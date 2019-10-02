Army Steps Up Tempo Of Operations

In readiness to battle crime during the 2019 Yuletide season celebration, the Nigerian Army says it has stepped up the tempo of its operations across the country.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu and mede available to The Tide source Monday in Port Harcourt.

The statement revealed that the activities of criminal elements had become evident like unscrupulous elements such as the criminal insurgents in the North East.

According to the statement, bandits, cultists, kidnappers, armed robbers and smugglers amongst others are effectively denied freedom of action as troops continue to tighten the noose on them.

It recalled that between 25th – 28th September 2019, Nigerian Army troops on Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Operation Operation MESA and Operation SWIFT RESPONSE continued to relentlessly combat the activities of criminals with remarkable successes.

“The following notable achievements were recorded during the period. Operation LAFIYA DOLE

Within the period under review, the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army deployed in the NE for Operation LAFIYA DOLE , continued to dominate the entire area of operations with aggressive fighting patrols and ambush operations to find, fix and neutralise the fleeing BOKO HARAM Criminals/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements including their marauding informants and logistics suppliers who are currently in disarray as a result of the troops’ unrelenting aggressive posture”,. it added

It further stated that troops of 25 Task Force Brigade in conjunction with some vigilantes arrested one Abubakar Musa, a suspected logistics supplier of the criminal insurgent sect at Kumsem village in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Items recovered from the suspect as The Tide was told, include 12 yards of black fabric suspected to be used for making of Boko Haram flags, large quantity of drugs and some groceries.

In the same vein , the gallant troops of 27 Task Force Brigade acting on a timely intelligence also arrested another logistics supplier of the criminal insurgents named Mohammed Isa at a check point in Maina Hari.

While being interrogated, the suspect confessed to his membership of criminal gang of insurgents operating within Kimba village in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

Further more, the statement, hinted that the vigilant troops of 231 Battalion in conjunction with troops of 331 Artillery Regiment deployed on at a check point along Yola road arrested a commercial driver (Musa Ibrahim), and 7 other passengers believed to be illegal immigrants from a neighbouring country.

“Suspects are believed to have links with ISWAP. Additionally, troops of 7 Division Garrison in a joint operation with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA)’s Tactical Team arrested one notorious logistics supplier of the criminal insurgent group by name Alhaji Kolomi Modu at Ndollori area of Ajilari in Maiduguri Municipal Country (MMC)”, it hinted.

The suspect as The Tide was hinted, has been supplying premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and other lubricants to ISWAP.

Similarly, the troops of Headquarters Sector 2 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, was said to have also intercepted a truck with Registration Number KA 462 YK conveying 800 bags of fertilizer along Damaturu – Potiskum road without permit.

The suspected cargo was believed to have been used by Boko Haram criminals/ISWAP for the making of Improvised Explosive Devices.

Other arrested logistics suppliers of the criminal terrorists group within the period included, one Mohammed Abba Aka Barde arrested at Maina Hari check point, Mr. Goni Ibrahim Kanumba also arrested at Unguwar Shuwari Ward in Maiduguri.

The arrested suspect was said to have been having regular telephone conversations with some Boko Haram /ISWAP’s criminal leadership whom he fed with information on troops’ activities.

“The Nigerian Army has equally stepped up the operational activities of Operation MESA which is being conducted in most of the 36 States of the Federation to checkmate the activities of armed bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers and other sundry criminals”, it revealed.

In the North Central States of Kaduna and Niger States, it explained that the resilience and doggedness of troops have continued to deny bandits the freedom to perpetrate their criminal activities across the Region.

“ During the period, troops of 1 Division Garrison Tactical Headquarters responded to a distress call on banditry activity at Labi General Area of Birnin Gwari LGA Kaduna State. The gallant troops intercepted a group of bandits who already kidnapped 7 victims. As troops engaged the bandits in a fire fight, they abandoned their victims and fled to the bush in disarray with some of them believed to escape with gunshot wounds”, it said.

Iliyasu in the statement, pointed out that, all the seven victims were rescued and reunited with their families.

In the same strength, the troops of 4 Demo Battalion, conducted operations in various villages within Igabi LGA of Kaduna State where reliable information revealed the presence of some bandit’s informants, where one suspect (Isa Adamu) was arrested at Dallatu village.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is an informant to bandits operating within the area. In a similar operation, troops of 31 Artillery Brigade while on aggressive patrol in the forest along Sarkin Pawa – Mangoro road in Munya LGA of Niger State rescued 2 adult males who were kidnapped on 21st September 2019”,. the statement repealed.