National Female Golf Tournament To Boost Hospitality Business – Captain
Lady Captain of Benin Club’s Golf Section, Habibah Oyarekhua, last Wednesday, assured that the 25th edition of the National Female Golf Tournament would help boost hospitality business in Edo State.
Oyarekhua gave the assurance during a courtesy visit to the Edo State Government House in Benin, alongside some lady golfers of Benin club.
“For this tournament we are going to have ladies and male golfers coming into Benin from all the states of the federation. So, more money is going to come into Edo.
“And those that will enjoy the money are the people that are into the hospitality business, because they (the visitors) are going to book accommodation, they are going to eat and probably a little of night clubbing and drinking of wine.
“Golf is not just a game, it is an avenue for people to network and share business ideas and also do things together. Some golfers are also willing to pay a visit to the Oba of Benin palace,” she said.
The lady captain said the tournament, which would hold from October 31 to November 3 would need the support of the state government for a successful hosting.
In his remarks, the Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, described golf as a game which exposes one’s character and brings a lot of focus.
“If you want to know who anybody is, let him or her come and play golf. After playing nine holes, you can define who that person really is and it also helps one to be focused,” he said
Shaibu then assured that the state government would give its support for the forthcoming female tournament.
“We will contribute to it because our state has become a destination for all events, both business and sports,” he stated.
Ex-England, Arsenal Star Opts For Nigeria
Former England youth international, Chuba Akpom, says he has now pledged his international allegiance to the country of his parents, Nigeria.
The 23-year-old striker who plays in Greece for PAOK is eligible to play for the Super Eagles as he holds dual-nationality and has not represented England at senior level.
In March 2017, ex-Arsenal youth player Akpom trained with the Nigeria senior side at Barnet alongside then Chelsea defender Ola Aina and now hopes to line up with his life-long friend Alex Iwobi for the West African country.
“I’ve only just recently switched my allegiance, so I’ve signed the documents and hopefully in the next few weeks it will be approved to enable me play for Nigeria,” Akpom told Tidesports source.
“I’ve been wanting to do that for many years now but not many people know this. It’s just been a matter of sorting it out, which is now in a process. I’m looking forward to it.
“It was a personal decision. I’m Nigerian and my whole family feel very Nigerian and it will be nice to represent Nigeria.
“It will also be nice to link up with Alex [Iwobi] again and play for the national team. We started playing when we was younger together and to make that step to play for the national team together will be amazing,” he said.
London-born Akpom scored 18 goals in 41 youth caps for England from under-16 to under-21 level.
He joined Arsenal at the age of six and spent time on loan with Brentford, Coventry, Nottingham Forest, Hull and Brighton, but failed to break into the Gunners’ first team.
A final loan spell at Belgian side Sint-Truiden resulted in six goals in 16 games and after six different clubs over five seasons.
The academy graduate managed just 12 appearances for his boyhood club before heading out to Greece on a permanent deal in August 2018.
He provided six goals and four assists as PAOK went unbeaten to seal the 2018/19 Greek title as well as the only goal in the FA Cup win against AEK Athens to complete a dream double.
Coe Continues As IAAF President
Lord Coe will continue as president of the International Association of Athletics Federations after being appointed unopposed for a second term.
Britain’s double Olympic 1500m champion was first appointed in 2015 and will be in charge for another four years.
The appointment was announced before the start of the World Athletics Championships, which begin in Qatar capital Doha, today.
Colombia’s Ximena Restrepo is the first woman to be voted IAAF vice-president.
Restrepo, 50, won her country’s first Olympic athletics medal when she finished third in the 400m at the Barcelona Games in 1992.
She will be joined as one of 62-year-old Lord Coe’s deputies by Ukraine’s former world and Olympic pole vault champion Sergey Bubka, Geoffrey Gardner of Norfolk Island and Saudi Arabia’s Nawaf Bin Mohammed Al Saud.
Boxing: Manny, Mayweather Inspire Adams
Two-time Olympic boxing champion, Nicola Adams has said that Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao inspire her to keep fighting.
Adams, who turns 37 next month, will face Maria Salinas in the first defence of her WBO world flyweight title at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday.
Mayweather and Pacquiao have both won fights in their 40s and Adams admits “that definitely gives me confidence”.
“I’ll be boxing until I decide that I can’t anymore,” she said.
Adams became WBO champion for the first time in July when opponent Arely Mucino was injured in a car accident and unable to defend the title.
The Leeds fighter’s last contest was in October 2018 and she says her time out of the ring has been “really frustrating” but that she is “ready and confident” to fight Salinas.
“She’s tough, she’s strong,” Adams told Tidesports source. “This is definitely the biggest fight of my career as a professional so far.
“She’s fought for the world title before and lost, and I’m planning to make sure it’s the same outcome at the Royal Albert Hall,” he said.
The fight will be the first time female boxers have fought at the London venue.
