Rivers Unijos Alumni Celebrate Int’l Literacy Day

The Rivers State Chapter of the University of Jos Alumni Association (UJAA), has donated books worth about N100,000 to Model Girls Secondary School, Mbodo Aluu, Rivers State in celebration of the 2019 International Literacy Day.

Presenting the books, the Chairman of the Rivers State Chapter of the association, Mr Tonye Dagogo, also inaugurated the “Book Club” and “Literary Society” of the school. He explained that the celebration of the event was delayed so that the students would resume from the long vacation.

Two creative writers, Dr Obinna Nwodim and Mr Wellington Nworgu, who also donated copies of their works, advised the students to read books so as to expand their knowledge of the world and communicate better.

Mr Wellington and Dr Nwodim, who is a former Chairman of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Rivers State, later answered questions from the students on issues of writing.

In a goodwill message, the Executive Chairman of the Rivers State UBE Board, Venerable Fyneface Akah, commended the University of Jos Alumni Association for such a mentoring initiative.

The UBE Board Chairman, who was represented by the Director in charge of Legal and Public Relations Services at the Board, Mr Karibi George, said Model Girls Secondary School, Mbodo Aluu is a special, all female boarding school conceived and built by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike when he was Supervising Minister of Education, and that the school is a beacon of hope for the restoration of the boarding system in public schools.

The UBE Board Chairman said the Board regularly engages with community leadership, not only to protect and preserve school facilities, but also to monitor teaching and learning through School Based Management Committees (SBMCs).

He challenged members of the Unijos Alumni Association to make themselves available to serve on SBMCs in their communities.

The pastor of the Church of the Holy Spirit, Eliozu Parish of the Anglican Communion, Rev Canon Chuka Opara, prayed for the students to imbibe the spirit of excellence in character and in learning.

In her vote of thanks, the Principal of the school, Mrs Patience Nwogu expressed gratitude to the Unijos Alumni Association not only for donating books but also for affording the students opportunity to interact with established authors. She promised that the books would be well utilized and called on other public spirited individuals and organizations to donate books to the school.

Some of the books donated were Angel of Light; Towards a Greater Nigeria; Basket of Errors; Back to School; A Slave of Honour; and Amaka, the Child of Fate.