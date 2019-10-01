2019 Total E/P’s Largesse Tears Ekpeye Communities Apart

The Obio/Akpor Local Government Council says it is doing everything possible to support victims of the current flood disaster in Iriebe Community.

The Vice Chairman of the Council, Lady Chinyere Aagbaraosimini, who led members of the Obio/Akpor Flood Committee on a visit to the Community, said the Council was touched by the level of destruction of property, including the lost of life as a result of the incident.

Lady Agbaraosimini said the Council will do everything possible to assist the community to overcome the challenge posed by the flood disaster.

She also stressed the need for multinational corporations and other public spirited individuals to come to the aid of Iriebe Community by providing relief materials to cushion the effect of the disaster in the community.

Responding, the paramount ruler of Iriebe Community, HRH Eze Jeremiah Worenwu, thanked the Obio/Akpor Flood Committee for showing concern to the plights of the people.

Eze Worenwu said properties worth millions of naira have been destroyed by the incident, while over 2000 persons have been rendered homeless.

Meanwhile, Eze Worenwu has blamed the current flooding of the community on the on-going construction of the Port Harcourt/Aba expressway.

The Iriebe Monarch, who spoke to The Tide in an interview at his palace, said officials of the construction firm, Chinese Construction and Engineering Company (CCEC), who did not deny the allegation, however, said they have no solution to the problem.

He said the community is not against the road construction, but noted that Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report should have been done before the commencement of the construction activities.

Eze Worenwu said the rising water level has continued to displace more persons, adding that people are now leaving the community in droves.