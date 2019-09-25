Housing/Property
Sexagenarian Docked For Stealing, Damaging Property
A 61-year-old man, Japhet Chukwunyelu, has appeared before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over alleged damage and theft of property, worth N14.4 million.
Chukwunyelu, whose address was not given, is facing trial on charges of conspiracy, stealing and unlawful damage.
He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The Prosecutor, Insp. Emby Ingobo, told the court that Chukwunyelu committed the offences with some others still at large in December 2018 at Festac Town, Lagos.
Ingobo said the defendant stole property, including, 85 pieces of fence slaps, worth N595, 000, forty pieces of pillars worth N320, 000 and13 pieces of different types of engine boxes worth N13 million.
He said that Chukwunyelu also damaged a shop, worth N500, 000 belonging to the complainant, Mr Moses Olaiya.
“The defendant unlawfully damaged the shop and stole all the items inside it,” the prosecutor said.
Ingobo said the offences contravened Sections 287, 350 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
Section 287 of the Lagos State Criminal Law stipulates three years jail term for stealing, while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy.
The Magistrate, Mrs F. F. George, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.
George ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and that one of the sureties should be a blood relation to the defendant.
She adjourned the case until October 7 for mention.
Housing/Property
‘Nigeria’s Housing Needs May Rise To 20m By 2025’
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dradrock Estate Company, Mr Oladipo Idowu- Agida, has advocated an all-inclusive innovation in tackling the housing deficits in the country, saying Nigeria’s housing needs may rise to 20 million by 2025
Idowu- Agida also called for deployment of cutting edge innovation and technology to accelerate quality service delivery through end-to-end seamless customer experience solutions in a way to achieve robust real estate sector.
He dropped this hints while speaking at sidelines of the just concluded African Real Estate Conference and Awards (AFRECA’19) that took place in Lagos.
In his presentation titled: ‘Future of the Nigerian Real Estate Sector, Harnessing New Innovations,’ Idowu–Agida identified that there were huge housing gaps that needed to be filled to forestall an impending housing crisis in the country.
According to him, “statistics pointed to the fact that by year 2025, Nigeria would require about 20 million new homes compared to what it needed in 2012.
He then, advocated innovations that would include deploying the right people, effective cost management, specialist skills and entrepreneurship, government partnership and global network to tackle the deficit.
He said that the company was established in 2017 to tackle the housing deficit in the country, adding that the core of its services was in real estate development.
Idowu -Agida stated further that the company was also to deliver unique master-planned lifestyle affordable options, through its various products, such as Annapolis courts, Annapolis Gardens, Annapolis Residence, and Pacific Manor, amongst others.
He pointed out that in a short while, the company had been able to provide accessible real estate solutions in Nigeria with the highest possible standards and yet it was still spurred to do more.
He admonished other stakeholders in the housing sector to come together to seek more ways of engendering sustainable economic development through the provision of affordable and qualitative housing for the people.
Housing/Property
UN Official Wants Nigeria To Tax Vacant Houses
United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Rights to Adequate Housing, Ms Leilana Fartha, has urged the Federal Government to impose vacant home tax with a view to addressing housing challenges in the country.
Fartha at a news conference in Abuja, last Monday, expressed concern over human rights crisis presented by poor living conditions in Nigeria’s informal settlements.
According to her, the informal settlements house about 69 per cent of the urban population.
She said: “Most residents in Nigeria’s ballooning informal settlements live without access to even the most basic services, like running water.
“And they lack any security of tenure, forcing them to live in constant fear of being evicted.
“My 10 days fact findings visit to Nigeria has presented an economic inequality in the country, which has reached extreme level and is playing itself out clearly in the housing sector.
“There is an estimated housing shortage of 22 million units.
“At the same time, newly built luxury dwellings are springing up throughout cities and made possible often through the forced eviction of poor communities.
“These units do not fulfil any housing need, with many remaining vacant as vehicles for money laundering or investment,’’ she said.
While urging the Federal Government to take urgent measures to address homelessness and poverty, Fartha advocated for a declaration of a nation-wide moratorium on forced evictions.
“Government must address the grossly inadequate housing conditions with the urgency and rigour befitting a human rights crisis of this scale.
“Apart from establishing a national commission to investigate gross human rights violations in the context of forced evictions, government should provide basic services to all informal settlements.
“And must increase the number of shelters for persons in situations of vulnerability,’’ Fartha said.
She further expressed worry that the Bill for an Act to provide rent control failed in the National Assembly.
According to her, when the bill for rent control first hit the National Assembly, it wasn’t ripe.
Housing/Property
Protesters Torch Buildings In Indonesia
Protesters torched buildings on Monday as fresh violence erupted in Indonesia’s rebellious Papua province, police said.
Two weeks of unrest that began in late August killed at least five people in Papua and West Papua provinces.
It was sparked by perceived heavy-handed and racist treatment of Papuan students by security personnel on Java island.
Protesters set fire to the district office in Wamena and other public buildings in the latest outbreak of violence, local media reported.
National police spokesman, Dedi Prasetyo, said security personnel had been deployed to quell the new outbreak of violence.
“We are trying to prevent the anarchic action from spreading,” he said.
There were no reports of casualties.
Authorities imposed an internet blackout on Papua and West Papua provinces on August 21 in an attempt to restore order after protesters set fire on buildings and attacked security forces.
Internet access has since been restored.
Authorities in Jakarta said five people were killed during the unrest, but local activists said they recorded at least 13 deaths.
The two weeks of protests saw thousands of people march through the streets of the two provinces, with many chanting “Free Papua!”
The region has been the scene of a low-level separatist insurgency since the 1960s.
