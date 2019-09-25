Stakeholder Tasks Community’s Residents On Peace …Urges Them To Be Law – Abiding

The people of Elele in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, have been advised to follow laid down rules and regulations in order to promote peaceful coexistence in the community.

The Obua Weze III, Elele community, Chief (Sir) Mike Elechi, gave the charge while fielding questions from newsmen in Elele community in Ikwerre Local Government Area, recently. Elechi said that the best way to fit in a community was to follow its rules and regulations.

According to him, one’s personal life pattern of addressing issues must be dropped at the person’s place of abode and must not in any way be allowed to influence his communal life style.

He was of the view that if such trait was not checked, the particular individual may not fit in properly into the community.

Elechi who is also the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Vintage Farms and Products Elele, hinted that Elele traditional stool was not in legal tussle with any individual or group.

He pointed out that the traditional ruler, HRM, King Jonathan Amadi, Nyenwe Ali Elele Okinali Alimini, has the sole traditional right to crown and dethrone other Chiefs in the area.

Elechi, who doubles as a Knight of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Diocese of Ikwerre, expressed regrets that some people could no longer show the required respect to traditional institutions.

Also speaking, the chairman, Elele Council of Chiefs, Chief Emmanuel Okah, called for peace in the community in order to usher in development.

Okah, who reacted to the recent issuance of certificate of recognition and Staff of office to their Monarch by Governor Nyesom Wike, said such was in order adding that it would instill peace in the community.

The Monarch, HRM, Jonathan Amadi, who was full of praises for the governor over the honour, charged all hands to be on deck so as to attain the desired height.

He further tasked all residents of the community to eshew crime and strive to make remarkable impacts that would bring the name of the community to limelight.

It would be recalled that the peaceful nature of Elele community was traceable to good leadership and open door policy of the Monarch and his council of chiefs.