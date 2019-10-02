Housing/Property
Engineer Wants FG, Professionals To Curb Building Collapse
Chairman, Planning Com
mittee, Nigeria Institution of Civil Engineers 2019 Annual General Meeting and Conference, Mr Olumoh Sharafadeen, says government and professionals in the built industry must play their roles if Nigeria is serious about curbing building collapse in the country.
Sharafadeen told newsmen on Monday in Abuja that incidences of building collapse had become embarrassing, hence the need for all stakeholders to “do something very urgently”.
He regretted the poor quality of projects undertaken in Nigeria, pointing out that even road projects had often collapsed while under construction.
“It is not only buildings that collapse. Roads also collapse. You may not quickly notice that because it is not always seen or obvious.
“Have you not passed through a road that is under construction and noticed that the side that had been constructed is already giving way?
“What we are trying to work out in our awareness project is to make sure that all stakeholders are part of the efforts to curb this menace.
“By and large, government and the professionals have a lot of roles to play in preventing this collapse. Within the engineering family, we have a lot of measures to prevent a non-qualified person from practicing.
“Within the cycle of engineers, not everybody that bears the title `engineer’ is qualified to build. Some are machinery engineers. Some deal in chemicals. Others are electrical engineers.
“Giving an electrical engineer a building project to undertake is an error because only a civil or structural engineer can do that,” he said..
Sharafadeen said that a lot of sensitisation must be done to ensure that citizens and government at all levels do the right thing.
The expert said that the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), was taking measures to ensure that quacks were eradicated from its fold by strengthening the Engineering Regulation Monitoring (ERM), groups to do their work.
“The ERM was established to ensure sanity, unfortunately we cannot tackle people that are not engineers.
“When somebody has money and has a brother that is a contractor, no matter what profession he is practicing, he is given the money to build. We do not have the authority to stop the person unless the government takes charge of the situation.
“We can only identify and report to the relevant authority and that is where our power ends,’’ Sharafadeen said.
On the institution’s upcoming Annual General Meeting and Conference, he said that building collapse was the core issue on the front burner for discussion.
“Since it has become a recurring decimal, we want to bring up the sensitisation to the doorstep of the government so as to get their support toward ridding the building industry of those not qualified to undertake building projects,” he said.
Housing/Property
Expert Demands Policy Guidelines For Maintenance Of Public Buildngs
A real estate consultant, Mr Pedro Opuene, has called for policy guidelines that would ensure proper management and maintenance of public buildings.
Opuene made this call in a chat with The Tide, in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
He said such policy guidelines were pivotal in the development and sustenance of public buildings and other infrastructure.
The real estate consultant noted that the absence of policy guidelines for maintenance and management of both private and public buildings was responsible for the dilapidating state of many buildings across the country.
He said government buildings were the worst hit, explaining that the absence of policy guidelines for maintenance and management of government’s infrastructure was “ responsible for the decay in most government buildings nationwide”. He also said a good policy guideline would enable builders ascertain the best measures to adopt in order to ensure that there is minimal repair cost, alterations and refurbishments, adding that a responsive maintenance approach would increase the lifespan of any building
Opuene reiterated that a good maintenance culture would enhance the integrity of a building, while also ensuring its durability.
He urged the government to promulgate laws that would mandate property owners to properly maintain their buildings to avoid failed projects and building collapse.
Tonye Nria-Dappa
Housing/Property
‘Nigeria’s Housing Needs May Rise To 20m By 2025’
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dradrock Estate Company, Mr Oladipo Idowu- Agida, has advocated an all-inclusive innovation in tackling the housing deficits in the country, saying Nigeria’s housing needs may rise to 20 million by 2025
Idowu- Agida also called for deployment of cutting edge innovation and technology to accelerate quality service delivery through end-to-end seamless customer experience solutions in a way to achieve robust real estate sector.
He dropped this hints while speaking at sidelines of the just concluded African Real Estate Conference and Awards (AFRECA’19) that took place in Lagos.
In his presentation titled: ‘Future of the Nigerian Real Estate Sector, Harnessing New Innovations,’ Idowu–Agida identified that there were huge housing gaps that needed to be filled to forestall an impending housing crisis in the country.
According to him, “statistics pointed to the fact that by year 2025, Nigeria would require about 20 million new homes compared to what it needed in 2012.
He then, advocated innovations that would include deploying the right people, effective cost management, specialist skills and entrepreneurship, government partnership and global network to tackle the deficit.
He said that the company was established in 2017 to tackle the housing deficit in the country, adding that the core of its services was in real estate development.
Idowu -Agida stated further that the company was also to deliver unique master-planned lifestyle affordable options, through its various products, such as Annapolis courts, Annapolis Gardens, Annapolis Residence, and Pacific Manor, amongst others.
He pointed out that in a short while, the company had been able to provide accessible real estate solutions in Nigeria with the highest possible standards and yet it was still spurred to do more.
He admonished other stakeholders in the housing sector to come together to seek more ways of engendering sustainable economic development through the provision of affordable and qualitative housing for the people.
Housing/Property
UN Official Wants Nigeria To Tax Vacant Houses
United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Rights to Adequate Housing, Ms Leilana Fartha, has urged the Federal Government to impose vacant home tax with a view to addressing housing challenges in the country.
Fartha at a news conference in Abuja, last Monday, expressed concern over human rights crisis presented by poor living conditions in Nigeria’s informal settlements.
According to her, the informal settlements house about 69 per cent of the urban population.
She said: “Most residents in Nigeria’s ballooning informal settlements live without access to even the most basic services, like running water.
“And they lack any security of tenure, forcing them to live in constant fear of being evicted.
“My 10 days fact findings visit to Nigeria has presented an economic inequality in the country, which has reached extreme level and is playing itself out clearly in the housing sector.
“There is an estimated housing shortage of 22 million units.
“At the same time, newly built luxury dwellings are springing up throughout cities and made possible often through the forced eviction of poor communities.
“These units do not fulfil any housing need, with many remaining vacant as vehicles for money laundering or investment,’’ she said.
While urging the Federal Government to take urgent measures to address homelessness and poverty, Fartha advocated for a declaration of a nation-wide moratorium on forced evictions.
“Government must address the grossly inadequate housing conditions with the urgency and rigour befitting a human rights crisis of this scale.
“Apart from establishing a national commission to investigate gross human rights violations in the context of forced evictions, government should provide basic services to all informal settlements.
“And must increase the number of shelters for persons in situations of vulnerability,’’ Fartha said.
She further expressed worry that the Bill for an Act to provide rent control failed in the National Assembly.
According to her, when the bill for rent control first hit the National Assembly, it wasn’t ripe.
