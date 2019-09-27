Politics
Deputy Speaker Tasks Workers On Wike’s Gesture
The Deputy Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Edison Ehie, says workers in the state owe it as a duty to reciprocate the gesture of Governor Nyesom Wike, for building an edifice as the NLC House in the state.
Hon Ehie gave the advice Wednesday at the commissioning of the Nigerian Labour Congress Secretariat built by Governor Wike’s administration.
“ The beneficiaries owe a duty to the government and people of Rivers State to ensure that the facility is secured and used for the purpose it was built by the state government.
“ I advise them to ensure that the facility is maintained, that workers have unlimited access to the administrative issues carried out.
“ They should ensure that they reciprocate the gesture of government by being transparent, up and doing in the discharge of their duties”, the Deputy Speaker said .
Hon Ehie noted that the delivery of the edifice clearly showed the commitment and resolve of the Governor to the welfare of workers in Rivers State and beyond.
The lawmaker stated that Governor Wike made a promise to NLC to ensure that their edifice was built and given state-of-the-art touch and commended the governor for fulfilling his promise to workers.
He said: “ Today we are here confirming the fulfilment of that promise of His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike.
“ The labour Congress has never had it this good across the the country . The Governor of Rivers State is a man who fulfils every promise made and appreciates the significance of NLC as a stakeholder in nation building”.
He further said that the gesture shows that the governor understands and respects the independence of the community of workers and their freedom to operate under a conducive environment.
The Deputy Speaker described Wike as a Governor who came for service, a man of his words and a governor who appreciates every sector and every stakeholder in the business of governance.
“ Ladies and gentlemen, I don’t know the much more words needed to say, to understand that Nyesom Wike is a governor that is for service.
“ We are here to show a Governor who is ready to listen to issues and engage where necessary. We are here to thank him specially for being a man of his words.
IPAC Advises Reps To Stop De-Registration Of Parties’ Investigation
The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has advised the House of Representatives to halt its plan to investigate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on why some political parties have not been deregistered.
The council made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Ademola Babatunde, in Abuja last Wednesday.
Babatunde said the advice became necessary as IPAC’s attention had been drawn to the move by the assembly to investigate INEC over its failure to deregister political parties.
He said that such “purported decision” was undemocratic and contrary to the principles of constitutional democracy.
Babatunde said that the move should be immediately stopped, particularly when the matter was before a court of competent jurisdiction.
He noted: “It is an elementary principle of Nigerian legislative process that once matters are before a competent court of record, no authority or persons legislate upon them, unless and until it is determined on merit.
“Any attempt to discuss such matters robs the court of its guaranteed power as encapsulated under Section 6 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“The Supreme Court has reiterated in numerous cases, that where authorities or group of persons undermine the level of speed with which the court of law travels, it amounts to self-help and contravention of advanced democracy and the spirit of law.”
He said that political parties de-registration was never a solution to the enormous challenges facing Nigeria’s electoral processes or other areas that needed drastic attention.
Babatunde said that at this time the amendments to the Electoral Act should be the major point of discourse in order to plan effectively for the years ahead from the lessons derived from the 2019 general elections.
“It will be better to intelligently look at the constraints and lacuna in our Electoral Act and effect a credible process that will create avenue for peaceful, free, fair and credible elections that will reflect the true will of Nigerians.
“This should be done rather than presenting a motion for an action geared towards the de-registration of political parties,” he said.
He said that the number of political parties was not the problem affecting the credibility of the electoral process.
Babatunde said that attention should be on issue of violence and the killings of innocent Nigerians during elections, snatching of ballot papers, ballot boxes, abuse of INEC staff, vote buying, vote selling, among others.
“It is expedient, for the House Committee on Electoral Matters to be more concerned about matters that have direct bearing on the delivery of free, fair and credible electoral processes for the benefit of all Nigerians,” he said.
“In respect to the rule of law and separation of powers, the House of Representatives should patiently await the just determination of the suit initiated by political parties, without any further discussion on the issue,” he said.
Constituency Projects: Ekweremadu Assures On Completion
Senator Ike Ekweremadu, the representative of Enugu West in the Senate, says that no constituency project will be abandoned in the district.
Ekweremadu, who was reacting to allegations of abandoned projects in the constituency, said Enugu West remained foremost on implementation of constituency projects in the country.
The senator’s Special Assistant on Projects, Mr Jonathan Ivoke, said the former deputy president of the Senate, challenged any person who cared to come for a tour of the constituency and other projects which he attracted to the district.
He said: “The Ogwuma rural road rehabilitation project was first included in 2017 Zonal intervention project under Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in the Presidency.
“Unfortunately, it was not awarded by the Presidency due to lack of funds.
“It was then rolled over to the 2018 budget under Ministry of Environment and awarded.
“The work involved is restoration of eroded surface and laying of asphalt and it is on-going.
“Umuhu Owelli erosion control project is on-going, asphalt was laid before the rains and will continue after the rains because it is also included in the 2019 budget.
“The Amata, Ituku erosion control project is also on-going, some drainage work has just been done, awaiting asphalting immediately after the rains.
“The road project at Mgbowo attracted by Sen. Ekweremadu has since been completed by the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and commissioned. “This can easily be verified from anybody from Mgbowo.
“Equally, at Ogboli Awgu, earth works, drainage and asphalt were done as at 2017 budget year under Anambra Imo River Basin Development Authority (AIRBDA) before funding problems set in, but surely it will be completed.
“The Youth Development Centre, Awgu, has since been completed through our modest efforts and handed over to the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) for use as their Study Centre in Enugu West.
“Maintenance, specifically clearing and fumigation, was done by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and it is now the responsibility of NOUN to maintain the facility.
“Our Enugu West Water for All Programme is also very effective and functional. With the drilling machine we acquired, we have done two boreholes at Mgbowo and one each at Ogugu, Agbogugu, and Ogbaku all in Awgu in the last two weeks alone.
“We have also done four in Ezeagu Local Governor Area, six in Udi LGA, and four in Aninri LGA. We have installed overhead tanks and fetching points at three sites and we are working on the rest.”
Reps’ Public Hearing: NDDC Seeks Support Towards Projects’ Completion
The acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mrs Akwagaga Enyina, has expressed the commission’s commitment to addressing the low rate of completion of the projects it awarded.
Enyina made this known at a public hearing, organised by an ad-hoc committee of the House of Representatives investigating abandoned projects in the Niger Delta zone, last Wednesday in Abuja.
“I will like to state that the NDDC is determined to tackle this huge challenge of extremely low and slow rate of project completion.
“But, to do this, we very humbly request for the backing of this honourable committee, the House of Representatives and the National Assembly, at large.
“In particular, we ask for your help in the recovery of all payments due from the Federal Government as well as oil and gas companies operating in the Niger Delta region, in accordance with the NDDC Act,” she said.
The acting managing director said that there were 660 newly-awarded projects and appealed to the committee to support the commission to ensure a drastic reduction in the introduction of new projects to the NDDC budget.
She said that there were a total of 9,820 awarded projects out of which 4,288 had been completed while 1,786 had yet to commence.
Enyina said that there were a total of 342 stalled projects out of which 30 had been taken over, with 49 terminated.
She said that a total of N2.8 trillion was approved in the budget but only N1.8 trillion was released.
The acting managing director said that there was an outstanding funding gap of N983 billion based on approved annual budget and a gap of N1.3 trillion based on amount payable to NDDC.
