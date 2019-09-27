Editorial
Ending Serial Killings In Hotels
The security challenges in the country assumed a bizarre, alarming dimension recently when the nation was jolted by the ugly tale of serial killing of young ladies in hotels.
In the last two months, no fewer than 15 ladies have been grisly murdered in cold blood in different hotels across the country, with nine incidents in Rivers State and six in other states.
The first of such unsettling homicide in Rivers State, according to reports, was recorded on August 1, following the murder of a 23-year old lady, Ms Maureen Ewuru, who was strangled to death in a hotel room at D/Line axis of Port Harcourt, the state capital.
Exactly two weeks later, precisely on August 15, another young lady in her 20s, identified as Jennifer Nwokocha from Umuekenyike Obirikom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, fell prey to the predator who also strangled her to death in a hotel room along Woji Road, Government Residential Area (GRA) in Port Harcourt.
The unresolved murders continued with the body of another lady, believed to be in her 20s, also discovered in another hotel room at GRA, Port Harcourt by housekeepers who had gone to clean the hotel room.
Before Port Harcourt residents could come to terms with the reality that mystery serial killers were on the prowl, 15 lives had gone down. Since then, the new monster in the state has kept residents terrified and the security agencies in the state on their toes.
In all of these bizarre incidents, the modus operandi of the predators remained the same. Victims were never dispossessed of their personal belongings apart from ATM cards, nor were their body parts harvested as normally happens in the case of ritual killings. Instead, their remains were often abandoned in hotel rooms, with a piece of cloth tied around their necks, arms, waist and ankles, denoting ritualistic motive, according to reports.
This modus operandi has, however, continued to baffle residents and even security agencies who have appeared clueless about the motives of the predators.
In what could be a temporary relief, however, a 38-year old man from Buguma in Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, Gracious David-West, was nabbed by the police in connection with the serial killings. The suspect who has confessed to the gruesome murder of eight young ladies in different hotels, was reportedly arrested along East-West Road on his way to Akwa Ibom State, following a tip-off by staff of one of the hotels where he had checked into with a young lady the previous night. He was reportedly captured by the CCTV cameras while leaving the hotel the following day without the lady who was later found dead with her legs tied in the hotel room.
With this new monster of serial killings rearing its ugly head, in addition to the menace of insurgency, kidnapping and armed banditry that has already stretched the capacity of the nation’s security agencies, it appears the country is tipping towards a dangerous cliff. And unless it is urgently nipped in the bud, the monster may assume a behemoth that may be difficult to tame.
The Tide condemns in strong terms this new unsavoury development in Rivers State and, therefore, calls on all people of goodwill to rise to the occasion and join forces with the security agencies to put an end to this horrendous act of savagery by giving useful information that could lead to the arrest of criminal elements in the state.
Although the Rivers State Police Command has risen to the occasion by arresting a predator, we believe it is not yet Uhuru. We say this because there might be other predators in various hideouts across the state, waiting to unleash terror on innocent citizens.
One quick way of checking heinous crimes in hotels is the installation of CCTV cameras in all the hotels, guest houses and motels across the state as directed by the State Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura.
We urge the police to adhere strictly to the implementation of this directive and mete out necessary sanctions to defaulters.
But more wholistically, we urge the police to launch a thorough investigation into the serial killings with a view to not only tracking down other perpetrators of the crime but also unravelling the motives behind their actions.
The Tide also believes that the current wave of crime in the state calls for serious vigilance and re-orientation of citizens, especially young women, most of whom have lost their moral values.
We challenge parents, guardians, schools and religious organisations to begin to educate the young female folk on the need to play down on materialism to avoid being lured into the arms of vicious ritual or serial killers.
History will not forgive us if we continue to watch the lives of our young women ebb in the hands of vicious serial killers.
Editorial
Fix Aleto-Akpajo Bridge, Now
It is no longer news that the ageing Aleto-Akpajo Bridge that carries an average of 250,000 vehicles over the Okulo River between Akpajo and Eleme leading to the Ogoni axis of the East-West Road in Rivers State, is currently one of Nigeria’s most endangered landmarks.
Experts have raised alarm several times that the bridge which leads to Eleme – the location of two NNPC refineries, the Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals Limited (IEPL), the Onne Sea Port and the Nigerian Naval Training School, is in danger of caving in due to the stationary vehicular weight caused by traffic gridlocks along that axis of the East-West Road and needs immediate repairs.
Piqued by the dangers posed by the worsening condition of the bridge, members of the National Assembly from Rivers State, recently, staged a public protest to draw the attention of the Federal Government to the deteriorating state of the bridge, demanding urgent rehabilitation work on the facility.
The lawmakers, who marched on the bridge serving as the only link between Eleme, Tai, Gokana, Khana, Andoni and Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Areas of Rivers State to Akwa Ibom and Cross River States from the Ogoni axis, displayed banners with several inscriptions, describing the bridge as a death trap.
Putting the condition of the bridge in proper perspective, the member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Dumnamene Dekor, said during the protest: “I am the immediate past Commissioner for Works in Rivers State here and I have a very good knowledge of this project. The truth is that this bridge we stand on will not survive more than the next three months”.
Said he: “I am aware that the Rivers State Ministry of Works and the Rivers State Government had approved the reconstruction of this particular bridge. As you can see, these two bridges are not properly aligned and that is why the bottom part is washed away and everything about the bridge is gone.”
It is against this backdrop that, The Tide endorses the lawmakers’ call on the Federal Government to declare an emergency on the bridge to save the nation from looming economic misfortunes and possible loss of lives and property. We consider it extremely expedient that the Federal Ministry of Works responds swiftly to arrest the looming national calamity if the Aleto-Akpajo Bridge is allowed to collapse.
Considering the strategic role the bridge constructed about 30 years ago plays in the socio-economic life of the country, we think the Federal Government does not require this much pressure to live up to its responsibility of reconstructing the bridge.
We are worried by the Federal Government’s neglect of experts’ observation that the bridge could collapse with a little more force on those rods holding it. That could indicate that we do not need an earthquake for urgent action to be taken and to drive home the point that the bridge in its present condition portends grave danger and catastrophe.
Also disturbing is the revelation made during the protest by the member representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, that a motion moved and supported on the floor of the House regarding the poor condition of federal infrastructure in Rivers State was not being honoured by the Executive arm.
While we agree no less with the Rivers State Government’s repeated emphasis on the urgent need for the Federal Government to include roads in Rivers State in the N148 billion recently released for roads, we hold that the endangered Aleto-Akpajo Bridge and other parts of the East-West Road deserve priority attention.These kinds of assets are difficult to rebuild and our preoccupation now should be to keep them in full and useful repair, and maintenance for them to really serve their useful purposes.
We equally call on Rivers indigenes who hold strategic appointments at the federal level to show more commitment to the development of Rivers State by attracting federal presence to the state in terms of projects execution. We insist that the development of basic infrastructure such as roads and bridges in the State which is the hub of the oil and gas industry in the country, and, by extension, has attracted huge commercial activities, should not be politicised.
We also fear that posterity may not forgive such sons and daughters of Rivers State if the second term of the APC-led Federal Government in which they play prominent roles, terminates without committing a reasonable fund into the rehabilitation of federal projects, particularly the East-West Road. It is on this note that we call for the immediate commencement of reconstruction work on the Aleto Bridge now. Beyond the needed repairs, keeping the bridge’s maintenance books above water also is a challenge.
Editorial
Deactivation Of Unregistered SIM Cards
On September 12, 2019, the Minister of Communications, Dr Isa Ibrahim Pantami, ordered telecommunications service providers in Nigeria as well as the regulating agency, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), to, without further delay, ensure that about 9.2million telephone lines with improperly registered Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards are deactivated from the nation’s telecoms radar until their owners physically present themselves for proper documentation.
Pantami noted that the monthly SIM audit report showed that “Some were registered without proper biometrics, no picture, no address, among others”.
The minister explained that the directive became imperative in order to bridge the yawning gap in the country’s security system, and enhance security agencies’ ability to curtail the growing influence of criminal gangs, especially kidnappers, bandits, cultists, terrorists, armed robbers, cyber fraudsters, among others, who have been using different improperly registered SIM cards to perpetrate crimes, including violent killing of innocent Nigerians and other attacks without any trace.
Pantami said that the ugly trend was giving the National Security Council (NSC) serious concern, hence, the urgency to act now before criminal gangs take over the country.
The Tide agrees with the minister and, indeed, the NSC that the national security implications of this compromise on the part of mobile network operators are grave and consequentially unfathomable. Perhaps, we are wont to believe that the mobile network service providers and the NCC are clear accomplices for various reasons. Both the operators and the regulator have taken the country for granted by crassly failing to comply with basic procedures for procurement and use of SIM cards in line with global best practices.
We are amazed that since the Global System of Mobile (GSM) Communication was introduced in Nigeria about 19 years ago, operators of GSM licence have not deemed it expedient to play by the rules approved by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) in their operations, in many respects.
It is, indeed, a shame that over the years, mobile network operators (MNOs) have taken Nigerians for a ride, and see the country as a money milking enterprise, where basic standards are jettisoned with brazen impunity.
We recall that in 2011, the NCC approved and directed the MNOs to comply with the Telephone Subscribers’ Registration Regulations and the Technical Standards and Specifications, which required the capturing of all SIM card holders, with their comprehensive personal details in a dedicated database to be monitored by the commission.
The idea was partly to ensure that information therefrom is made available to authorised security agencies on request to facilitate the tracking and traceability of suspicious SIM card owners. We further recall that in response to that directive, MNOs embarked on the first SIM card audit and registration of those whose lines were not originally registered in their systems.
But unfortunately, following increasing inability of security agencies to track certain criminal elements using mobile phones to direct and coordinate their nefarious activities, the government discovered in 2015, that almost all MNOs, especially MTN, had failed to comply with the NCC directive to regularise all SIM cards registration in 2011.
This, thus, forced the NCC to order the deactivation of over 10 million lines and also slammed an initial fine of N1.04 trillion on MTN for being the custodian of huge number of defective SIM cards in the country. The aftermath of this is that the NCC, for the second time, directed Nigerians with defective SIM cards to go back to their service providers and undertake proper registration of their SIM cards.
The Tide is not oblivious of the fact that before the minister’s directive, some MNOs had already invited their subscribers to re-register their SIM cards, while some had suspended services to certain lines whose owners had failed to show up for regularization of their SIM cards. We are also aware that the new directive will be implemented without prejudice to the ongoing “back-end verification and scrubbing” of SIM registration data already submitted by MNOs to the NCC.
There is no doubt that the subscriber registration database is a veritable instrument used by security and law enforcement agencies in Nigeria and around the world in the prevention, detection, tracking and apprehension of criminal elements involved in heinous crimes such as kidnapping, mass shooting and killing, armed robbery, financial crimes, terrorist attacks, banditry, cattle rustling, among others.
We, therefore, urge Nigerians whose SIM cards have not been properly registered to dedicate time and energy towards ensuring that they complete the necessary procedure so as to assist government in its efforts to curtail rising insecurity in the country. We make this appeal bearing in mind that there are more benefits to the regularization of SIM cards than just improving security of lives and property of Nigerians.
However, we urge the NCC to ensure that the MNOs put measures in place to cushion the negative effects of failed registration attempts in the past. We make this appeal because we know that many Nigerians had undertaken this process a number of times before, and are still being repeatedly disturbed by service providers over improper SIM card registration. The measure will, therefore, remedy the inconveniences caused by the MNOs’ equipment failure or the incompetence of staff recruited to manage failed SIM cards’ regularization over the last eight years. This is the only way Nigerians can heave a sigh of relief from telecoms service providers.
Editorial
Combating Rising Suicide Rate
The recent revelation by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that one person commits suicide globally every 40 seconds is not just alarming and frightening but a curious shock to mankind.
Perhaps that informed the reason why the United Nations (UN) declared September 10 every year as World Suicide Preventive Day to sensitise the global community on what is clearly considered in certain quarters as a clear and present danger to humanity.
Statistics from WHO indicated that about 800,000 people die yearly to suicide globally, the second leading cause of death among young people aged 15-29 years, after road mishaps and accidents.
The global suicide watchdog, the International Association for Suicide Prevention while commemorating the event last week explained that the main aim and focus of epoch is to highlight the most essential ingredients for effective global suicide prevention and to encourage people to spread awareness about suicide prevention.
WHO’s Director General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Gbebreyesus, reportedly enthused while celebrating the day that “every death is a tragedy for family, friends and colleagues” but suicide appears to be more tragic than other deaths, yet suicides are preventable.
Gbebreyesus noted that the right path to follow would be for all countries to incorporate proven suicide prevention strategies into their national health and education programmes in a sustainable manner and process.
The Tide notes that suicide cases involve the youths mainly while 79 percent of world’s suicides occurred in low and middle-income countries. Suffice it to say that high-income nations had the highest rate at 11.5 per 100,000 persons.
Gladly, despite efforts at national, regional and global levels to curb the menacing trend in suicide rate, Facebook had joined the advocacy in reducing the anomaly. The social media platform announced changes to its policies that are geared towards improving how it handles suicide and self-injury content, which includes a new suicide prevention page that features resources for those going through difficult times.
Besides sectoral efforts to address the global challenge, we think that a more holistic approach is required to stem the trend. Government at various tiers must do the needful by striving to provide the basic necessities of life for the populace, especially the youths who tend to take their lives due mainly to frustration.
Moreso, the family system and pattern need services overhaul. A situation where parents abandon the home, the nucleus of the society, is indeed impacting negatively on the children who are left alone without parental guidance, supervision and direction.
It is our candid opinion that religious bodies and other stakeholders should play critical roles in inculcating the right values and norms in children. The present young generation should not be subjected to excruciating experiences in which they are left with no other option than to contemplate suicide or self-inflicted injury.
Suicide is preventable and could be curbed, if not completely stopped, if only all stakeholders – parents, schools, churches, government, non-governmental organisations, the media, counsellors, among others do the needful by showing love, care and compassion to the youths, particularly the needy or those in very dire situations.
Any society that does not empathise and care for the less privileged ones is not worth its onions and except and until people begin to look out for one another, society may continue to record more suicide cases in future.
The Tide implores those contemplating suicide to have a re-think because, perhaps, except death, all other human challenges have solutions, one way or the other. It is, indeed, only death that has no option and, therefore, cannot be the path to follow. There is always light at the end of the tunnel.
Society should muster sufficient will power to deal with life stresses emanating from financial crisis, relationship break-up or chronic pains and illnesses most of which originate from disaster, conflict, abuse, loss, sense of isolation or discrimination which are associated with suicide behaviour.
Self-poisoning with pesticides, firearms, hanging and consumption of chemical substances and self medication are among the commonly used suicide methods and the media must join in the advocacy to report responsibly the implications of such self-inflicting tragedies.
It is our view that surveillance and monitoring of suicide behaviours will go a long way in meeting the global target of reducing the suicide rate.
