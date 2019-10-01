Featured
OML 25: Respect MoU With Communities, Wike Tells Oil Firms
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has called on oil companies to respect the memoranda of understanding signed with host communities to ensure peaceful and productive operations.
Speaking at the Government House Port Harcourt on Saturday during a Courtesy Visit by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Mele Kyari and the Managing Director of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), Engineer Osagie Okunbo, the Rivers State governor declared that his administration will continue to develop the right environment for all investors to operate in the state.
“The oil companies should also respect the Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) signed with the host communities.
“As the SPDC goes in, whatever they have agreed with the communities should be implemented. If they implement it, they will do their work. If they don’t implement, there will be another round of crisis. And then, they will call government to come in.
“Ours is to make sure that people carry out their businesses in a very conducive environment. This is the role the Rivers State Government will always play”.
He said that the fundamental focus of the Rivers State Government was for the OML 25 to be operational and productive, and regretted that for over two years, the oil facility was shutdown and nobody acted.
“I don’t know the role of the security agencies in all of this. We will meet here and agree that the people should vacate the place and let Shell resume work, but the security agencies will do something else”, he said.
He noted that Rivers State was a very peaceful state where oil companies have always been supported to carry out their legitimate activities.
“We took it on ourselves to see that Shell reconciles with the communities”, he said.
Wike noted that during the days of pipeline vandalism, Rivers State witnessed the least cases of vandalism because of the security investment of the state government.
“When there was this issue of vandalism of oil facilities, Rivers State Government gave the highest support to stop it. In the Niger Delta, Rivers State had the least cases of vandalism.
“I have always supported efforts to protect national assets in the state. Anybody can tell you that. I will continue to create the right environment for investment. If I don’t do it, how will I get funds to execute key projects”, he said.
The Rivers State governor urged the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources to prevail on the APC Federal Government to execute projects in Rivers State.
In his remarks, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, expressed happiness that they are in the state to celebrate the return of peace to the OML 25 and the host communities.
“This is a good signal and we should deepen it. The Niger Delta has struggled for peace. We have lost more than we have gained”, he said.
He said that some people were deliberately fuelling problems for business opportunities to leave Rivers State, adding that this was the right time for all stakeholders to work for more investors in the state.
Sylva said that the successful resolution of the OML 25 conflict is a right starting point to change the narrative in Rivers State.
“Let us use this opportunity to turn a new leaf. Let us use this as a model to replicate in other communities. Oil is a depleting resource. One day, we may wake up and oil companies would have left because it is no longer profitable for them. Oloibori is an example”, he said.
He charged leaders to work to resolve all the emerging challenges to enhance development.
“Let us try and close ranks as a people and ensure that the problem is put to rest finally. We hope this will signal the beginning of a new chapter”, he said.
In an interview, the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Mele Kyari said that overall peace has returned to the communities.
Kyari said other aggrieved parties should present their grievances for the resolution of their concerns.
He declared that the team visited the Government House, Port Harcourt because OML 25 is situated in Rivers State and there was need to pay courtesy visit on the Rivers State governor.
It would be recalled that on June 22, 2019, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, kick-started the process for the re-opening of OML 25 when he initiated a meeting between Shell Petroleum Development Company, Belema Oil, host communities and security services.
On June 27, 2019, stakeholder communities of Oil Mining License (OML) 25 in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State and Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) agreed on the procedures for the re-opening of the oil facility during a meeting facilitated by Wike at the Government House, Port Harcourt.
Meanwhile, there were songs of rejoicing and celebrations of victory in the OML 25 communities of Belema, Offoin-ama and Ngeje communities of Kula in the Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State on Saturday when the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, accompanied by the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Lolo Kyari; officials of NAPIMS, Shell Petroleum Development Company and other organs of government visited to open the OML 25 facilities occupied by Kula women who were protesting neglect from SPDC for operating in the area for over 40 years with no meaningful impact on host communities.
Nigeria @59: Wike Seeks National Unity As IGP Orders Security Beef-Up …Buhari Receives Trump's Congratulatory Message, Addresses Nation, Today …CAN, Atiku, PDP, APC, Lawan, Others Raise Concerns, Hope
The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, has called on Nigerians to stay united and jell together as a people to overcome the challenges facing them as a nation.
According to Wike, Nigeria has what it takes to surmount any challenge she faces in all sector, of the nation.
Represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Banigo, during the 59th inter-denominational Independence anniversary thanksgiving service at St Luke’s Anglican Church, Port Harcourt, the governor said, Nigerians have what it takes to overcome the challenges as the nation is truly blessed.
“What we need to do is love Nigeria and each one of us sees ourselves as leaders. As the Bible says in 2 Chronicles 7:14, ‘if my people who are called by my name should humble themselves, pray and turn from their wicked ways, the Lord says He will hear and heal the land’.”
He said the Government of Rivers State was working and committed to delivering a united and prosperous state for all residents in respect to the social contract.
During his sermon, the Bishop, Diocese of Niger Delta, North, Rt. Rev. Wisdom Ihunwo, said, “while the nation celebrates, pertinent questions should be asked on how well the nation has fared in vital institutions such as education, health, security, etc, if it is indeed on the path of progress or retrogression.
He said Nigeria as a nation has missed it, and that there was need for God’s intervention.
The bishop also decried the issues of crime within the country, and beckoned on parents to train up their children to become responsible and dependable adults.
“We have failed to make sure the youths of today are out of drugs. If this generation is gone, are we thinking of what will become of the nation?” he queried.
The activities of the 59th Independence anniversary celebrations continue, today, with a military, para-military and civilian parade at the Sharks Stadium, Port Harcourt.
The Rivers State Government also said it has concluded arrangement to celebrate Nigeria’s 59th Independence anniversary with the rest of the country.
According to Secretary to Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, concluding ceremonies for the 59th anniversary on Tuesday, October 1, would have Governor Nyesom Wike take salute as different organisations including the military, paramilitary and civilian bodies will take part in a colourful march past.
He said, the Independence Day March Past/Parade at the Sharks Football Stadium, Alfred Diete-Spiff Sports Complex, Port Harcourt starts by 10:00 am.
But in order to ensure hitch-free Independence anniversary celebration, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered security beef-up across the country as Nigeria marks her 59th Independent anniversary, today.
A statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, yesterday, said the IGP assured Nigerians of hitch-free celebrations in all states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
“Consequently, all commissioners of police and their supervisory assistant inspectors-general of police in the state and zonal commands across the country have been directed to put in place necessary security measures towards a peaceful and incident-free celebration.
“The IGP has also directed that particular attention should be concentrated on parade grounds, government/private infrastructure and all places of public resort and recreation centres. They are also to intensify patrols along all the major highways in the country,” the statement added.
However, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said that godliness, impeccable leadership, patriotism, and responsible followership were the panacea to the nation’s woes.
It stated that citizens should unite to address the myriad of challenges facing the country.
The CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, who said this in a message, yesterday, in commemoration of Nigeria’s 59th Independence anniversary, called for a change of heart and attitude.
He said, “We all need a change of heart in Nigeria, a new life, so to say. The leaders and the led must be ready for a new heart. We must allow God to change us; He is always willing to do that but he will not force it on us.
“The salt that was given to Prophet Elisha and which he poured into the spring at Jericho for positive change was the desirable attitude Nigerians need to embrace.
“If the government provides the best opportunity for development and we continue with undesirable behaviour of corruption and selfishness, we would not be able to go far,” the Christian leader admonished.
Ayokunle called for a new attitude to graft, noting that “if we continue to embezzle in different places where we are, our nation can never develop.”
However, the United States President, Donald Trump, yesterday, wrote to President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.
Content of the letter was released to the media by the US Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria.
It reads: “On behalf of the American people, I extend our warmest greetings and congratulate you on the 59th anniversary of Nigeria’s Independence.
“Nigeria is among our strongest partners in Africa. We share common goals of expanding trade and growing our economic relationship.
“We are allies in the global battle against terrorism, and we want to see Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa driven out of the region and other insurgencies like them dismantled.
“The United States welcomes efforts by your administration to diversify opportunities for your talented, creative, and hardworking people to the benefit of both our countries, Africa, and the world.
“I am pleased that following our meeting last year, our Vice Presidents are also building on our longstanding history of cooperation. I wish the people of Nigeria continued success as you mark another year of independence.”
Meanwhile, the Presidency has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians in a nationwide broadcast today, being the 1st of October.
The national broadcast will take place by 7 am and its part of the events marking the country’s 59th independence anniversary.
In a terse statement forwarded to newsmen, yesterday by the Presidency, Femi Adesina, said, “As part of activities to commemorate Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary Celebrations, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 7 am.
“Television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”
In its message, the major opposition party in the land, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called on Nigerians to keep hope alive on the occasion of the nation’s 59th Independence anniversary.
This is even as the party commended Nigerians for their resilience in standing up for the unity and survival of the nation despite daunting challenges.
In a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP urged Nigerians, “to keep hope alive and not surrender to despondency in the face of the excesses impunity and recklessness of retrogressive forces in high places seeking to undermine our national cohesion, freedom of our citizens as guaranteed by the constitution as well as emasculate the will and aspiration of Nigerians as a people.”
The statement read in part: “The PDP notes that the October 1 date remains an undying signpost of our freedom and unity as a nation. It reminds us of the roots of our national cohesiveness; the sacrifices of our heroes and our determination to live harmoniously and succeed as one people, in all spheres of human endeavours; a national distinctiveness for which we are known and respected all over the world.
“The party celebrates the resilience and industry of Nigerians in various fields within and outside the shores of our country as well as the fortitude displayed by our citizens to remain united despite the odds.
“The PDP, however, notes that it is indeed depressing that after 59 years of independence and efforts by patriotic Nigerians in nurturing democratic practice and tenets, the last four years have experienced a complete retrogression to primordial division, impunity, constitutional and human rights violations, assault on institutions of democracy, disobedience to court orders, electoral malpractices and governance by a cabal.
“In the same vein, in the last four years, our nation has been faced with the challenge of falling from being one of the fastest-growing economies and home to world’s happiest people to become world’s poverty capital with a citizenry confronted by misery, insecurity, escalated violence, bloodletting, kidnapping, banditry and worsened insurgency.
“The PDP, however, expressed optimism that the nation will eventually come out of the woods and urged Nigerians to use the occasion of the independence anniversary to rekindle their commitment towards the unity, stability, and development of our fatherland, especially as we collectively await the retrieval of our stolen Presidential mandate at the Supreme Court.
“The party urges leaders at all levels to be committed and sacrificial in the discharge of their duties and desist from empty promises, rhetoric, and propaganda, as Nigerians look up to them for solutions.
“The PDP prays for the stability of our nation and wishes Nigerians happy independence celebrations.”
Similarly, the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, lamented the slow pace of development in the country, 59 years after the attainment of political independence.
Atiku, who decried Nigeria democratic experiment in a statement issued to mark the nation’s 59th Independence anniversary, said Nigeria’s founding fathers would be disappointed at how bad things have turned, despite the end of military rule in 1999.
The statement read: “On October 1, 1960, our nation’s founding fathers could never have fathomed that 59 years after birthing the largest black nation on earth, we would be facing a situation where we do not have a free press, our Judiciary being under attack, and our youths and activists, who should ordinarily be the future of Nigeria, would be facing the very real threat of arrest and intimidation should they speak out about the state of the nation.
“My dear citizens of Nigeria, I could go with the flow and the cliché and say all is well with Nigeria, but as the late Chinua Achebe once wrote, ‘when an adult is in the house, the she-goat is not left to suffer the pain of parturition on its tether’.
“I could call for prayers, as others would indeed call for today. I could also call on Nigerians to show more understanding, as indeed many have said in the past and will undoubtedly say again today. But I am mindful of the fact that the time for rhetoric has long since passed and now is the time for all lovers of Nigeria to take concrete steps to aid Nigeria’s progress, by not just praying and showing understanding, but also to take democratic action to ensure that the ideals of our founding fathers – Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress – are not set aside on the altar of tyranny.”
The ex-vice president also lamented what he called the persecution of judges even as he blamed political leadership for the depth of poverty in the land.
“All is not well when judges are persecuted for enforcing the constitutionally guaranteed fundamental human rights of Nigerian citizens. All is not well when Nigeria is now officially the world headquarters for extreme poverty and out of school children, yet, the cost of maintaining those in government continues to grow, while the needs of the governed are not being met.
“And certainly, all is not well when the media cannot freely express itself without the fear that those who wield the big stick would use it on them for saying things as they are.
“So, rather than just call for prayers today, I am calling on all Nigerians to believe in Nigeria’s betterment, to work for Nigeria’s betterment, and to insist that no one in Nigeria, no matter how highly placed, shall be bigger than the laws of our land.”
Despite the pains, Atiku urged Nigerians to be hopeful, saying the glorious days of yore would return if they continue to believe in the possibility of a greater Nigeria.
“It is not all gloom and doom, however. There is still hope, much hope. I took time to listen to a recent remark made by the Emir of Kano, Muhammed Sanusi II about why we need to pay more attention to the issue of girl-child education. It is an age-long truism that women are the teachers of a nation. I make bold to say that the greatness of our country, Nigeria has much to do with how well we educate our children, especially the girl-child. He also lauded some Nigerians for daring to be different in their efforts at making a positive difference.
“My commendation goes to Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State for leading the way by massively investing in public education.
“I also specifically want to cite the example of Chief Allen Onyeama and his public spiritedness which saw him offer relief to Nigerian citizens who were victims of the recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa.
“By repatriating hundreds of Nigerians back home, at his cost, Mr. Onyeama and Air Peace have revived hope in the Nigeria of our founding fathers’ dream.
“I would like to quote Mr. Onyeama. When the first plane of repatriated Nigerian citizens landed at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, Mr. Onyeama said: ‘When I stepped inside the aircraft to welcome them, they mobbed me and started singing the Nigerian national anthem. There was nobody there singing about separation. They felt proud to be Nigerian; they rose in unison, that drew tears from me’,” he said.
Nigeria, he stressed would attain the level of expectations when the people are united irrespective of ethnic or religious beliefs.
In its message, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) congratulated Nigerians on the country’s 59th Independence Anniversary, admonishing citizens to shun divisive tendencies as the country is better off as an indivisible entity.
“We remember and salute our founding fathers who fought for the Independence of our great country and also members of our Armed Forces, many of whom have paid the supreme sacrifice to defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity and keep our country united”, the party said in a statement issued, yesterday, in Abuja by the APC spokesman, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu.
The APC said in the face of glaring challenges, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has triumphed, recording giant strides in all sectors of the economy.
The statement partly reads; “As a nation, we are better together than we are apart. Hence, we must be wary of those who hide under religion, politics, tribe and sundry groupings to turn us against one another. Despite our perceived differences, our strength and progress depend on our ability to harness our rich diversity.
“In spite of the inherited and our current challenges, President Muhammadu Buhari administration has made commendable strides on so many fronts, most significantly the fight against graft, diversifying and revamping the economy, curbing insurgency and emerging crimes, promoting positive values in our national life, strengthening our democratic institutions and processes and achieving a respectable international standing.
“Finally, we admonish well-meaning Nigerians to engage only in acts that would heal our fault lines by promoting ethnic and religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence, which would engender Nigeria’s growth and development.
“As Africa’s most populous nation, we Nigerians can do much better, given our natural resources and potential. The President Buhari administration is committed to building on and affirming our Giant of Africa status”, APC declared.
Also, the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan said the challenges facing Nigeria are stepping stones to success.
In his Independence anniversary message to Nigerians, Lawan said as Nigeria comes of age, with its people increasingly asserting themselves in every sphere of life across the globe, there was indeed much to be proud of in being a Nigerian.
“Let us count our blessings and be driven forward by them. But there is still much to be done to fully realise the lofty dreams that inspired our founding fathers in their brave struggle that ended colonialism on our shores 59 years ago. We must never lose sight of our God-given potentials and we must be prepared to do our part in realising Nigeria’s greatness.
“For this generation of Nigerians, we must not waver or be discouraged by the challenges of nation-building. The current challenges that Nigeria is going through are definitely not insurmountable and should be seen as a necessary process towards the attainment of greatness.
“Therefore, our historic mission today is to keep in mind those dreams of our founding fathers, put our hands to the plough of nation-building and hand over to future generations a great foundation to build on,” he said.
According to him, the thrust of his goodwill message was to admonish fellow compatriots to continue to have faith that Nigeria would be great and remain the indissoluble entity envisioned by the nation’s founding fathers.
“God has endowed us with all it takes to be great. It is imperative on all of us, therefore, to play our parts individually and collectively to build the nation we envision and achieve our destiny of prominence and influence on the global stage.
“With our creativity, resilience, hard work and the eagle spirit, we shall surely ride the storms of these challenges to reach the heights that we desire. We have no need to despair as a people. The leadership of this country is working hard to improve the lives of Nigerians. I appreciate all citizens for the support and the understanding shown so far and urge everyone to remain steadfast.
“I assure fellow Nigerians that your representatives in the ninth National Assembly will provide legislative support for every idea and initiative geared towards making Nigeria our pride and beloved homeland,” he said.
Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Reject NLTP, Waterways Bill …In Nigeria, Cattle Compete For Space With Humans -Ortom …Senate To Break PIGB Jinx In 2020, Lawan Assures
The Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), has expressed concern over the inability of the Federal Government to mobilise national consensus to confront the monumental tragedies bedevilling the country.
SMBLF noted that instead the Federal Government has busied itself with policies that are divisive and smack of domination and conquest of sections of the country by a section.
Arising from its meeting in Abuja against the state of general insecurity consuming human lives on daily basis, the leaders explained that the country’s leadership has failed in mobilising national consensus to confront the monumental tragedies confronting the country.
In a joint statement issued at the end of the meeting by Yinka Odumakin, Prof Chigozie Ogbu, Senator Bassey Henshaw and Dr Isuwa Dogo, for the South-West, South-East, South-South and Middle Belt, respectively, SMBLF rejected the National Livestock (cattle) Transformation Plan(NLTP), Rural and Urban Grazing Areas (RUGA) settlement, saying, “Meeting restates the rejection of SMBLF to the use of the collective resources of Nigerians to convert herdsmen, majority of whom are non-Nigerians, from nomadic to sedentary lifestyles while doing their private business that has nothing to do with the rest of us beyond being their market. It is akin to government making budgetary allocations for Coca-Cola to produce drinks to sell to Nigerians.”
Apart from the plan not making any economic sense for the country, SMBLF said there are other fundamental problems it raises.
“There is the issue of citizenship, which Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed, exposed that Fulanis from all over Africa are going to benefit from the scheme.
“The Fulani man is a global or African person. He moves from Gambia to Senegal and his nationality is Fulani…So, we cannot just close our border and say the Fulani man is just a Nigerian.
“Why are we closing our border with Benin Republic where there are many people of Yoruba origin there? Are Igbos who are aborigines in Haiti to come to Nigeria without consular services? What is the contribution of those Fulani imports to the development of Nigeria to come and live on our resources when our citizens are the poorest on earth? Why is it difficult to apply common sense in our inter-ethnic relations in Nigeria?”, the meeting asked.
SMBLF noted, “The above shows clearly that NLTP will only escalate the clashes between the indigenous communities and cattle settlers as experiences in Southern and Middle Belt areas of Nigeria have shown that the Fulani imports do not assimilate into the ways of lives of Nigerians in those parts of the country where they reside. They live apart from the locals and set up communities with alien culture that disrupts the cultural flow of the indigenes.
“The subterfuge of the whole deal is exposed in that while government officials deceive Nigerians that the plan will stop open grazing for ranching, option 1 in it provides for the establishment of corridors for migrant cattle with feeding and watering points along the routes. This is as stark as the lie that “livestock” includes other sources of meat. The entire plan is about cattle and herdsmen.”
SMBLF said it does not accept the policy and asked the Federal Government to allow those who are in cattle business establish ranches on their own under the guidelines and laws of the host state.
The meeting observed that the Waterways Bill is another conquest agenda in sync with NLTP, adding that it is the vexatious Executive Bill titled “A Bill for An Act to Establish a Regulatory Framework for the Water Resources Sector in Nigeria, Provide for the Equitable and Sustainable Redevelopment, Management, Use and Conservation of Nigeria’s Surface Water and Groundwater Resources and for Related Matter”.
It said the bill seeks to abrogate all existing laws and institutions governing the management and control of water resources nationwide and replace them with new ones in a manner that gives the President, through the Minister of Water Resources, the power to control the nation’s rivers (especially those that pass through more than one state), lakes and underground water.
It added, according to it, “All surface water and groundwater wherever it occurs, is a resource common to all people, the use of which is subject to statutory control. There shall be no private ownership of water but the right to use water in accordance with the provisions of this Act.”
It explained, “The Waterways Bill is another land-grabbing move like RUGA by ethnic supremacists who are working against the unity of the country. Major rivers in Nigeria can be made available, by federal law if the bill is passed, to Fulani pastoralists and there is nothing the indigenous people within such vicinities can do about it.
“The police and the security agencies will be handy to enforce it and it will be another white farmers versus the African landowners’ scenario in Southern Africa during the apartheid season.
“It is a recipe for unending armed conflicts. It also means the Federal Government can, wherever it identifies a large body of underground water (aquifers), decide to open a “Federal” water scheme, and no one can stop Fulani cattle owners from taking over such places.
“The “all people” in the bill also means that pastoralists from any part of Africa, as explained by Bauchi governor, can come and settle along the lush waterways of the Middle Belt and Southern protected by Nigeria’s federal law to the detriment of indigenes who have for centuries depended on their natural resources for their livelihood.”
The meeting called on all lawmakers from the South and Middle Belt to resist the bill as SMBLF shall be keenly interested in developments around it.
Meanwhile, the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has called on the British Government to lend its support to the entrenchment of ranching in Nigeria as the official method of animal husbandry, saying the nomadic system has become archaic and should be discarded.
He spoke, yesterday, at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi, during a courtesy call on him by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mrs. Catriona Laing.
The governor stated that while ranching is being practised in developed countries, animals, especially cattle, compete for space on roads, schools and airports in Nigeria, a scenario he described as hostile to development.
He said attacks on Benue communities by militia herdsmen had inflicted deep pains on people and government of the state with thousands displaced and infrastructure destroyed, stressing that 60 percent of those who were staying in eight Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps were children while 30 per cent were women.
Ortom stated that he was happy because the entire country had keyed into ranching which people of the state adopted earlier as a lasting solution to farmers and herders crisis, pointing out that what the state is still grappling with is reconstruction of the destroyed infrastructure and the rehabilitation of the traumatised IDPs.
The governor told the British envoy that his administration places high premium on women empowerment as well as provision of employment opportunities for youths.
In her response, Laing had earlier said she was in the state to get first hand information on the farmers and herders crisis and how the British government could intervene to ensure lasting peace in the state.
She stated that the British parliament had been following the development closely including alleged persecution of Christians in the country, saying Britain would also assist in exploring the agricultural potentials of Benue State and others along the riverine areas.
Also, Senate President Ahmad Lawan has said the Senate would pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) before the end of 2020.
The Bill is meant to overhaul the petroleum industry, entrench efficiency and transparency in the upstream and downstream sectors, bring operations in line with international standards.
It also seeks to increase government revenue from oil and lay down a strengthened legal and regulatory framework for the Nigerian oil industry.
But efforts to reform the nation’s petroleum industry in the last two decades have not yielded result.
Lawan spoke about the bill while inaugurating the 70 Standing Committees of the Senate at plenary in Abuja.
The Senate President urged security-related committees of the Senate to ensure the overall review of the nation’s security in “architecture and structure” to curb the rising security challenges in the land.
He also urged the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government to cooperate with committees of the National Assembly to accomplish their tasks.
Lawan said: “Our petroleum industry is almost stagnant; it has for long be in need of profound reform. Our oil and gas-related committees are, therefore, expected to work hard to take the lead in our determination to reform this vital sector.
“It is the desire, indeed the design of this Senate that the PIB is passed before the end of 2020.”
The Senate President regretted that the nation’s security agencies had continued to perform below desired standards in providing tight security for all citizens.
He said: “As security is a fundamental responsibility of government, no amount of investment is too much.”
Lawan stressed that senators expected total cooperation of the Executive arm of government to enable them discharge their legislative duties.
“The Senate expects the honourable ministers and heads of agencies of government to be forthcoming and responsive to the engagement requests of our committees.
“Our committees will undertake regular oversights with a view to ensuring that government programmes and projects are properly executed for the benefit of our citizens,” he said.
Lawan explained that as standing committees are the engine rooms of the legislature so are the MDAs to the Executive.
“This is why there is need for cooperation, consultation, partnership and synergy between the two arms of government.
“The MDAs are hereby called upon to harness the opportunity of the existence of the committees in the execution of their mandates. We must have a unity of purpose,” he said.
Lawan said the inauguration of Senate’s standing committees, yesterday, was to make the senators fully ready to perform their functions.
Also yesterday, the Senate directed its committees on National Planning, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and the Diaspora to come up with a legal framework to regulate the inflow of aids into the country.
It regretted that 60 per cent of foreign aids were usually lost to transaction costs, wastage and capital flight to the donor countries through the implementing contractors.
The resolution followed the adoption of the prayers of a motion, titled: “The need to make development aids more effective to work for Nigerians,” sponsored by Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe.
The Senate also directed the National Planning Commission to develop a policy framework that would create mechanisms for the development, cooperation and aid effectiveness in Nigeria.
It also mandated all its relevant standing committees – that oversee Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) – who are beneficiaries of development aids/grants to request for, analyze and consider such aid/grants in the appropriation of funds for the MDAs’ activities.
The Senate advised State Planning Commissions and Houses of Assembly to domesticate and implement Federal policies and laws that would enable the states to achieve aids effectiveness.
Senate President Ahmad Lawan thanked his colleagues for their interventions.
The Senate President described the issue of aids as an important item that would be part of the legislative agenda of the Ninth Senate.
He said: “Let me say this is one of those very important items to form our legislative agenda because aids to Nigeria, particularly, should not be treated like it is treated elsewhere in other countries that are less than Nigeria.
“We must be able to know exactly what the aids are coming for, and then streamline them with our national developmental objectives.
“So, the chairman of Diaspora and NGOs, you have the task of engaging the National Planning Commission together, of course, with the chairman of the Committee on National Planning to ensure that we know what the processes and procedures are and the regulations and guidelines.
“If we are not satisfied, then we have to come up with a legal framework that will ensure that if there are any aids to us as a country, our people benefit from the aids.”
In his lead debate, Senator Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, who represents Kwara Central, urged the Senate to know that Nigeria, a developing country, receives aids from bilateral developed countries and multilateral organisations.
The senator noted that the aids cover health, education and water, among others.
He urged the Senate to note that Nigeria is not an aid-dependent country “as the donor support to the country is about five per cent of the national budget. However, in real monetary terms, this is a large amount”.
Most senators supported the motion.
The four prayers in the motion were unanimously approved when Lawan put them to voice vote.
Also, the Senate received report of its ad hoc committee on the Ninth Senate Legislative Agenda.
Committee Chairman Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central) presented the report.
The consideration and adoption of the report will take place, today.
“This is to enable Senators time to read and digest the report for effective contributions during its debate,” said Lawan.
The Senate President, on assumption of office, pledged to design a legislative agenda that would ensure effective performance of senators.
Aliero listed many areas that would ensure youth empowerment, reduce youth unemployment, boost poverty alleviation to ensure that 100 million Nigerians are lifted out of poverty in the next four years, as part of the plank of the agenda, among others.
The senator representing Kebbi Central said the Senate would also work to further block revenue leakages, back anti-corruption agenda of the Federal Government and make procurement processes less cumbersome.
He said the Open National Assembly policy would ensure that its budget always remains in the public glare.
“By throwing open the budget of the National Assembly, Nigerians will know that we have nothing to hide,” Aliero said.
Abolition Of Fees: Wike Releases Funding For Primary, Secondary Schools …Commissions First Set Of Rumuepirikom Internal Roads
In line with his abolition of all forms of fees and levies in public primary, junior and senior secondary schools, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has released funds for the running of the schools for the 2019/2020 academic session.
This is as the Rivers State Government has suspended the principal of Oginigba Community Secondary School, Oginigba, for the illegal collection of levies.
The funds released by the Rivers State governor would be used by the schools for registers, chalks, dusters, markers, notebooks, pens and other consumables.
In his remarks, Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Education, Mr Adonye Dagogo Hart explained that the governor has also released funds for the supervision of schools for the entire 2019/2020 academic session.
The Rivers State governor also released six Hilux vans for school supervision.
The permanent secretary said that the suspension of the principal was to serve as a deterrent to other school administrators.
It would be recalled that on 24th June, 2019, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike announced the total abolition of all forms of fees and levies in public primary and secondary schools across the state.
The governor directed state-owned primary and secondary schools to stop collecting fees and levies from students and pupils with immediate effect.
Wike stated that henceforth the state government would be sending direct allocations to all primary and secondary schools management for their operations.
He spoke during a meeting with the heads of primary and secondary schools, Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board and Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board at the Government House, Port Harcourt.
He said: “From today, henceforth, no child either in primary and secondary schools should pay fees and levies in any school across the state.
“The monies you collect from these children are just used for your personal purposes. If I hear that any school head collects any fees or levies, be they examination, NECO or WAEC fees, that school head would be sanctioned.
“We shall not only dismiss the school head who collects fees or levies, we will prosecute the person involved.
“Government will work out grants that will be sent to the schools for their regular management and operations”.
Wike directed the state Ministry of Education, the Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board and the State Universal Basic Education Board to monitor all public schools across the state to ensure compliance.
The governor noted that his administration funds the salaries, allowances, examinations and equipment of all public schools.
He assured parents that his administration would remain committed to the provision of quality education, which is accessible to the less privileged.
“I have abolished all fees and levies and it will never happen again in our public primary and secondary schools. Nobody should collect fees and levies from the children of the less privileged”, he said.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has commissioned four roads completed as the first phase of Rumuepirikom internal roads in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
Shell Location Road, one of the four roads commissioned was renamed Engineer Lawrence Anele Amadi Road by the governor.
He spoke, yesterday, at the Engineer Lawrence Anele Amadi Road.
“We flagged off the construction of these roads in 2018. This is the first phase of the internal roads of this community.
“While I remain as governor, our community will get its share of projects. This ward is the backbone of PDP in our local government area. They gave us the highest votes during the elections”, he said.
Wike thanked the people of Rumuepirikom for cooperating with the contractors during the execution of the project.
He thanked the Rimuepirikom community for the warm reception accorded to his entourage over the construction of the internal roads.
In his remarks, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Dr Walter Ndu said the Rumuepirikom internal roads have a total length of nine kilometres with street lights and modern drainage.
He said that the Rivers State governor flagged off the construction of 11 roads, with four of such roads already completed, adding that the remaining roads would be completed by December.
The first set of roads delivered under the first phase of Rumuepirikom internal roads include: Engineer Lawrence Anele Amadi Road (former Shell Location Road), Ekani Street, Maxwell Street and Odoli Street.
He said before the construction of the roads by the Wike-led administration, the roads were not accessible due to their poor condition.
Also speaking, Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Hon Solomon Eke said that roads were of international standard, adding that the LGA was working with other agencies to improve security and environmental sanitation along the new roads.
Different women groups and the Owembe Cultural Troupe thrilled guests at the commissioning ceremony.
