Niger Delta
Rivers Unijos Alumni Celebrate Int’l Literacy Day
The Rivers State Chapter of the University of Jos Alumni Association (UJAA), has donated books worth about N100,000 to Model Girls Secondary School, Mbodo Aluu, Rivers State in celebration of the 2019 International Literacy Day.
Presenting the books, the Chairman of the Rivers State Chapter of the association, Mr Tonye Dagogo, also inaugurated the “Book Club” and “Literary Society” of the school. He explained that the celebration of the event was delayed so that the students would resume from the long vacation.
Two creative writers, Dr Obinna Nwodim and Mr Wellington Nworgu, who also donated copies of their works, advised the students to read books so as to expand their knowledge of the world and communicate better.
Mr Wellington and Dr Nwodim, who is a former Chairman of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Rivers State, later answered questions from the students on issues of writing.
In a goodwill message, the Executive Chairman of the Rivers State UBE Board, Venerable Fyneface Akah, commended the University of Jos Alumni Association for such a mentoring initiative.
The UBE Board Chairman, who was represented by the Director in charge of Legal and Public Relations Services at the Board, Mr Karibi George, said Model Girls Secondary School, Mbodo Aluu is a special, all female boarding school conceived and built by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike when he was Supervising Minister of Education, and that the school is a beacon of hope for the restoration of the boarding system in public schools.
The UBE Board Chairman said the Board regularly engages with community leadership, not only to protect and preserve school facilities, but also to monitor teaching and learning through School Based Management Committees (SBMCs).
He challenged members of the Unijos Alumni Association to make themselves available to serve on SBMCs in their communities.
The pastor of the Church of the Holy Spirit, Eliozu Parish of the Anglican Communion, Rev Canon Chuka Opara, prayed for the students to imbibe the spirit of excellence in character and in learning.
In her vote of thanks, the Principal of the school, Mrs Patience Nwogu expressed gratitude to the Unijos Alumni Association not only for donating books but also for affording the students opportunity to interact with established authors. She promised that the books would be well utilized and called on other public spirited individuals and organizations to donate books to the school.
Some of the books donated were Angel of Light; Towards a Greater Nigeria; Basket of Errors; Back to School; A Slave of Honour; and Amaka, the Child of Fate.
Niger Delta
Monarch Tasks Nigerians On Unity, Patriotism
A traditional ruler in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze Kemakolom Nwanuo, has called on Nigerians to cultivate the habit of patriotism and unity as the country marks her 59th independence celebration
Eze Kemakolom who is the Ugwumba l of Igbo Agwuru Asa Kingdom in Etche Local Government Area made the call while addressing youths ,women,and opinion leaders at his palace in Chokota Igbo Etche yesterday.
The monarch opined that peace ,unity and patriotism were the hallmark of every great nation, adding that the various challenges like insecurity,corruption among others confronting the nation at the moment can be overcome, if we all unite together to fight the common enemies.
He enjoined the youths not to allow themselves to be used as enemies of the nation but to be agents of peace and unity ,adding that no nation can be a great country if peace and unity are elusive
According to him,” we all must support government at all levels to move this country forward to reflect a nation of our collective choices. we must make a commitment to support our rulers and secure our future.Let us make our country a place where we all can live together.
The businessman while felicitating with Nigerians on the 59th independence anniversary used the opportunity to commend the state Governor Chief Nyesom Wike for his administration’s commitment in transforming the state to a better and secure state.
He averred that the state has witnessed huge infrastructural development since the present dispensation in the state and urged the people of the state to continue to support the state government in its resolve to make the state a centre of infrastructural excellence and hub of the nation’s economic growth.
Niger Delta
Doctors Decry Attacks On Medical Facilities
Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN) has advised the public against blaming doctors for any death that occurred in hospitals.
The advice was against the backdrop of the recent attack on Amazing Grace Hospital, Rumuodomaya by an irate mob over the death of an indigene of the community.
President of the association, Dr Ugwu Hyke Odo, said in a news conference in Port Harcourt that the invasion was condemnable as no doctor can guarantee the life of any patient.
Odo said the deceased did not even die in the hospital, but was referred to the Military Hospital, Port Harcourt, where the unfortunate incident occurred.
He described the attack on the Amazing Grace Hospital as one too many.
“There have been several incidents of doctors and their facilities coming under attack or severe threat of attack on grounds of losing a relation.
“The most recent was that of Amazing Grace Hospital, Rumuodomaya, in Port Harcourt. In this case, the patient did not even die in his facility.
“He received the patient as an emergency, stabilised him with first and care and referred to military hospital where unfortunately, the patient died.”
The President said the incessant attacks on doctors is impacting negatively on the health of the citizenry as the situation has led to mass exodus of medical doctors out of the country.
According to him, rather than attack doctors, all issues of negligence must be reported to the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).
“Cases of suspected negligence should be reported to the MDCN. This body prosecutes doctors and determines their culpability in matters such as this, and punishes offending doctors appropriately”, he said.
Niger Delta
RSG Reiterates Partnership With Journalists
Rivers State Government has reiterated its quest to partner journalists in transforming the state and giving it a new status and image.
Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim made the declaration when he played host to the Zonal Vice President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Ogude Akpati Edward with four other state chairmen in Zone F on Monday, who were in Port Harcourt for a zonal meeting.
Nsirim said Wike’s partnership with journalists towards giving the state a new image was demonstrated in hosting the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) Conference twice.
The permanent secretary stated that to underscore the importance the administration accords to the media, two journalists have been appointed to serve in top public service positions
Besides, he noted that there have been cordial relationship between the press and the government to drive the agenda and vision of the administration across board.
He however urged journalists and media practitioners not to betray the trust but to ensure that their reportage is ethical and puts the state in good light.
He said,” time has come for a new narrative. Rivers State is not a haven for criminals but a citadel for investors.”
Nsirim enjoined the NUJ to lead in the crusade against campaigns that seek to paint the state and Niger Delta in bad light.
Using the visit to congratulate the NUJ chairmen on their various positions, the permanent secretary enjoined them to use their offices to rebrand the union for posterity.
Earlier, Zonal Chairman of NUJ, Zone F, Comrade Edward thanked the Rivers State Government for always giving support to the union.
Ogude pleaded with the permanent secretary to use his position to further cement and smoothen the relationship between government and the media.
He intimated the permanent secretary that they were in Port Harcourt for a zonal meeting, which is part of the quarterly stocktaking sessions in improving the practice and welfare of journalists in the zone.
In his remarks earlier, Rivers State Chairman of NUJ, Comrade Stanley Job Stanley thanked the permanent secretary for all his support, while apologising for short notice giving before the visit.
Stanley noted that the meeting is to address pressing issues affecting NUJ in the zone which comprises of Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa Ibom States.
