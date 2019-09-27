Reps Decry Poor State Of Calabar Port Road …Seek FG’s Intervention

The House of Representatives Adhoc Committee on Ports and Harbours has called on the Federal Government to urgently rehabilitate the Itu-Odukpani-Calabar Port access road to ease traffics. The committee described the dilapidated port access road as a threat, disclosing that the road had been in the budget since 2017.

Chairman, Adhoc Committee on Ports and Harbours, Hon Yusuf Buba Yakub insisted that the road posed a serious threat to the nation’s economy and the lives of the people.

He expressed disappointment

that the only major road that leads to Calabar Port was allowed to deteriorate to a point where commuters sleep in traffic gridlock at the mercy of hoodlums for days.

“This is totally unacceptable to all Nigerians and we cannot allow things to continue this way. We have been on this road for over three hours with full excorts, consisting of different paramilitary personnel.

“Many people here have been in this traffic gridlock for three to four days and this is neither good for our economy nor for the lives of the people”, he said.

A statement made available to The Tide yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Nkem Ayata Lafia quoted Hon Yakub as saying, “I am aware that this stretch of road has been in the Federal Budget since 2017.Something urgent must be done to redeem man hours lost here and the sabotage it constitutes to our economy.

“This is not to talk of the criminal activities perpetrated by hoodlums who take advantage of our failure as leaders to rob and exploit the people. Of course, we all can see why there are serious challenges for businessmen to choose to patronise the port here.

“ We, therefore, call on the Federal Government to take urgent steps to redress this condition”.

The committee appealed to the Federal Government to repair the 10- kilometre road to alleviate the suffering of the road users.

The Tide reports that members of the committee were in Rivers, Onne, Warri and Calabar ports as a fact finding mission aimed at determining why the Eastern Port complexes are not operating optimally.

Chinedu Wosu