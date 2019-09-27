News
VC Tasks Society On Good Governance
The Vice-Chancellor, Ebonyi State University (EBSU), Prof Chigozie Ogbu, has urged the Public Administration Society of Nigeria (PASN) to ensure good governance for the nation’s development.
Ogbu made the appeal yesterday at Ebonyi State University (EBSU) permanent site, Ishieke, Ebonyi Local Government Area, during a visit by members of PASN as they begin their maiden National Conference in the state.
The Tide source reports that the visit was to officially inform the institution of its forthcoming National Conference with theme: “Public Administration, Capacity Building and Reforms”, and to seek for its support.
Ogbu, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Prof Happiness Oselebe, said that the theme was key and needed to focus attention on governance particularly.
He said his was expecting the colloquium to address issues in governance where people used positions of authority to assume knowledge of everything.
“PASN, our expectations are high and you have enormous responsibility as far as the conference is concerned.
“Let this be a means where the nation will fall back to and as you come together to brainstorm, we need solutions,” he said.
Ogbu, however, said that the institution would give support to programmes and activities that would bring the university to limelight.
“The university will give support to the conference in the way it can to ensure its success,” he said.
The National President of PASN, Dr Emma Abah, said the symposium would tackle both academic exercise and examine bureaucracy in organisations.
Abah said PASN was an association of scholars, teachers, practitioners and people in the field of public administration to discuss challenges impeding the progress of governance and development of the country.
News
UNGA: PDP Berates Presidency For Insulting Nigerians
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lambasted the Presidency over its recent reactions to comments from Nigerians over President Muhammadu Buhari’s alleged embarrassing outing at the United Nations Assembly even as the opposition party demanded apologies to Nigerians from .the Presidency instead of the insulting press statement issued by Buhari’s aides.
The PDP says that President Muhammadu Buhari’s off-the-point answer to questions at the United Nations General Assembly UNGA’s interactive session was a further confirmation that he lacks the prerequisite education to hold office as President.
The opposition party, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, holds that Buhari’s off-the-point speech on climate change, as response to direct and simple question on his plan for the youth, confirms Mr. President’s personal inability to understand and effectively communicate in English language as required by Section 318 (iii) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).
Ologbondiyan, in the statement insists that Buhari’s response was total embarrassment to Nigeria while his media aides’ responses to reactions indicate that low performance of his handlers.
The statement reads in part ”President Buhari’s failure to comprehend the question put to him and respond accordingly trashes his claims of attending education to school certificate level and possessing a WAEC certificate, and further brings to light the reasons for his inability to attach any educational certificate as required in INEC form CF001.
“It was obvious to all that because of President Buhari’s inability to understand and communicate in English language (as required by the Constitution), he failed to distinguish the fact that the text already prepared for him by his handlers had no correlation with question put to him at the UN.
“Nigerians can now see why the Buhari administration has remained miserably incompetent, lacking intact and desired capacity to manage the affairs of a nation as complex, demanding and multifarious like Nigeria.
“Moreover, it has also exposed why the Buhari Presidency overtly lacks the intellect and confidence to engage other world leaders, a situation that has led to the diminishing of the integrity of our nation in the international arena, in addition to the dearth in foreign direct investment under his watch.
“Instead of insulting Nigerians, the Presidency should apologize to our citizens over the embarrassments constantly brought to our nation by President Buhari.
Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja
News
Place Rivers First, Wike Tells Labour Leaders …Commissions Ultra-Modern Rivers NLC Secretariat
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has called on the leadership of labour in the state to always place the interest of Rivers State above other considerations in their engagements with the state government.
Wike also announced that the forthcoming employment of teachers would be based on merit as applicants would be expected to write examination.
He spoke before commissioning the Secretariat of the Rivers Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Port Harcourt, last Wednesday.
The governor said: “For me, Rivers first before any other thing. Before you go on strike or declare any dispute with the Rivers State Government, look through and check what the implications would be for Rivers State.
“We need teachers. But the employment of teachers will be based on examination. It will be based on merit. The permanent secretary, Ministry of Education and the chairman of Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board have been directed to determine how many teachers are needed before a consultant is engaged to conduct the examination”.
The governor stated that the principals involved in the collection of monies from students will be sanctioned.
He said the Rivers State Government would not tolerate any principal or administrator who contravenes the directive on the abolition of all forms of fees in state-owned schools.
Commenting on the secretariat, Wike said that his administration would continue to partner with labour for the development of Rivers State.
He said that the state government resolved to create enabling environment for labour leaders to work towards improving labour/government relations.
In his remarks, Chairman of NLC Rivers State, Comrade Beatrice Itubo commended the Rivers State governor for building the secretariat despite recent economic challenges.
She said that labour was committed to improving synergy with the state government for the development of the state.
Representative of the NLC President, Dr Comfort Okoh said the governor was the authentic leader who was needed at the national level to advance national growth.
In a project description, Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Special Projects, Sunday Okere, said that the facility is a three-storey building with conference halls, offices, stores and multiple staircases.
In his reaction, the Deputy Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Edison Ehie, said that workers owe it as a duty to reciprocate the gesture of the Governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike, for building an edifice as the NLC House in the state.
Ehie gave the advice, last Wednesday, at the commissioning of the Nigerian Labour Congress Secretariat built by the Wike’s administration in Rivers State.
“The beneficiaries owe a duty to the government and people of Rivers State to ensure that the facility is secured and used for the purpose it was built by the state government.
“I advise them to ensure that the facility is maintained, that workers have unlimited access to the administrative issues carried out.
“They should ensure that they reciprocate the gesture of government by brunt transparent, up and doing in the discharge of their duties”, the deputy speaker said.
Ehie noted that the delivery of the edifice clearly showed the commitment and resolve of the governor to the welfare of workers in Rivers State and beyond.
The lawmaker stated that Wike made a promise to NLC to ensure that their edifice was built and given state-of-the-art touch, and commended the governor for fulfilling his promise to workers.
He said: “Today, we are here confirming the fulfilment of that promise of His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike.
“The labour congress has never had it this good across the country. The governor of Rivers State is a man who fulfils every promise made and appreciates the significance of NLC as a stakeholder in nation building”.
He further said that the gesture shows that the governor understands and respects the independence of the community of workers, and their freedom to operate under conducive environment.
The Deputy Speaker described Wike as a Governor who came for service, a man of his words and a governor who appreciates every sector and every stakeholder in the business of governance.
“Ladies and gentlemen, I don’t know the much more words needed to say, to understand that Nyesom Wike is a governor that CE for service.
“We are here to show a governor who is ready to listen to issues and engage where necessary. We are here to thank him specially for being a man of his words”.
Chris Oluoh
News
#RevolutionNow: Release Sowore Now, Court Threatens DSS DG
A Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, threatened to jail the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, for the continued detention of the convener of the revolution now movement, Omoyele Sowore.
The Federal High Court, had last Tuesday, ordered the immediate release of Sowore.
In a notice addressed to Bichi and dated September 26, the court berated the DSS DG for not releasing Sowore despite an order to do so.
The judge, Taiwo Taiwo, said there was no subsisting order keeping him in detention.
But the DSS is yet to comply with the order.
Owing to the non-compliance, Femi Falana, Sowore’s counsel, went to court seeking the execution of the order.
The court noted in a notice that the failure of the DSS to release Sowore will amount to contempt of court.
The notice entitled, ‘Notice of consequences of disobedience to order of court’ read: “Take notice that unless you obey the direction contained in the order of the Federal High Court of Justice Abuja delivered on September 24, 2019, which ordered you to release the applicant in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/915/2019 forthwith, you will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison.
“This court has been informed that even as at today, Thursday the 26th of September, you are yet to comply with the lawful order of the Federal High Court by refusing to release the applicant namely: Omoyele Sowore, in your custody.
“You are hereby directed to comply with the court order forthwith or you will be guilty of contempt of court.”
Sowore was arrested August 3 for convening a nationwide protest, themed #RevolutionNow.
The convener of #RevolutionNow protest and former presidential candidate, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, had yesterday, commenced a contempt suit against the Director-General of the Department of State Service, Yusuf Bichi, for allegedly disobeying the order granting him bail.
The judge had dismissed DSS’ objection in granting him bail with the sole condition that he deposit his passport in the registry of the court.
Sowore, through his lawyers, submitted his passport to a Deputy Chief Registrar of the court on Wednesday.
The legal team also filed an affidavit of compliance with the order of the court and had same served on the DSS.
But 24 hours after meeting the bail condition, the DSS had yet to release him.
The publisher of Sahara Reporters, through his lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), yesterday, filed a ‘Notice of consequence of court order’ which is to be served on the DSS warning him that he could be jailed for continuing to violate the court order.
“Notice that unless you obey the direction contained in the order of the Federal High Court of Justice, Abuja delivered on September 21, 2019, which ordered you to release the applicant in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/915/2019 forthwith, you will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison. A copy of the said order of court earlier served on you is hereby annexed for your on-the-spot reference.
“This court has been informed that even as at today, Thursday, September 26, 2019, you are yet to comply with the lawful order of the Federal High Court by refusing to release the applicant namely: OMOYELE SOWORE, in your custody. You are hereby directed to comply with the court order forthwith or you will be guilty of contempt of court.”
