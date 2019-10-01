Nigeria @ 59: So Far, So… 

As Nigeria marks the 59th anniversary of her Independence today, there are probably good reasons to celebrate. For some Nigerians, it is like a triumphant expression of liberation. For others, it is better to pause and ponder on the hazardous state of the nation than commemorate.

All things considered, if today’s occasion calls for celebrations, the failure of leadership, especially at the centre and at all levels, resulting in several failed opportunities, fragmented hopes, broken promises and unfulfilled aspirations demands a sober reflection upon our numerous challenges. Indeed, the indices of a failed state are virtually becoming too obvious.

No doubt, Nigeria’s Independence in 1960 apparently built the broadest possible coalition of euphoria, hope and faith in the Nigerian project. But it is regrettable that 59 years after, the anticipated gains of nationhood envisaged by our founding fathers have remained a forlorn hope.

Thus, we advise our leaders to go beyond the annual ritual of Independence celebrations and focus on the Nigerian project to identify why the nation cannot make progress since it attained self-government from Great Britain. Truth is Nigeria is besieged with copious amounts of challenges for anyone to dissipate time, energy and scarce resources on revelling.

Strangely enough, at 59, the weighty issue of corruption is yet to be squarely addressed. There were even several proven cases of malfeasance against some members of the present government. It, therefore, proves cynical that whereas the change mantra of this administration is hinged on the fight against corruption, its leadership structure seems firmly built on the hydra-headed monster.

As corruption continues to thrive, poverty and unemployment are unresolved in the midst of plenty. Of course, Nigerians are poorer under President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership. While the economy is stuck like a stranded truck, average incomes have been falling for years. The latest figures put unemployment at 23 per cent (about 20.93 million) and inflation at 11 per cent. IMF sources stated that about 94 million Nigerians live on less than $1.90 a day, and the number keeps swelling. Also, economic diversification seems a mirage all these years.

Insecurity has assumed the worst under the present government. Armed banditry, kidnapping, militancy, armed robbery, herdsmen menace, communal clashes, terrorism and other vices of criminality have reduced our law enforcement agencies and the military to a state of helplessness and anomie, such that citizens have had to resort to self-help through neighbourhood watch and vigilance groups. Kidnapping, especially has become such a lucrative venture, Nigeria is now seen as the new gold mine. Boko Haram’s violent campaign has cost at least 27,000 lives, displaced some two million people and spawned an affiliate of the Islamic State group.

Political challenges nearly always stand on our way of progress more than ever. Besides the yearning for a credible electoral system, Nigerians have consistently asked to be governed by a constitution formed and fashioned by them. Some sections of the country are equally asking for the restructuring of the polity largely because of the imbalances in statutory allocations and representations in the federal legislature.

The ugly political scenario is further compounded by a fragile unity. Nigerians are more divided now than ever, especially since Independence. Citizens are polarised along ethnic, religious and political lines. The quest for secession or self-determination by sections of the Nigerian State, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the incessant conflict between the Federal Government and the Shi’ites are practical pointers.

Everyone notices the remarkable infrastructural deficit across the country and is saddened by the deplorable state of our roads, transportation, power, water, telecommunications, among others. The development is so disheartening that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ahmed Bola Tinubu, had to ask the president to improve the state of infrastructure.

Education appears to have hit rock bottom 59 years after the exit of the colonial masters. The sector is characterised by inadequate funding, poor equipment, policy divarications, examination malpractices, cultism, and corruption. But unlike the tragedy of the education sector, the administration’s agriculture policy may be paying off as agriculture is gradually contributing to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), although there is need to expand infrastructural capacities in the sector.

It is shameful, almost unbelievable that Africa’s top oil producer, Nigeria, heavily subsidises imported petrol for the bulk of its domestic demand. So, we advise that the entire downstream sector of the industry be liberalised outrightly by introducing the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which has suffered legislative delays and limited consideration by the executive. The PIB will facilitate expected reforms in the sector.

Similarly affected is the health sector which has gone through a number of dramatic twists and turns. Efforts to develop this sector have been hindered by notable challenges including limited public funding, lack of manpower, elevated rates of infant and maternal mortalities, among others. Since Independence, leadership has always been a fundamental factor in moving this area forward.

On the diplomatic front, Nigeria is yet to have a very vibrant foreign policy that will enable it extend its influence on Africa and the rest of the world. Buhari could be particularly more effective in returning Nigeria to the days when travelling with the green passport accorded us respect, not suspicion. We need to get to the point where our foreign policy takes care of us. In any case, we think that Nigeria’s voice has so far been muted on the world stage. It desperately needs to be heard again.

What Nigeria needs at the moment are true and courageous patriots to address the serious remonstrances of the country. Nigerians are the best evaluators of their governments. If they reckon that their leaders have let them down or short-changed them by a legacy of lies, we believe that the most obvious thing to do is to utilise the Independence occasion to re-think the prospects of a Nigerian renaissance. That, for us, is the right way to follow.

Happy Independence Day Anniversary!