RSG Reiterates Partnership With Journalists

Rivers State Government has reiterated its quest to partner journalists in transforming the state and giving it a new status and image.

Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim made the declaration when he played host to the Zonal Vice President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Ogude Akpati Edward with four other state chairmen in Zone F on Monday, who were in Port Harcourt for a zonal meeting.

Nsirim said Wike’s partnership with journalists towards giving the state a new image was demonstrated in hosting the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) Conference twice.

The permanent secretary stated that to underscore the importance the administration accords to the media, two journalists have been appointed to serve in top public service positions

Besides, he noted that there have been cordial relationship between the press and the government to drive the agenda and vision of the administration across board.

He however urged journalists and media practitioners not to betray the trust but to ensure that their reportage is ethical and puts the state in good light.

He said,” time has come for a new narrative. Rivers State is not a haven for criminals but a citadel for investors.”

Nsirim enjoined the NUJ to lead in the crusade against campaigns that seek to paint the state and Niger Delta in bad light.

Using the visit to congratulate the NUJ chairmen on their various positions, the permanent secretary enjoined them to use their offices to rebrand the union for posterity.

Earlier, Zonal Chairman of NUJ, Zone F, Comrade Edward thanked the Rivers State Government for always giving support to the union.

Ogude pleaded with the permanent secretary to use his position to further cement and smoothen the relationship between government and the media.

He intimated the permanent secretary that they were in Port Harcourt for a zonal meeting, which is part of the quarterly stocktaking sessions in improving the practice and welfare of journalists in the zone.

In his remarks earlier, Rivers State Chairman of NUJ, Comrade Stanley Job Stanley thanked the permanent secretary for all his support, while apologising for short notice giving before the visit.

Stanley noted that the meeting is to address pressing issues affecting NUJ in the zone which comprises of Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa Ibom States.