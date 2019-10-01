Niger Delta
2019 Total E/P’s Largesse Tears Ekpeye Communities Apart
Trouble is brewing in Ekpeye communites of Ahoada East and Ahoada West Local Government Areas over the alleged direction of Total E/P largesse to communities and landlord families of OML 58 by some persons.
Sources from the area informed The Tide that two cows and unspecified number of goats, including cartons of wine, were given by Total E/P to be shared to communities for the 2019 Ekpeye Festival.
Chairman, Ekpeye Forum, Peters Ayiga, however, told newsmen during a protest at the Tropicana Hotel, Ahoada, that the cows were for Ubeta and Awanigboko Communities for being host to OML 58, while the goats were for pipeline host communities and landlord families. Ayiga, however, said instead of three goats per pipeline host community and two per landlord family as the sharing formular, only one goat was given per landlord family, while the rest were diverted.
He said the matter has been reported to the Ekpeye Council of Chiefs.
Ayiga also stressed the need for the government to wade into the matter by inviting those in charge of the distribution of the items for questioning to avoid a breakdown of law and order in the area. He also urged the management of Total E/P to come into the matter by ensuring that the pipeline host communities and the landlord families get their fair share of the annual largess, saying that “the protest will continue, until the communities and landlord families get their fair share of the largess”.
Efforts to get the chairman of the Ekpeye oil and Gas Communities to react on the issue proved abortive as several phone calls to him were not replied or returned.
Making Nigeria Great, Collective Responsibility – Uduaghan
The task of making Nigeria great is the collective responsibility of every Nigerian, says former Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan.
Uduaghan, made the remark yesterday in a statement to mark the Independence Day in Warri.
The former governor noted that in spite of the numerous challenges facing the country, there were things to be happy about as a nation.
“It is better to use this occasion to focus on the things that unite us, while moving away from issues that drag us backward in our quest to be a progressive nation.
“We are a nation blessed with diversity and young population. Harnessing them with a thriving private sector will set us on a path of prosperity and provide the right environment for more investments.
“Every nation has its manifest challenges. Every great nation we admire has undergone political and socio-economic pruning to arrive at an enviable position.
“This is the first time we are experiencing 20 years of democracy -the longest civilian rule in our 59-year history.
“All our challenges notwithstanding, Nigeria is still one big indivisible entity,” he said.
Uduaghan said that with robust understanding among the National Assembly, Executive and the Economic Advisory Council, the country was on the right path to economic recovery.
OBALGA Pledges Assistance To Iriebe Flood Victims
The Obio/Akpor Local Government Council says it is doing everything possible to support victims of the current flood disaster in Iriebe Community.
The Vice Chairman of the Council, Lady Chinyere Aagbaraosimini, who led members of the Obio/Akpor Flood Committee on a visit to the Community, said the Council was touched by the level of destruction of property, including the lost of life as a result of the incident.
Lady Agbaraosimini said the Council will do everything possible to assist the community to overcome the challenge posed by the flood disaster.
She also stressed the need for multinational corporations and other public spirited individuals to come to the aid of Iriebe Community by providing relief materials to cushion the effect of the disaster in the community.
Responding, the paramount ruler of Iriebe Community, HRH Eze Jeremiah Worenwu, thanked the Obio/Akpor Flood Committee for showing concern to the plights of the people.
Eze Worenwu said properties worth millions of naira have been destroyed by the incident, while over 2000 persons have been rendered homeless.
Meanwhile, Eze Worenwu has blamed the current flooding of the community on the on-going construction of the Port Harcourt/Aba expressway.
The Iriebe Monarch, who spoke to The Tide in an interview at his palace, said officials of the construction firm, Chinese Construction and Engineering Company (CCEC), who did not deny the allegation, however, said they have no solution to the problem.
He said the community is not against the road construction, but noted that Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report should have been done before the commencement of the construction activities.
Eze Worenwu said the rising water level has continued to displace more persons, adding that people are now leaving the community in droves.
Monarch Tasks Nigerians On Unity, Patriotism
A traditional ruler in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze Kemakolom Nwanuo, has called on Nigerians to cultivate the habit of patriotism and unity as the country marks her 59th independence celebration
Eze Kemakolom who is the Ugwumba l of Igbo Agwuru Asa Kingdom in Etche Local Government Area made the call while addressing youths ,women,and opinion leaders at his palace in Chokota Igbo Etche yesterday.
The monarch opined that peace ,unity and patriotism were the hallmark of every great nation, adding that the various challenges like insecurity,corruption among others confronting the nation at the moment can be overcome, if we all unite together to fight the common enemies.
He enjoined the youths not to allow themselves to be used as enemies of the nation but to be agents of peace and unity ,adding that no nation can be a great country if peace and unity are elusive
According to him,” we all must support government at all levels to move this country forward to reflect a nation of our collective choices. we must make a commitment to support our rulers and secure our future.Let us make our country a place where we all can live together.
The businessman while felicitating with Nigerians on the 59th independence anniversary used the opportunity to commend the state Governor Chief Nyesom Wike for his administration’s commitment in transforming the state to a better and secure state.
He averred that the state has witnessed huge infrastructural development since the present dispensation in the state and urged the people of the state to continue to support the state government in its resolve to make the state a centre of infrastructural excellence and hub of the nation’s economic growth.
