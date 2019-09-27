Coach Lauds  Muaythai Boss Over Immense Contributions

The Head coach, Rivers State Karate Association, Leader Yacob K.E Davied, has commended the president of the Muaythai Federation, Engr. Paul Eguonu for his contributions and support towards the sports.

Coach Davied, who is also chief referee, Muaythai Federation, made the commendation yesterday during an interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt.

According to him, Eguonu has contributed immensely to the growth of the sports, in terms of logistics, welfare and release of funds for athletes and officials to take part in competitions both at the state and national levels.

“The president of the Muaythai Federation has no doubt to continue to motivate and support the body to greater heights, l pray the Lord to reward his good works towards the growth of the sports and replenish his pocket,” Coach Davied prayed.

“Engineer Paul Eguonu, took care all officials of the state and federation by providing logistics and welfare for them to attend the recently concluded National Youth Games (NYG) in llorin, Kwara State,” coach Davied .

However, the Muaythai Federation, which went for demonstration at the NYG was not allowed to demonstrate at the competition, was rather given an opportunity to meet with the board of directors of sports from across the federation to further explain the sports.

“We were asked to explain the sports, it’s rules, regulations and how it’s officiated, this is to enable us get approval for the sport as scoring, so as to participate in subsequent edition of the National Sports festival, (NSF) and the National youth Games, (NYG),” he explained.

Also, it was expected that the directors having listened to the explanation which was accompanied by a brief demonstration by the chief referee of the Muaythai Federation, Leader Yacob K. E. Davied, the board would take the message to the Minister of Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare for approval to enable them take part in the next editions.

It would be recalled that the sport has demonstrated three times as required by the ministry of sports and youth development by any sports before given approval for scoring in any major competition in the country.