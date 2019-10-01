Sports
Smart Heads Go Round FC’s Coaching Crew
Former Chief Coach of Go Round FC, Justin Smart, has been given the nod to lead the technical crew as head coach of the team for their campaign in the 2019/ 20 Nigeria National League, NNL season.
Smart, a former Sunshine Stars and Dolphins FC goalkeeper assisted Willy Udube at the club last season in the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL. Udube left the club after they were relegated and Smart now has the task of moulding a new team to campaign in the second tier league.
According to the General Manager of the club, Soni Uboh, Abiye Tamuno Iyalla will be the assistant coach while former captain of the team, Campbell Nnanna is the physical trainer.
Chinansa Elekwachi comes into the fray as camp commandant.
Meanwhile, the team has fixed October 2 as the commencement date for open screening with players of ONELGA origin as the general manager explains
“The club is based in Ogba, Egbema /Ndoni Local Government Area and as such we want to give footballers from the area a chance to be part of the team if they are good enough,” Uboh said.
“After a one-week session with the youths of the area, the top five will be picked to be part of the first team when training proper resumes later in October,” Soni Uboh said.
“The vision of the owner of the club is to help the youths of that area while the club is run professionally.
From October 8 to 16, 2019, there will be an all comers open screening where the best will be selected to resume on October 17 with returning and invited players.
All sessions hold at the Krisdera Hotel Stadium at Omoku. .
Sports
We’ll Transform Sports Through PPP-Minister
The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, says the Federal Government will embrace Public Private Partnership(PPP) in transforming the sports sector.
He said this on Sunday after inspecting facilities at Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Ibadan.
Tidesports gathered that Dare was conducted round the facilities at the stadium by the Zonal Coordinator, Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development Mr Femi Ajao.
Dare, who had visited some other stadia across the country, said he placed premium on some of them that were national monuments.
Among those listed on the premium list are Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna; National Stadium, Lagos; Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja and Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Ibadan.
The minister, who said that efforts of management and maintenance of the facilities in the past few years were not sufficient enough, promised that the facilities would engage his attention in terms of upgrade, maintenance and management.
“I am really impressed that we have such a structure built over 64 years ago. It is still standing, but it has suffered years of neglect and lack of maintenance.
“We have seen here that efforts have been made in the past few years, but we have seen that efforts of upgrading, maintenance and management have not been sufficient enough.
“I have seen the indoor sports hall, main bowl, swimming pool and training pitches.
“ I have seen that we need to inject some funds and bring this place back to work. We are going to work on our new public private partnership model,” he said.
Dare said that there were plans to bring activities back to the stadia, adding that the ministry’s first assignment was to ensure the right facilities were in place.
He listed adopt-a-pitch, adopt-a-sports centre and adopt-an-athlete as some of the ongoing campaigns of the ministry aimed at bringing the private sector to fix some of the facilities.
“When we complete the detailed programme, we intend to invite the private sector to adopt the pitches and fix them.
“ I am sure on an incremental basis, you will see the efforts of the ministry and the private sector.
“We can bring back the glory. You know sports is a big business globally. We are going to look at the new business model we have built around sports.
“We want to bring back Kaduna, Abuja, Lagos and Ibadan. Once we bring back these facilities, we can have such championships coming back to Ibadan,” he said.
The minister, who affirmed that there was paucity of funds, said there would be novel ideas and initiatives aimed at bringing funds back to sports from the public and private sectors.
Speaking on the welfare of sports men and women, he said that the ministry would initiate ‘Athletes Susteinance Fund’ and ‘Sports Trust Fund’ as being practised globally in sports.
“ The components of this are being worked out right now. We know that the welfare of sports men and women is very important and insurance is very critical,’’he said.
Sports
Sports @ 59: Still Searching For The Wand
At a time like this when stocks are taken to see how far the country has gone, particularly, in sports, it is pertinent to once more go through history to highlight some of the milestones attained in effort to rub shoulders with the sporting society of the world.
Nigeria no doubt is a force to reckon with in the sport industry across the globe since it began to participate in sporting events in the world. Moreover, sports has come to be seen as one of unifying factors that also provide an avenue for the youth to explore and express their talents. Young people also use the platform provided by the sector to let out steam and escape some of the frustrations current realities in the country throw at them.
Indeed, there is no doubt that Nigeria is one of the biggest countries to beat when it comes to sports competitions in Africa and the world at large.
Apparently, the country is popular across the globe for her exploits in football, more than any other field. However, the country has also made indelible marks in other field of sports such as athletics, weightlifting, wrestling, basketball, boxing among others in the years gone by.
But apart from football and perhaps, wrestling, basketball and the sprints, Nigeria has failed to sustain the early promise it had held in the years after independence.
After making marks in the continent, Nigeria caught the attention of the football world at the 1994 world cup when the impressive Dutch–Gerian, Clemens Westerhoff led the equally impressive Super Eagles to dazzle the world in the United States in a debut appearance at the Mundial.
That exploit saw them become the first African team to be ranked fifth on the FIFA rankings. With many observers thinking that the achievement was a fluke, the country went ahead to astound the world with gold medal winning performance two years later at the football event of the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games, beating the almighty Brazil and Argentina on the way.
It is also on record that Nigeria is the first African country to win a trio of Olympic gold, silver and bronze medals at the Atlanta 1996, Beijing 2008 and Rio 2016 Games.
Nigeria’s cadet team, the Golden Eaglets have equally dominated the U-17 football, both in Africa and the world. Today, the Golden Eaglets have conquered Africa several times and won the Under-17 World Cup five times, 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013 and 2015 to become the most successful team in the history of the FIFA cadet competition.
Also, in football, Nigeria is the first African country to win eight African Women’s Champions. However, despite being the biggest women’s football team in the continent, the Super Falcons, as the women’s national team is known, have not been able to extend their dominance to the world stage. They are however the first African Women’s team to have reached the quarter finals stage of the women’s World Cup when in 1999, they were able to reach the final eight stage.
Apart from football, Nigeria has had commendable performances in most of the events they have participated in within Africa and the world. These performances have also thrown up several talents from the country who have achieved continental and global accolades and recognition for selves and country.
In professional boxing, Nigerian names like Hogan ‘Kid’ Bassey, Dick Tiger, Bash Ali, Peter Konyegwachie, Duncan and Dokiwari and others ring a bell.
It is however worrisome that the exploits of the years past are not being replicated on consistent basis in the country.
That a country of over 180 million people has failed to produce and replace the Ndubuisi Odizors in tennis, Mary Onyalis, Innocent Egbunikes, Chidi Imos, the Ezinwa brothers, Falilat Ogunkoyas, Beatrice Utondus, Chioma Ajunwas and many others that made the country a fearsome name in athletics in the years past is an indication that the country is not getting it right.
Unfortunately, the malaise is not only in athletics, from boxing to weightlifting, table tennis, field events, swimming, handball, hockey among others, the story has been the same.
There is no doubt that sports is a major unifying factor amongst Nigerians. But despite the massive talents that abound in the country and the palpable love of people for sports, it is quite unfortunate that the industry is still very much under-developed. Perhaps, this is the reason Nigeria only records successes in international competitions once in a while, rather than replicating it on a constant basis.
According to the President of Sportswriters Association of Nigeria, SWAN, Honour Sirawoo, sports development around the world is hinged on a number of factors, which include; sports management and administration, facilities and equipment, sports personnel, funding/sponsorship, Institutional sports development, athletes/competitions and promotions.
Unfortunately, he said, that there seems to be no encompassing National Sports Policy or clear cut policies within sports federations, state and local government levels to address the improvement of the above listed factors.
Interestingly however, through the efforts of some sports technocrats, passion and sacrifices of some athletes and the commitment of some state governments, the country is beginning to experience some measure of revival in some sports.
Also, some infrastructure geared towards identifying and weaning latent talents are beginning to be established, even if it is sparingly.
Of particular mention is wrestling where the President of Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Hon. Daniel Igali is making waves with a new generation of Nigerian wrestlers, particularly, women. The sport has been able to attract laurels and recognitions for Nigeria at world, commonwealth and continental stages. In fact, wrestling currently boasts the potential to compete with football for the attention of Nigerians if the federation continues on its current path.
Basketball is another sport on the upward swing. D’Tigers, Nigeria’s male basketball team and their female counterparts, D’Tigers have done the country proud in recent time. Only this year, both succeeded in dominating Africa, putting p decent performances at World championships and qualify for the 2020 Japan Olympics.
As Nigeria keeps struggling to rediscover her mojo in athletics, athletes like Blessing Okagbare, Divine Oduduru, Ese Brume, Tobi Amusan and a few others have continued to fly Nigeria’s flag on the tracks.
It is worthy to note that the country seems to be producing impressive horde of football talents again. Just as in the days of late Stephen Keshi at Anderlecht, Nwankwo Kanu, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, Celestine Babayaro etc, when Nigerians were ever present in top European clubs, there are many players of Nigerian descent making waves across Europe again. This is currently rubbing off on the National team, the Super Eagles, as coach Gernot Rohr seems spoilt for choice of players for the team.
On infrastructure development, the recently inaugurated Real Madrid Football Academy, built by Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration in Rivers State is an excellent model to copy and replicate across the country, not only for football but other sports.
In a few years, the impressive facilities and management available at the academy are expected to produce footballers of international quality that would not only strengthen the national teams, but fit seamlessly into international club sides.
To ensure that these promises being seen on the horizon are made manifest tomorrow, sports administrators and relevant authorities must sit up and ensure that deliberate efforts are made to effect world best practices in all ramifications.
If this is continued to be taken for granted or administrators choose to pay attention to personal interests and lip service to developmental policies, maintenance of facilities and athletes, the search for consistency and the magic wand would continue to elude the country.
Sports
Rt Hon Harry Memorial Tennis Tourney Holds,’Morrow
The sixth edition of Rt. Hon. Tonye Harry memorial tennis tournament will hold tomorrow, at the Port Harcourt Club 1928, tennis section, in Port Harcourt.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Vice Captain of the tennis section, Hon. Fubara Imangs, said the one day event was to honour their late colleague that contributed immensely towards the development of the game.
According to him, Rt. Hon. Harry, was a philanthropist that touched the lives of so many people in the society.
“ We are organising the tournament to honour and remember our late friend and colleague. He was a philanthropist and an active member of the section.
Rt Hon. Harry was a man that had also promoted tennis in the State and beyond” Hon. Imangs said.
Hon. Imangs who is also the Chairman of the organising committee further revealed that the tournament will be among members of the section and prizes are at stake to be won.
Tonye Orabere
