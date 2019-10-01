Niger Delta
RSG Reiterates Partnership With Journalists
Rivers State Government has reiterated its quest to partner journalists in transforming the state and giving it a new status and image.
Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim made the declaration when he played host to the Zonal Vice President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Ogude Akpati Edward with four other state chairmen in Zone F on Monday, who were in Port Harcourt for a zonal meeting.
Nsirim said Wike’s partnership with journalists towards giving the state a new image was demonstrated in hosting the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) Conference twice.
The permanent secretary stated that to underscore the importance the administration accords to the media, two journalists have been appointed to serve in top public service positions
Besides, he noted that there have been cordial relationship between the press and the government to drive the agenda and vision of the administration across board.
He however urged journalists and media practitioners not to betray the trust but to ensure that their reportage is ethical and puts the state in good light.
He said,” time has come for a new narrative. Rivers State is not a haven for criminals but a citadel for investors.”
Nsirim enjoined the NUJ to lead in the crusade against campaigns that seek to paint the state and Niger Delta in bad light.
Using the visit to congratulate the NUJ chairmen on their various positions, the permanent secretary enjoined them to use their offices to rebrand the union for posterity.
Earlier, Zonal Chairman of NUJ, Zone F, Comrade Edward thanked the Rivers State Government for always giving support to the union.
Ogude pleaded with the permanent secretary to use his position to further cement and smoothen the relationship between government and the media.
He intimated the permanent secretary that they were in Port Harcourt for a zonal meeting, which is part of the quarterly stocktaking sessions in improving the practice and welfare of journalists in the zone.
In his remarks earlier, Rivers State Chairman of NUJ, Comrade Stanley Job Stanley thanked the permanent secretary for all his support, while apologising for short notice giving before the visit.
Stanley noted that the meeting is to address pressing issues affecting NUJ in the zone which comprises of Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa Ibom States.
Niger Delta
Making Nigeria Great, Collective Responsibility – Uduaghan
The task of making Nigeria great is the collective responsibility of every Nigerian, says former Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan.
Uduaghan, made the remark yesterday in a statement to mark the Independence Day in Warri.
The former governor noted that in spite of the numerous challenges facing the country, there were things to be happy about as a nation.
“It is better to use this occasion to focus on the things that unite us, while moving away from issues that drag us backward in our quest to be a progressive nation.
“We are a nation blessed with diversity and young population. Harnessing them with a thriving private sector will set us on a path of prosperity and provide the right environment for more investments.
“Every nation has its manifest challenges. Every great nation we admire has undergone political and socio-economic pruning to arrive at an enviable position.
“This is the first time we are experiencing 20 years of democracy -the longest civilian rule in our 59-year history.
“All our challenges notwithstanding, Nigeria is still one big indivisible entity,” he said.
Uduaghan said that with robust understanding among the National Assembly, Executive and the Economic Advisory Council, the country was on the right path to economic recovery.
Niger Delta
OBALGA Pledges Assistance To Iriebe Flood Victims
The Obio/Akpor Local Government Council says it is doing everything possible to support victims of the current flood disaster in Iriebe Community.
The Vice Chairman of the Council, Lady Chinyere Aagbaraosimini, who led members of the Obio/Akpor Flood Committee on a visit to the Community, said the Council was touched by the level of destruction of property, including the lost of life as a result of the incident.
Lady Agbaraosimini said the Council will do everything possible to assist the community to overcome the challenge posed by the flood disaster.
She also stressed the need for multinational corporations and other public spirited individuals to come to the aid of Iriebe Community by providing relief materials to cushion the effect of the disaster in the community.
Responding, the paramount ruler of Iriebe Community, HRH Eze Jeremiah Worenwu, thanked the Obio/Akpor Flood Committee for showing concern to the plights of the people.
Eze Worenwu said properties worth millions of naira have been destroyed by the incident, while over 2000 persons have been rendered homeless.
Meanwhile, Eze Worenwu has blamed the current flooding of the community on the on-going construction of the Port Harcourt/Aba expressway.
The Iriebe Monarch, who spoke to The Tide in an interview at his palace, said officials of the construction firm, Chinese Construction and Engineering Company (CCEC), who did not deny the allegation, however, said they have no solution to the problem.
He said the community is not against the road construction, but noted that Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report should have been done before the commencement of the construction activities.
Eze Worenwu said the rising water level has continued to displace more persons, adding that people are now leaving the community in droves.
Niger Delta
Monarch Tasks Nigerians On Unity, Patriotism
A traditional ruler in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze Kemakolom Nwanuo, has called on Nigerians to cultivate the habit of patriotism and unity as the country marks her 59th independence celebration
Eze Kemakolom who is the Ugwumba l of Igbo Agwuru Asa Kingdom in Etche Local Government Area made the call while addressing youths ,women,and opinion leaders at his palace in Chokota Igbo Etche yesterday.
The monarch opined that peace ,unity and patriotism were the hallmark of every great nation, adding that the various challenges like insecurity,corruption among others confronting the nation at the moment can be overcome, if we all unite together to fight the common enemies.
He enjoined the youths not to allow themselves to be used as enemies of the nation but to be agents of peace and unity ,adding that no nation can be a great country if peace and unity are elusive
According to him,” we all must support government at all levels to move this country forward to reflect a nation of our collective choices. we must make a commitment to support our rulers and secure our future.Let us make our country a place where we all can live together.
The businessman while felicitating with Nigerians on the 59th independence anniversary used the opportunity to commend the state Governor Chief Nyesom Wike for his administration’s commitment in transforming the state to a better and secure state.
He averred that the state has witnessed huge infrastructural development since the present dispensation in the state and urged the people of the state to continue to support the state government in its resolve to make the state a centre of infrastructural excellence and hub of the nation’s economic growth.
