Davido To Stop Smoking …As Don Jazzy Quits
Davido has promised to stop smoking very soon, hours after Don Jazzy marked one year of not smoking.
The singer arrived at the city of Los Angeles, California in the United States of America when he made the announcement.
On his Instagram stories published on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, Davido posted a short video of himself holding a pack of Malboro cigarettes with the caption,
‘Quitting soon’.
On September 24, 2018, Michael Collins aka Don Jazzy quit smoking after indulging in the habit for several years.
A year after quitting his smoking habit, Don Jazzy took to his Twitter to announce that he has kept to his promise. “Today makes it one year since I quit smoking. Clap for me please
hehe,” he tweeted.
A fan asked how he was able to quit smoking and not return to the habit, Don Jazzy responded writing,
“I just stopped like that o. Cold turkey.7 Tho I started overeating sha. After like 2 months you will be aiight.”
Artistes Thrill Fans At Zenith Bank Music Festival
It was a night filled with magnificence and splendour as music lovers and fun-seekers were treated to topnotch entertainment at the Zenith Bank Aspire Music Festival which held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Harbour Point Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.
The musical festival lived up to its billing as the most anticipated entertainment event of the year, as the audience were treated to electrifying and captivating musical performances by Nigeria’s top artistes including Olamide, Flavour, Phyno, Niniola, Mayorkun and Rema.
Also on hand to anchor the event and thrill the audience with rib-cracking jokes was Kenny Black, while celebrity hypeman, Do2dtun, revved up the crowd throughout the night.
Indeed, the crowd could not have asked for a better and more enthralling night as the artistes took to the stage one after the other treating the audience to their major hit songs. From Olamide’s rave-of-the-moment song “Pawon” to Rema’s “Dumebi”, Niniola’s Maradona, Mayorkun’s “Mama”, Phyno’s “Fada Fada” and Flavour’s “Ada Ada”, the audience well held spellbound throughout the night and got real value for their time.
The breathtaking festival, which is one of a series of events lined up by Zenith Bank to usher in “Style by Zenith 2.0”, the bank’s annual lifestyle fair which takes place towards the end of the year, will no doubt linger in people’s memories for many years to come.
Nicki Minaj Debunks Retirement Rumour …Releases New Song, Fendi
Nicki Minaj has dropped new music despite declaring her retirement weeks ago: She’s teamed up with Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock on a new song ‘Fendi’, which is produced by Murda Beatz.
Minaj teased the joint effort on Instagram late last night (September 25) with the single’s cover art which features a fashion sketch of the trio decked out in – what else? – Fendi. At the top of the track, she shouts out her collaborators before proudly declaring: ”Yo, this is actually – I swear, like, this is really my favourite song.” Listen to ‘Fendi’ here:
The collaboration arrived just weeks after Minaj abruptly announced that she was hanging up the mic. On September 5, the rapper wrote on Twitter that she was planning to step away from the spotlight and have a family”.
“I know you guys are happy now,” she tweeted. “To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.”
Shortly after breaking the news, Minaj promised she would discuss her decision on her Apple Music Beats 1 show Queen Radio. ”No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt and insensitive, I apologise babe,” the rapper said in a reply to a fan.
In an Elle interview conducted for before her retirement announcement, Minaj had said she plans on releasing a follow-up to her 2018 album ‘Queen’. The rapper described her next record as ”fierce, fun and unapologetic” and will “include all the things people love about Nicki, but it also just has a way bigger sound.”
Wizkid To Headline BBC Radio 1Xtra Live
Nigerian international music superstar, Wizkid, has been announced as the headline act for this year’s BBC Radio 1Xtra Live music event scheduled to hold on October 5 at Arena Birmingham.
BBC announced the name of the Nigerian singer alongside other international acts such as French Montana, Ms Banks, Aitch and DaniLeigh.
Others performing at the event include Headie One, Miraa May, Stylo G, and Lil Tecca.
1Xtra’s DJ Target says: “1Xtra Live is our flagship night where we really get to let our hair down and showcase some of the cream of artists we love and support on the network.
“This year, we head to Birmingham, a city we’ve always had an amazing relationship with, and we bring another incredible line up with us.
“Aitch is undoubtedly next up when it comes to UK rap and he’s going to kill it; Ms Banks has had a fierce year too and is brilliant live.”
The 1Xtra Live will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 1Xtra, BBC Radio 1 and BBC Asian Network from 7pm on October 5.
The feat is coming while Wizkid is still basking in the euphoria of the release of his new single ‘Ghetto Love,’ which has reportedly hit one million streams on Audiomack.
The ‘Fever’ crooner is also set to storm Europe with his upcoming Starboy Fest beginning on October 19, with the London leg of the concert slated for the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena.
The Paris leg of the fest will hold on October 18 at Les Docks Pullman and the Manchester’s show will hold on October 26 at O2 Victoria Warehouse
