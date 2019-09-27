Ending Serial Killings In Hotels 

On September 12, 2019, the Minister of Communications, Dr Isa Ibrahim Pantami, ordered telecommunications service providers in Nigeria as well as the regulating agency, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), to, without further delay, ensure that about 9.2million telephone lines with improperly registered Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards are deactivated from the nation’s telecoms radar until their owners physically present themselves for proper documentation.

Pantami noted that the monthly SIM audit report showed that “Some were registered without proper biometrics, no picture, no address, among others”.

The minister explained that the directive became imperative in order to bridge the yawning gap in the country’s security system, and enhance security agencies’ ability to curtail the growing influence of criminal gangs, especially kidnappers, bandits, cultists, terrorists, armed robbers, cyber fraudsters, among others, who have been using different improperly registered SIM cards to perpetrate crimes, including violent killing of innocent Nigerians and other attacks without any trace.

Pantami said that the ugly trend was giving the National Security Council (NSC) serious concern, hence, the urgency to act now before criminal gangs take over the country.

The Tide agrees with the minister and, indeed, the NSC that the national security implications of this compromise on the part of mobile network operators are grave and consequentially unfathomable. Perhaps, we are wont to believe that the mobile network service providers and the NCC are clear accomplices for various reasons. Both the operators and the regulator have taken the country for granted by crassly failing to comply with basic procedures for procurement and use of SIM cards in line with global best practices.

We are amazed that since the Global System of Mobile (GSM) Communication was introduced in Nigeria about 19 years ago, operators of GSM licence have not deemed it expedient to play by the rules approved by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) in their operations, in many respects.

It is, indeed, a shame that over the years, mobile network operators (MNOs) have taken Nigerians for a ride, and see the country as a money milking enterprise, where basic standards are jettisoned with brazen impunity.

We recall that in 2011, the NCC approved and directed the MNOs to comply with the Telephone Subscribers’ Registration Regulations and the Technical Standards and Specifications, which required the capturing of all SIM card holders, with their comprehensive personal details in a dedicated database to be monitored by the commission.

The idea was partly to ensure that information therefrom is made available to authorised security agencies on request to facilitate the tracking and traceability of suspicious SIM card owners. We further recall that in response to that directive, MNOs embarked on the first SIM card audit and registration of those whose lines were not originally registered in their systems.

But unfortunately, following increasing inability of security agencies to track certain criminal elements using mobile phones to direct and coordinate their nefarious activities, the government discovered in 2015, that almost all MNOs, especially MTN, had failed to comply with the NCC directive to regularise all SIM cards registration in 2011.

This, thus, forced the NCC to order the deactivation of over 10 million lines and also slammed an initial fine of N1.04 trillion on MTN for being the custodian of huge number of defective SIM cards in the country. The aftermath of this is that the NCC, for the second time, directed Nigerians with defective SIM cards to go back to their service providers and undertake proper registration of their SIM cards.

The Tide is not oblivious of the fact that before the minister’s directive, some MNOs had already invited their subscribers to re-register their SIM cards, while some had suspended services to certain lines whose owners had failed to show up for regularization of their SIM cards. We are also aware that the new directive will be implemented without prejudice to the ongoing “back-end verification and scrubbing” of SIM registration data already submitted by MNOs to the NCC.

There is no doubt that the subscriber registration database is a veritable instrument used by security and law enforcement agencies in Nigeria and around the world in the prevention, detection, tracking and apprehension of criminal elements involved in heinous crimes such as kidnapping, mass shooting and killing, armed robbery, financial crimes, terrorist attacks, banditry, cattle rustling, among others.

We, therefore, urge Nigerians whose SIM cards have not been properly registered to dedicate time and energy towards ensuring that they complete the necessary procedure so as to assist government in its efforts to curtail rising insecurity in the country. We make this appeal bearing in mind that there are more benefits to the regularization of SIM cards than just improving security of lives and property of Nigerians.

However, we urge the NCC to ensure that the MNOs put measures in place to cushion the negative effects of failed registration attempts in the past. We make this appeal because we know that many Nigerians had undertaken this process a number of times before, and are still being repeatedly disturbed by service providers over improper SIM card registration. The measure will, therefore, remedy the inconveniences caused by the MNOs’ equipment failure or the incompetence of staff recruited to manage failed SIM cards’ regularization over the last eight years. This is the only way Nigerians can heave a sigh of relief from telecoms service providers.