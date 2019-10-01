Expert Wants Wike To Absorb Instructors At GCDC

An education expert and Head of Mechanical Engineering Department at Government Craft Development Centre ( GCDC), Port Harcourt, Engr. Obari Ozigi, has called on Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to, as a matter of urgency, absorb part-time teachers and instructors as full staff of the institution, which he said, is long overdue.

Speaking with The Tide recently in Port Harcourt Ozigi said this has become imperative, going by the fact that most of these instructors who had put between 15 and 10 years as part-time teachers should be fully employed to enable them show-case more skills and impact positively on the students, adding that it is a disservice if this is not done.

He explained that some departments, such as Mechanical, Electrical Engineering and Building, Plumbing, Pipe – Fitting, Welding, Fabrication, Tailoring, Motor Vehicle Mechanics, Diesel Engine Mechanics, Refrigeration and Air – Conditioning are worst hit in this regard.

“We deeply appeal to the Governor to use his good offices to ensure that these teachers and instructors are officially absorbed as staff to enable the various departments remain functional. “Frankly speaking, the stipends given to these instructors and teachers come from the Parents’ ‘Teachers’ Association (PTA) and not from the State Government, which is unfair.

“It will be a thing of joy, if the Governor, who loves education so much, to approve their absorption and the taking over of their monthly wages, instead of channeling same to the PTA”, he said.

He noted that now that the facilities and structure are in place, there is need for government to show more concern on the absorption of these part-time teachers and instructors, as full staff, to enable them produce what they have for the benefit of students, who yearns for it.

He, further called on the State Government to “correct the imbalance for greater creativity and productivity on the part of these qualified instructors and teachers, who, are ready to handle the various departments for better results”.

Bethel Toby