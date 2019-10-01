We’ll Transform Sports Through PPP-Minister

At a time like this when stocks are taken to see how far the country has gone, particularly, in sports, it is pertinent to once more go through history to highlight some of the milestones attained in effort to rub shoulders with the sporting society of the world.

Nigeria no doubt is a force to reckon with in the sport industry across the globe since it began to participate in sporting events in the world. Moreover, sports has come to be seen as one of unifying factors that also provide an avenue for the youth to explore and express their talents. Young people also use the platform provided by the sector to let out steam and escape some of the frustrations current realities in the country throw at them.

Indeed, there is no doubt that Nigeria is one of the biggest countries to beat when it comes to sports competitions in Africa and the world at large.

Apparently, the country is popular across the globe for her exploits in football, more than any other field. However, the country has also made indelible marks in other field of sports such as athletics, weightlifting, wrestling, basketball, boxing among others in the years gone by.

But apart from football and perhaps, wrestling, basketball and the sprints, Nigeria has failed to sustain the early promise it had held in the years after independence.

After making marks in the continent, Nigeria caught the attention of the football world at the 1994 world cup when the impressive Dutch–Gerian, Clemens Westerhoff led the equally impressive Super Eagles to dazzle the world in the United States in a debut appearance at the Mundial.

That exploit saw them become the first African team to be ranked fifth on the FIFA rankings. With many observers thinking that the achievement was a fluke, the country went ahead to astound the world with gold medal winning performance two years later at the football event of the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games, beating the almighty Brazil and Argentina on the way.

It is also on record that Nigeria is the first African country to win a trio of Olympic gold, silver and bronze medals at the Atlanta 1996, Beijing 2008 and Rio 2016 Games.

Nigeria’s cadet team, the Golden Eaglets have equally dominated the U-17 football, both in Africa and the world. Today, the Golden Eaglets have conquered Africa several times and won the Under-17 World Cup five times, 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013 and 2015 to become the most successful team in the history of the FIFA cadet competition.

Also, in football, Nigeria is the first African country to win eight African Women’s Champions. However, despite being the biggest women’s football team in the continent, the Super Falcons, as the women’s national team is known, have not been able to extend their dominance to the world stage. They are however the first African Women’s team to have reached the quarter finals stage of the women’s World Cup when in 1999, they were able to reach the final eight stage.

Apart from football, Nigeria has had commendable performances in most of the events they have participated in within Africa and the world. These performances have also thrown up several talents from the country who have achieved continental and global accolades and recognition for selves and country.

In professional boxing, Nigerian names like Hogan ‘Kid’ Bassey, Dick Tiger, Bash Ali, Peter Konyegwachie, Duncan and Dokiwari and others ring a bell.

It is however worrisome that the exploits of the years past are not being replicated on consistent basis in the country.

That a country of over 180 million people has failed to produce and replace the Ndubuisi Odizors in tennis, Mary Onyalis, Innocent Egbunikes, Chidi Imos, the Ezinwa brothers, Falilat Ogunkoyas, Beatrice Utondus, Chioma Ajunwas and many others that made the country a fearsome name in athletics in the years past is an indication that the country is not getting it right.

Unfortunately, the malaise is not only in athletics, from boxing to weightlifting, table tennis, field events, swimming, handball, hockey among others, the story has been the same.

There is no doubt that sports is a major unifying factor amongst Nigerians. But despite the massive talents that abound in the country and the palpable love of people for sports, it is quite unfortunate that the industry is still very much under-developed. Perhaps, this is the reason Nigeria only records successes in international competitions once in a while, rather than replicating it on a constant basis.

According to the President of Sportswriters Association of Nigeria, SWAN, Honour Sirawoo, sports development around the world is hinged on a number of factors, which include; sports management and administration, facilities and equipment, sports personnel, funding/sponsorship, Institutional sports development, athletes/competitions and promotions.

Unfortunately, he said, that there seems to be no encompassing National Sports Policy or clear cut policies within sports federations, state and local government levels to address the improvement of the above listed factors.

Interestingly however, through the efforts of some sports technocrats, passion and sacrifices of some athletes and the commitment of some state governments, the country is beginning to experience some measure of revival in some sports.

Also, some infrastructure geared towards identifying and weaning latent talents are beginning to be established, even if it is sparingly.

Of particular mention is wrestling where the President of Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Hon. Daniel Igali is making waves with a new generation of Nigerian wrestlers, particularly, women. The sport has been able to attract laurels and recognitions for Nigeria at world, commonwealth and continental stages. In fact, wrestling currently boasts the potential to compete with football for the attention of Nigerians if the federation continues on its current path.

Basketball is another sport on the upward swing. D’Tigers, Nigeria’s male basketball team and their female counterparts, D’Tigers have done the country proud in recent time. Only this year, both succeeded in dominating Africa, putting p decent performances at World championships and qualify for the 2020 Japan Olympics.

As Nigeria keeps struggling to rediscover her mojo in athletics, athletes like Blessing Okagbare, Divine Oduduru, Ese Brume, Tobi Amusan and a few others have continued to fly Nigeria’s flag on the tracks.

It is worthy to note that the country seems to be producing impressive horde of football talents again. Just as in the days of late Stephen Keshi at Anderlecht, Nwankwo Kanu, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, Celestine Babayaro etc, when Nigerians were ever present in top European clubs, there are many players of Nigerian descent making waves across Europe again. This is currently rubbing off on the National team, the Super Eagles, as coach Gernot Rohr seems spoilt for choice of players for the team.

On infrastructure development, the recently inaugurated Real Madrid Football Academy, built by Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration in Rivers State is an excellent model to copy and replicate across the country, not only for football but other sports.

In a few years, the impressive facilities and management available at the academy are expected to produce footballers of international quality that would not only strengthen the national teams, but fit seamlessly into international club sides.

To ensure that these promises being seen on the horizon are made manifest tomorrow, sports administrators and relevant authorities must sit up and ensure that deliberate efforts are made to effect world best practices in all ramifications.

If this is continued to be taken for granted or administrators choose to pay attention to personal interests and lip service to developmental policies, maintenance of facilities and athletes, the search for consistency and the magic wand would continue to elude the country.