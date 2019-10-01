‘We’ll Continue To Advance Rivers Interests’

Nigeria, Africa’s giant is 59 years today, having been freed from British colonialism on October 1, 1960 and been an Independent nation with over 150 million people. But how has the country fared, especially in terms of benefits and good governance from its leaders. Our correspondents, Bethel Toby and Ngozi Nnadozie who went round the city of Port Harcourt and its environs to sample the opinions of residents report that almost all those who spoke on the event are of the view that the crude oil and gas-rich country and its populace deserve better development deal from the All Progressives Congress (APC) – led Federal Government.

Prof. Alafuro Enos Epelle, Rivers State-born Political Scientist and former Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, said that no patriotic Nigerian can pretend to be satisfied with the development and progress of Nigeria 59 years after Independence. Yet, it is not misguided optimism to argue that the nation’s best days are still ahead. Nigeria remains a country of diverse ethnic nationalities, cultures, religions and values, and has defied all doomsday predictions to remain a united nation. On balance, however, there is little to celebrate about the country which had attained 59 years.

According to him, the country has not faired well in infrastructural distribution or any other type of developmental projects in the states of the federation, especially in the South-South and South-East apart from the remnants bequeathed to the people by the founding fathers.

“Politics ought to be a way of delivering dividends of democracy, but the present Federal Government is yet to discharge its duties effectively due to lack of will to provide for the people best democratic governance since the inception of this government some four and half years ago.”

On human and material development, the varsity don said that Nigerian leaders are yet to tackle the sector and promote lasting development in the lives of the people. “All these years, we are concerned only on fighting corruption instead of tackling human capital development, where succor such as employment, empowerment and benefits of democracy, which is still far to be handled would be made available for Nigerians. I have not seen any reason why one should be happy for Nigeria attaining 59 years”.

On his part, Pastor Ekene Moses, said there is need to worry as depressing indices show in areas, such as security of lives and properties, food production, industrial output, quality of education, health-care, economic diversification and productivity. Not only do Nigerians eat bread they do not produce, wear clothes they do not weave, and drink wine imported from other countries, they now import almost everything, including toothpick.

Today, Nigerians read books, quote facts and figures about their country from foreign sources and parrot models of development designed by outsiders. Fifty-nine years of self-rule, many are even wont to blame the current parlous state of the country on British colonialists.

According to the Imo State-born cleric, at 59, Nigeria has much catching-up to do. And let no one be deluded that 59 years is a short time in the life of a country. The economy of Nigeria is in dire straits with the potential to get worse if sound political and economic judgements are not brought to bear on the affairs of the nation. It is, indeed, tragic that the Nigerian economy officially registered its first recession in more than two decades. The National Bureau of Statistics official data on GDP, inflation, unemployment and capital formation, which along with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) manufacturing performance index, show a terrible economic malaise.

With foreign reserve depleted significantly, and oil prices crashing daily, the impact is only better imagined if all the fundamentals are not mustered to manage this situation. This is why President Muhammadu Buhari must now articulate a ground-breaking vision for the nation, and re-direct Nigerians towards actualizing that vision.

On human and material development, he said, “To be candid, Nigerian government has not been fair to the citizens in human and material development for the past 59 years of nationhood, especially in the areas of employment generation, empowerment and encouraging the people to become better citizens.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, the 36 State Governors and the National Assembly members, as well as other leaders should ensure that the welfare and well-being of Nigerians are given top priority for better future.”

Engr. Obari Ozigi, hails from Kogi State. He thinks that as the nation marks 59 years of self-government, it is not too late for Nigerian leaders to make democracy work for the people. Too much pains has been inflicted and now is the time for the leaders to focus more on the Nigerian promise notably what is standing in the way of realising that promise.

At independence in 1960, there was a groundswell of euphoria and hope in the Nigerian project. It is sobering that 59 years later, the anticipated gains of nationhood envisaged by the founding fathers are still being awaited.

“I want to remind us that not a few have marveled at the exemplary character of Nigeria’s founding fathers: the simplicity of Tafawa Balewa, the selflessness of Ahmadu Bello, the nationalism of Nnamdi Azikiwe and the enduring vision of Obafemi Awolowo, all of which tower above their personal ambitions.

You should note that despite the sense of foreboding that the new multi-ethnic nation was unworkable, Nigerians envisioned a great and bountiful country. Today, Nigeria is so greatly afflicted that some wonder at her prospects.”

To be frank, there is nothing worthy to be celebrated, since the Federal Government has not done well in the areas of security, infrastructure, human and material development, among others. Buhari and his APC should wake from their slumber and match its promises with action for the betterment of Nigerians as the nation marks her 59 years of statehood.

Alhaji Ibrahim Aliu, Sokoto State-born unionist and Vice Chairman, Fruits Garden Traders’ Union, Port Harcourt sees the problem with Nigeria as that of failed leadership both in human and material, as well as security development and improvement. This failure which is not from the crops of present leaders resulted in shattered hope’s, broken promises, missed opportunities, and unfulfilled aspirations.

A nation, it has been said, rises and falls on the quality of its leadership. Nigeria is a terrible victim of the poverty of good leadership, but most destructively, political leadership.

Over the years, Nigerians have heard, to the point of being deafened, that government is committed to promoting good governance. The inaugural addresses of elected leaders and military coup plotters reveal uncanny similarities in promises. For the past 59 years, insecurity had engulfed the people due to government lax attitude.

I applaud the current government for doing its best in restoring the lost hope and faith in the state of insecurity, employment generation, empowerment of Nigerians and putting things in order.

Let us realize that more are needed from the current leadership under President Muhammadu Buhari, the 36 State Governors and other leaders especially on those areas that would bring peace to Nigeria, including restructuring. However, we have lots to celebrate, especially for being alive till date.

Also speaking Mrs. Nkechi Mekoma, Delta State-born entrepreneur said that the starting point towards the actualization of a Nigeria of our dreams is the implementation of the 2014 National Conference report, not in anyway a perfect document, but certainly one good enough to take off from. These proposals for a new Nigeria after 59 years of Independence are daunting.

To chart a course of progress, Nigeria needs big dreamers and even bigger dreams, leaders who would do things the unusual way. It is to me, not too late to rescue Nigeria from the brink of collapse, disintegration, insecurity, poverty, hardship and deaths.

Exemplary leadership, especially from President Muhammadu Buhari and all other leaders is imperative at all levels to realise the dreams of the founding fathers who toiled for Nigeria’s statehood.

Our leaders must demonstrate Nigeria’s coveted state of Independence by beginning a new chapter of genuine governance, where security, equity, probity and accountability, with human and material development, among other needed incentives would emerge.

Though, most governments in our states have performed well, but need to improve on policies that would provide equity, job creation, security of lives and properties of Nigerians, and above-all, unity of purpose and the seeming stability as bequeathed by the founding fathers.

Mrs Ngozi Toby in her contribution to the issue said that Nigerians are desirous of a change. The election of President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders largely on the strength of his integrity, indicated a yearning by Nigerians for good leaders they can trust to serve in the best interest of Nigeria. But over the years, after taking over office, Nigerians are still waiting for the change promised by the APC.

To me, from their appointments into high public office, Buhari and other leaders have not done well in terms of solving the problems bedeviling the nation even at its 59 years of statehood.

“I urged President Buhari and other leaders across the nation to create jobs, promote governance and reduce insecurity now that we have attained 59 years from slavery in the hands of British imperialists.

However, we have every cause to be happy despite some hiccups in democratic leadership especially of current crop of political leaders in Nigeria since democratic rule 20 years ago.

Prophet Chinecherem Oliwe, a politician, is totally disappointed in the leadership of Nigeria which had attained 59 years of self-rule from the British colonial masters.

“I think we need much improvement on the moribund economy, security, human and capital development and infrastructural development, which had eluded the nation all this while.

“May I crave the indulgence of President Buhari, state governors and other nationalists to chart a new political and economic course for the nation, where employment, empowerment, equity in the distribution of democratic dividends, among others would thrive, thereby discouraging internal feud, insurgencies, militancy and disintegration.

For me, there is need for celebration of our 59 years of nationhood, but more is needed to correct the marginalization of the certain ethnic groups by the current government as anchored by APC in Nigeria vis-à-vis restructuring.”

Victoria Ezinne Oti, lends her students’ voice “The performance of our leaders over the years has been poor with records of mismanagement of funds and failure to solve our challenges as a nation.

Nigerian leaders have not given their best in terms of good governance as they do more of paper work than face the actual challenge’s impeding our growth as a nation during these 59 years of statehood.

We have not much to celebrate, but I think the leaders are doing their best in this dispensation to correct the wrongs of the past leaders and the founding fathers”, she said.

Bethel Toby&Ngozi Nnadozie