds have been a feature of the first three days.
“The sport is not evolving and it does not help when images across the world show empty stadiums,” said Campbell.
“I guess people watching it go ‘that sport’s dying’ and switch over.”
France’s world champion decathlete Kevin Mayer says holding the championships in Doha is a “disaster”.
Denise Lewis, who won gold for Britain in the heptathlon at the 2000 Olympics, also says the sport’s world governing body, the IAAF, has “let athletes down”.
“What athletics needs now is for the IAAF to really think about what they are doing and, if it means the World Championships unfortunately have to go to countries that will sell out, then that’s the way it has to be,” added Campbell.
Campbell, who won 4x100m relay gold at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, also says the IAAF needs to think about how to develop the sport after failing to take advantage of former Jamaica sprinter Usain Bolt’s popularity.
“It (athletics) is getting heart resuscitation at the minute,” said Campbell.
“It’s not in the best place it has ever been and that was regardless of Usain Bolt.
“You hear people in cricket talking about, after such a fantastic World Cup [won by England], how they could harness what has been created by that moment.
“Athletics has failed to harness what has been created over the period of Usain Bolt. They just rode on his back rather than think ‘how do we take this to everybody?’.
“We want to be entertained, so how does athletics entertain? This is where they are failing.”
UCL Madrid Escapes Another Humiliation
One step forward, two steps back. That’s how it works at Real Madrid these days.
Just as it seemed as if Zinedine Zidane’s side had finally plugged their leaky defence – stopping the rot after being humiliated by PSG a fortnight ago – they went and spoiled it all with an embarrassing display at the Santiago Bernabeu against Club Brugge.
Madrid were thrashed 3-0 in their Champions League opener by an under-strength PSG team missing Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani.
However, three consecutive clean sheets in La Liga – a first in either Zidane era – to go with wins over Sevilla, Osasuna and then a draw at Atletico Madrid, took Madrid to the top of the table.
Crisis talk abated, rays of light cutting through the gloom, as Zidane and Co looked to get back to business against Club Brugge in what seemed a straightforward game.
So much so that the coach left Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez out of his squad entirely – two of the club’s best players so far in this campaign.
But Madrid were sliced open repeatedly by the Belgians on the break, stumbling to a 2-2 draw on Tuesday night.
Los Blancos were left battered and bruised, the 13-time record winners of the competition dismissed with their tails between their legs once again. Indeed, only a late Casemiro goal prevented the ultimate humiliation.
The highs of their three consecutive Champions League titles between 2016 and 2018 now seem like an eternity ago.
Just as they were thrashed 4-1 here by Ajax in the last 16 second leg clash last season, Brugge seemed to cut through Madrid at will.
Madrid were susceptible to pacy attacks and Brighton loanee Percy Tau got in behind captain Sergio Ramos to set up Emmanuel Dennis for the opening goal.
The forward did not know much about the finish, stabbing home accidentally as he miscontrolled the ball, leaving goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois all at sea.
Dennis’ 11th minute strike was the quickest goal Madrid has conceded at home in the Champions’ League group phase since Luciano Galletti struck after seven minutes for Olympiacos in 2007.
Madrid managed their first effort on target after 27 long minutes, with Raphael Varane’s header well parried by ex-Liverpool man Simon Mignolet.
Before that only efforts from midfield duo Toni Kroos and Luka Modric which both flew wide did anything to raise the pulses of fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.
