Law/Judiciary
Stakeholder Tasks Community’s Residents On Peace …Urges Them To Be Law – Abiding
The people of Elele in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, have been advised to follow laid down rules and regulations in order to promote peaceful coexistence in the community.
The Obua Weze III, Elele community, Chief (Sir) Mike Elechi, gave the charge while fielding questions from newsmen in Elele community in Ikwerre Local Government Area, recently. Elechi said that the best way to fit in a community was to follow its rules and regulations.
According to him, one’s personal life pattern of addressing issues must be dropped at the person’s place of abode and must not in any way be allowed to influence his communal life style.
He was of the view that if such trait was not checked, the particular individual may not fit in properly into the community.
Elechi who is also the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Vintage Farms and Products Elele, hinted that Elele traditional stool was not in legal tussle with any individual or group.
He pointed out that the traditional ruler, HRM, King Jonathan Amadi, Nyenwe Ali Elele Okinali Alimini, has the sole traditional right to crown and dethrone other Chiefs in the area.
Elechi, who doubles as a Knight of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Diocese of Ikwerre, expressed regrets that some people could no longer show the required respect to traditional institutions.
Also speaking, the chairman, Elele Council of Chiefs, Chief Emmanuel Okah, called for peace in the community in order to usher in development.
Okah, who reacted to the recent issuance of certificate of recognition and Staff of office to their Monarch by Governor Nyesom Wike, said such was in order adding that it would instill peace in the community.
The Monarch, HRM, Jonathan Amadi, who was full of praises for the governor over the honour, charged all hands to be on deck so as to attain the desired height.
He further tasked all residents of the community to eshew crime and strive to make remarkable impacts that would bring the name of the community to limelight.
It would be recalled that the peaceful nature of Elele community was traceable to good leadership and open door policy of the Monarch and his council of chiefs.
LG Boss Scores Wike High On Security
Chairman of Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon Paul Kobani, has attributed the improved security across the state on the launching of operation sting security outfit by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
Hon Kobani, who said this in an interview with newsmen at the council headquarters while assessing the level of performance of the Governor in the first 100 days in office, said Rivers people are happy with the governor over the high level of security in the state.
Kobani said the improved security is also attracting businesses across the state.
The council boss said the numerous projects being commissioned by the governor in his first 100 days of his second term was an eloquent testimony of his leadership qualities.
“We can attest to the fact that Port Harcourt is now a change city “Port Harcourt has come back as the garden city of Nigeria.”
He said Governor Wike has fulfilled his electioneering promises to the people of the state.
“The overhauling of the state security architecture remains one of his monumental achievements.
“Since the operation sting was launched, insecurity has reduced drastically,” he said.
Kobani also listed some achievements of his administration to include; the provision of gadget to security agencies to check incidence of kidnapping and armed robbery.
NAF Trains Personnel On Human Rights, Air Targeting Laws
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commenced a five-day training on human rights and the legal aspects of air targeting to improve compliance with International Rights Law and the Law of Armed Conflict.
NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who disclosed this in a statement, said the workshop was in conjunction with the Defence Institute of International Legal Studies (DIILS), USA.
He said it was to further upgrade participants’ knowledge on the rules and processes of target selection and prioritisation.
He added that the training would improve personnel’s knowledge on matching appropriate response, taking cognizance of command responsibilities and operational requirements.
“They are also expected to be further enlightened on how to more effectively apply the law against torture and gender violence,” he said.
Speaking at the training, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, emphasised that such workshop was critical to NAF operations.
Abubakar, who was represented by the Chief of Administration Headquarters NAF, AVM Kingsley Lar, disclosed that the training was being held pursuant to the resolutions of the 2019 Edition of the NAF Legal Officers’ Retreat.
He said the retreat highlighted the need to continually sensitise NAF personnel directly involved in ongoing operations, on compliance with International Human Rights Law and the Law of Armed Conflict.
Abubakar, who commended the leadership of the DIILS and Government of the United States of America (USA), noted that the workshop was a proof that the USA is a dependable development partner of Nigeria.
In his remarks, the representative of the DIILS, Mr Garrett Vanpelt, thanked the NAF for the opportunity to provide professional legal education.
He said the workshop would afford the NAF the opportunity to train enough personnel to effectively carry out their constitutional roles in line with international best practices.
Abe Lauds Rivers CP On Serial Killer’s Arrest
The former Senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has commended the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura over the arrest of the serial killer, Gracious David-West.
In a statement issued by his spokesman, Parry Saroh Benson and made available to newsmen, Abe lauded the determined efforts of the police, and the prompt apprehension of the prime suspect.
He urged the general public to cooperate with the police and other law enforcement agencies in their quest to curb crime noting that security is a collective responsibility of all.
Abe said: “Dandaura has demonstrated effective and able leadership in the fight against crime and all forms of criminality since his assumption of office in Rivers State as Commissioner of Police. This is an uncommon feat, and he deserves our commendation and support”.
The Senator also commended the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike for the provision of resources to security agencies in the State.
He further enjoined the Governor to give more support to agencies that prove their commitment to securing Rivers State and its residents for the good of the state.
