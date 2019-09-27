Maritime
Reps Decry Poor State Of Calabar Port Road …Seek FG’s Intervention
The House of Representatives Adhoc Committee on Ports and Harbours has called on the Federal Government to urgently rehabilitate the Itu-Odukpani-Calabar Port access road to ease traffics. The committee described the dilapidated port access road as a threat, disclosing that the road had been in the budget since 2017.
Chairman, Adhoc Committee on Ports and Harbours, Hon Yusuf Buba Yakub insisted that the road posed a serious threat to the nation’s economy and the lives of the people.
He expressed disappointment
that the only major road that leads to Calabar Port was allowed to deteriorate to a point where commuters sleep in traffic gridlock at the mercy of hoodlums for days.
“This is totally unacceptable to all Nigerians and we cannot allow things to continue this way. We have been on this road for over three hours with full excorts, consisting of different paramilitary personnel.
“Many people here have been in this traffic gridlock for three to four days and this is neither good for our economy nor for the lives of the people”, he said.
A statement made available to The Tide yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Nkem Ayata Lafia quoted Hon Yakub as saying, “I am aware that this stretch of road has been in the Federal Budget since 2017.Something urgent must be done to redeem man hours lost here and the sabotage it constitutes to our economy.
“This is not to talk of the criminal activities perpetrated by hoodlums who take advantage of our failure as leaders to rob and exploit the people. Of course, we all can see why there are serious challenges for businessmen to choose to patronise the port here.
“ We, therefore, call on the Federal Government to take urgent steps to redress this condition”.
The committee appealed to the Federal Government to repair the 10- kilometre road to alleviate the suffering of the road users.
The Tide reports that members of the committee were in Rivers, Onne, Warri and Calabar ports as a fact finding mission aimed at determining why the Eastern Port complexes are not operating optimally.
Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
NPA Partners Ministry, Agencies To End Port Gridlock
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) will partner the Ministry of Works and Housing and other relevant agencies to rehabilitate port access roads to stop gridlocks around the seaports.
The NPA Managing Director, Ms Hadiza Usman said this on the NPA’s ‘Special Day’ at the 2019 Abuja International Trade Fair (AITF) organised by Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI).
Usman said that one of the primary infrastructural requirements for efficient operations at the ports in terms of movement of cargo and economic activities was port access roads.
She said that in recent times, the issue of port access roads became very challenging and in order to deal with it, the management has been working tirelessly with relevant agencies and stakeholders.
Hadiza, represented by, NPA General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Mr Adams Jatto described the NPA as a trade facilitator and gateway to the nation’s economy.
She said that over 85 per cent of cargo coming into Nigeria and by extension other landlocked countries around came through its seaports.
In view of promoting trade and enhancing Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), she said that NPA had remained resolute in its drive to ensure safety, security and customer satisfaction while delivering efficient services.
The Tide reports that in order to reposition the ports for increased efficiency, the Federal Government in 2006 initiated port concessioning, with a total of 23 terminals concessioned to private terminal operators with lease agreements ranging between 10 to 45 years.
Hadiza further the subsequent concession of port operations to terminal operators has become more robust and enabled development of the SMEs.
Quoting an Enterprise Baseline Survey reports, she stated that the SMEs contributed 46.54 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and accounted for over 25 per cent employment in the country.
“We have also established a fast track desks for export of agricultural produce and non-oil minerals, a gesture geared towards providing a boost for government’s economic diversification effort.
“NPA has also made progress in the ongoing works for the provision of adequate Transit Trailer Parks, Regular Channel Management and Maintenance, Dredging and the Establishment of the Post Community System to remove human interference in ports operations.
“If these operational activities and infrastructural development are fully put in place, it would encourage investment drive and stimulate economic growth,” she said.
Usman said that NPA which was established by the ‘Ports Act’ of 1954 began operations in 1955 and would remain a national brand asset, anchored on service excellence.
Maritime
Firm Wants NPA To Tackle Oil Pollution At Onne Port
The management of Brawal Oil Services based at Onne Port, Rivers State, has appealed to the Nigerian Ports Authority, (NPA), Onne Complex, to tackle the spate of oil spills on the Onne River caused by illegal oil bunkering.
Brawal said that the illegal activities by bunkers stained their vessels and portrayed the company in a bad light before foreign vessel owners that berth in their terminals.
Brawal Deputy Branch Manager and Head of Commercial, Mr. Afam Emmanuel, disclosed this to The Tide at Onne Port shortly after the visit of NPA Board members to the port.
Emmanuel said although the spill was not caused by NPA staff, the management of the port should stop the bunkers from spilling the crude on the river.
According to him, the spillage negatively affects the company’s operations and sometimes forces the company to pay compensations.
The manager insisted that the spills were thrown into the Onne River by the community’s hoodlums, thereby staining foreign vessels that berth at its jetty.
“Due to this unholy activities by the community youths, the company pays compensation to these vessels carrying cargo to their jetty”, he said
Emmanuel decried the unfriendly act by the local bunkers as it costs the company a lot of money to remove the stains from its owners
He appealed to the NPA management to check the ugly situation by deploying marine patrol boat and Navy to arrest the perpetrators.
The spills, according to Emmanuel, is hazardous to health and aquatic lives, even as it is capable of causing accident on the water.
He urged the youths to desist from the act and engage in meaningful socio -economic activities to better their lives and the state.
He said the company had a cordial relationship with the management of the port, host communities and other terminal operators in the area.
Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
Customs Intercepts 6,550 Cartons Of Contraband Poultry Products
The Western Marine Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), intercepted 6,550 cartons of contraband poultry products between September 20 and September 24, 2019.
The Comptroller, Boyilila Binga, told newsmen in Lagos that the seizures were made at Ebeche and Badagry waterways in Lagos State.
Binga revealed that the seizure of the smuggled frozen poultry products was owed to a combination of the command’s intelligence and enforcement capacity.
He noted that smugglers were getting sophisticated but said the customs has devised means that are more sophisticated in order to counter them and renewed effort to give smugglers a run for their money.
The comptroller said it was very obvious that with the border closure, creeks would be their next options, but the officers are keeping vigil as the command will continue the onslaught until the smugglers retreat.
Binga reiterated that the relationship between the officers and communities along the coast has been of tremendous benefit to the success of its operation.
He added that the availability of operations tools and personnel motivation instilled prompt response in the men whenever any alert was raised.
The NCS also insisted that the importation of poultry products remained prohibited.
