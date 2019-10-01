OML 25: Respect MoU With Communities, Wike Tells Oil Firms

The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, has called on Nigerians to stay united and jell together as a people to overcome the challenges facing them as a nation.

According to Wike, Nigeria has what it takes to surmount any challenge she faces in all sector, of the nation.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Banigo, during the 59th inter-denominational Independence anniversary thanksgiving service at St Luke’s Anglican Church, Port Harcourt, the governor said, Nigerians have what it takes to overcome the challenges as the nation is truly blessed.

“What we need to do is love Nigeria and each one of us sees ourselves as leaders. As the Bible says in 2 Chronicles 7:14, ‘if my people who are called by my name should humble themselves, pray and turn from their wicked ways, the Lord says He will hear and heal the land’.”

He said the Government of Rivers State was working and committed to delivering a united and prosperous state for all residents in respect to the social contract.

During his sermon, the Bishop, Diocese of Niger Delta, North, Rt. Rev. Wisdom Ihunwo, said, “while the nation celebrates, pertinent questions should be asked on how well the nation has fared in vital institutions such as education, health, security, etc, if it is indeed on the path of progress or retrogression.

He said Nigeria as a nation has missed it, and that there was need for God’s intervention.

The bishop also decried the issues of crime within the country, and beckoned on parents to train up their children to become responsible and dependable adults.

“We have failed to make sure the youths of today are out of drugs. If this generation is gone, are we thinking of what will become of the nation?” he queried.

The activities of the 59th Independence anniversary celebrations continue, today, with a military, para-military and civilian parade at the Sharks Stadium, Port Harcourt.

The Rivers State Government also said it has concluded arrangement to celebrate Nigeria’s 59th Independence anniversary with the rest of the country.

According to Secretary to Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, concluding ceremonies for the 59th anniversary on Tuesday, October 1, would have Governor Nyesom Wike take salute as different organisations including the military, paramilitary and civilian bodies will take part in a colourful march past.

He said, the Independence Day March Past/Parade at the Sharks Football Stadium, Alfred Diete-Spiff Sports Complex, Port Harcourt starts by 10:00 am.

But in order to ensure hitch-free Independence anniversary celebration, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered security beef-up across the country as Nigeria marks her 59th Independent anniversary, today.

A statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, yesterday, said the IGP assured Nigerians of hitch-free celebrations in all states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Consequently, all commissioners of police and their supervisory assistant inspectors-general of police in the state and zonal commands across the country have been directed to put in place necessary security measures towards a peaceful and incident-free celebration.

“The IGP has also directed that particular attention should be concentrated on parade grounds, government/private infrastructure and all places of public resort and recreation centres. They are also to intensify patrols along all the major highways in the country,” the statement added.

However, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said that godliness, impeccable leadership, patriotism, and responsible followership were the panacea to the nation’s woes.

It stated that citizens should unite to address the myriad of challenges facing the country.

The CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, who said this in a message, yesterday, in commemoration of Nigeria’s 59th Independence anniversary, called for a change of heart and attitude.

He said, “We all need a change of heart in Nigeria, a new life, so to say. The leaders and the led must be ready for a new heart. We must allow God to change us; He is always willing to do that but he will not force it on us.

“The salt that was given to Prophet Elisha and which he poured into the spring at Jericho for positive change was the desirable attitude Nigerians need to embrace.

“If the government provides the best opportunity for development and we continue with undesirable behaviour of corruption and selfishness, we would not be able to go far,” the Christian leader admonished.

Ayokunle called for a new attitude to graft, noting that “if we continue to embezzle in different places where we are, our nation can never develop.”

However, the United States President, Donald Trump, yesterday, wrote to President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

Content of the letter was released to the media by the US Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria.

It reads: “On behalf of the American people, I extend our warmest greetings and congratulate you on the 59th anniversary of Nigeria’s Independence.

“Nigeria is among our strongest partners in Africa. We share common goals of expanding trade and growing our economic relationship.

“We are allies in the global battle against terrorism, and we want to see Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa driven out of the region and other insurgencies like them dismantled.

“The United States welcomes efforts by your administration to diversify opportunities for your talented, creative, and hardworking people to the benefit of both our countries, Africa, and the world.

“I am pleased that following our meeting last year, our Vice Presidents are also building on our longstanding history of cooperation. I wish the people of Nigeria continued success as you mark another year of independence.”

Meanwhile, the Presidency has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians in a nationwide broadcast today, being the 1st of October.

The national broadcast will take place by 7 am and its part of the events marking the country’s 59th independence anniversary.

In a terse statement forwarded to newsmen, yesterday by the Presidency, Femi Adesina, said, “As part of activities to commemorate Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary Celebrations, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 7 am.

“Television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”

In its message, the major opposition party in the land, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called on Nigerians to keep hope alive on the occasion of the nation’s 59th Independence anniversary.

This is even as the party commended Nigerians for their resilience in standing up for the unity and survival of the nation despite daunting challenges.

In a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP urged Nigerians, “to keep hope alive and not surrender to despondency in the face of the excesses impunity and recklessness of retrogressive forces in high places seeking to undermine our national cohesion, freedom of our citizens as guaranteed by the constitution as well as emasculate the will and aspiration of Nigerians as a people.”

The statement read in part: “The PDP notes that the October 1 date remains an undying signpost of our freedom and unity as a nation. It reminds us of the roots of our national cohesiveness; the sacrifices of our heroes and our determination to live harmoniously and succeed as one people, in all spheres of human endeavours; a national distinctiveness for which we are known and respected all over the world.

“The party celebrates the resilience and industry of Nigerians in various fields within and outside the shores of our country as well as the fortitude displayed by our citizens to remain united despite the odds.

“The PDP, however, notes that it is indeed depressing that after 59 years of independence and efforts by patriotic Nigerians in nurturing democratic practice and tenets, the last four years have experienced a complete retrogression to primordial division, impunity, constitutional and human rights violations, assault on institutions of democracy, disobedience to court orders, electoral malpractices and governance by a cabal.

“In the same vein, in the last four years, our nation has been faced with the challenge of falling from being one of the fastest-growing economies and home to world’s happiest people to become world’s poverty capital with a citizenry confronted by misery, insecurity, escalated violence, bloodletting, kidnapping, banditry and worsened insurgency.

“The PDP, however, expressed optimism that the nation will eventually come out of the woods and urged Nigerians to use the occasion of the independence anniversary to rekindle their commitment towards the unity, stability, and development of our fatherland, especially as we collectively await the retrieval of our stolen Presidential mandate at the Supreme Court.

“The party urges leaders at all levels to be committed and sacrificial in the discharge of their duties and desist from empty promises, rhetoric, and propaganda, as Nigerians look up to them for solutions.

“The PDP prays for the stability of our nation and wishes Nigerians happy independence celebrations.”

Similarly, the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, lamented the slow pace of development in the country, 59 years after the attainment of political independence.

Atiku, who decried Nigeria democratic experiment in a statement issued to mark the nation’s 59th Independence anniversary, said Nigeria’s founding fathers would be disappointed at how bad things have turned, despite the end of military rule in 1999.

The statement read: “On October 1, 1960, our nation’s founding fathers could never have fathomed that 59 years after birthing the largest black nation on earth, we would be facing a situation where we do not have a free press, our Judiciary being under attack, and our youths and activists, who should ordinarily be the future of Nigeria, would be facing the very real threat of arrest and intimidation should they speak out about the state of the nation.

“My dear citizens of Nigeria, I could go with the flow and the cliché and say all is well with Nigeria, but as the late Chinua Achebe once wrote, ‘when an adult is in the house, the she-goat is not left to suffer the pain of parturition on its tether’.

“I could call for prayers, as others would indeed call for today. I could also call on Nigerians to show more understanding, as indeed many have said in the past and will undoubtedly say again today. But I am mindful of the fact that the time for rhetoric has long since passed and now is the time for all lovers of Nigeria to take concrete steps to aid Nigeria’s progress, by not just praying and showing understanding, but also to take democratic action to ensure that the ideals of our founding fathers – Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress – are not set aside on the altar of tyranny.”

The ex-vice president also lamented what he called the persecution of judges even as he blamed political leadership for the depth of poverty in the land.

“All is not well when judges are persecuted for enforcing the constitutionally guaranteed fundamental human rights of Nigerian citizens. All is not well when Nigeria is now officially the world headquarters for extreme poverty and out of school children, yet, the cost of maintaining those in government continues to grow, while the needs of the governed are not being met.

“And certainly, all is not well when the media cannot freely express itself without the fear that those who wield the big stick would use it on them for saying things as they are.

“So, rather than just call for prayers today, I am calling on all Nigerians to believe in Nigeria’s betterment, to work for Nigeria’s betterment, and to insist that no one in Nigeria, no matter how highly placed, shall be bigger than the laws of our land.”

Despite the pains, Atiku urged Nigerians to be hopeful, saying the glorious days of yore would return if they continue to believe in the possibility of a greater Nigeria.

“It is not all gloom and doom, however. There is still hope, much hope. I took time to listen to a recent remark made by the Emir of Kano, Muhammed Sanusi II about why we need to pay more attention to the issue of girl-child education. It is an age-long truism that women are the teachers of a nation. I make bold to say that the greatness of our country, Nigeria has much to do with how well we educate our children, especially the girl-child. He also lauded some Nigerians for daring to be different in their efforts at making a positive difference.

“My commendation goes to Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State for leading the way by massively investing in public education.

“I also specifically want to cite the example of Chief Allen Onyeama and his public spiritedness which saw him offer relief to Nigerian citizens who were victims of the recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

“By repatriating hundreds of Nigerians back home, at his cost, Mr. Onyeama and Air Peace have revived hope in the Nigeria of our founding fathers’ dream.

“I would like to quote Mr. Onyeama. When the first plane of repatriated Nigerian citizens landed at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, Mr. Onyeama said: ‘When I stepped inside the aircraft to welcome them, they mobbed me and started singing the Nigerian national anthem. There was nobody there singing about separation. They felt proud to be Nigerian; they rose in unison, that drew tears from me’,” he said.

Nigeria, he stressed would attain the level of expectations when the people are united irrespective of ethnic or religious beliefs.

In its message, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) congratulated Nigerians on the country’s 59th Independence Anniversary, admonishing citizens to shun divisive tendencies as the country is better off as an indivisible entity.

“We remember and salute our founding fathers who fought for the Independence of our great country and also members of our Armed Forces, many of whom have paid the supreme sacrifice to defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity and keep our country united”, the party said in a statement issued, yesterday, in Abuja by the APC spokesman, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu.

The APC said in the face of glaring challenges, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has triumphed, recording giant strides in all sectors of the economy.

The statement partly reads; “As a nation, we are better together than we are apart. Hence, we must be wary of those who hide under religion, politics, tribe and sundry groupings to turn us against one another. Despite our perceived differences, our strength and progress depend on our ability to harness our rich diversity.

“In spite of the inherited and our current challenges, President Muhammadu Buhari administration has made commendable strides on so many fronts, most significantly the fight against graft, diversifying and revamping the economy, curbing insurgency and emerging crimes, promoting positive values in our national life, strengthening our democratic institutions and processes and achieving a respectable international standing.

“Finally, we admonish well-meaning Nigerians to engage only in acts that would heal our fault lines by promoting ethnic and religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence, which would engender Nigeria’s growth and development.

“As Africa’s most populous nation, we Nigerians can do much better, given our natural resources and potential. The President Buhari administration is committed to building on and affirming our Giant of Africa status”, APC declared.

Also, the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan said the challenges facing Nigeria are stepping stones to success.

In his Independence anniversary message to Nigerians, Lawan said as Nigeria comes of age, with its people increasingly asserting themselves in every sphere of life across the globe, there was indeed much to be proud of in being a Nigerian.

“Let us count our blessings and be driven forward by them. But there is still much to be done to fully realise the lofty dreams that inspired our founding fathers in their brave struggle that ended colonialism on our shores 59 years ago. We must never lose sight of our God-given potentials and we must be prepared to do our part in realising Nigeria’s greatness.

“For this generation of Nigerians, we must not waver or be discouraged by the challenges of nation-building. The current challenges that Nigeria is going through are definitely not insurmountable and should be seen as a necessary process towards the attainment of greatness.

“Therefore, our historic mission today is to keep in mind those dreams of our founding fathers, put our hands to the plough of nation-building and hand over to future generations a great foundation to build on,” he said.

According to him, the thrust of his goodwill message was to admonish fellow compatriots to continue to have faith that Nigeria would be great and remain the indissoluble entity envisioned by the nation’s founding fathers.

“God has endowed us with all it takes to be great. It is imperative on all of us, therefore, to play our parts individually and collectively to build the nation we envision and achieve our destiny of prominence and influence on the global stage.

“With our creativity, resilience, hard work and the eagle spirit, we shall surely ride the storms of these challenges to reach the heights that we desire. We have no need to despair as a people. The leadership of this country is working hard to improve the lives of Nigerians. I appreciate all citizens for the support and the understanding shown so far and urge everyone to remain steadfast.

“I assure fellow Nigerians that your representatives in the ninth National Assembly will provide legislative support for every idea and initiative geared towards making Nigeria our pride and beloved homeland,” he said.