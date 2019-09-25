Sports
Rangers FC Seals Multi-Million Kits Deal
Rangers Int’l FC of Enugu, yesterday signed a five year multi-million naira merchandising and branding contract with Lotto Italia SPA.
The contract, which would obligate the company to kit the Flying Antelopes in the next five years was signed between the management of the club and the Nigerian representatives of Lotto, Desgraf and Mart (D&M).
Briefing newsmen after the signing of the contract, the General Manager of the club, Davidson Owumi said that the company would undertake to produce and ship Lotto branded kits from Italy.
Owumi said that the contract was the first of its kind between any African clubside and the branding company.
He said that the deal would empower the company to produce and distribute the team’s branded jerseys, as well as kit the team for national and continental engagements.
He said that the deal was struck in line with the ‘never say die’ spirit which was the basis of the formation of the club 49 years ago.
The general manager said that if properly implemented, the state government would raise not less than N3 billion from the contract.
He said that the contract was in line with the entrepreneurial nature of the Igbo tribe.
“The essence of this deal is to bring the club closer to the homes of our fans in Nigeria and beyond,” he said.
He described the club as a symbol of unity and appealed to Nigerians to patronise the Rangers kits.
Owumi said that the management would soon announce its partnering courier service company that would deliver the kits anywhere in the world to prospective buyers.
Also, the Chairman of D&M, Osita Agu said that the relationship with the management of the Flying Antelopes started two years ago.
“We hope to bring Rangers FC to every corner of the world in the next five years,” he said.
Sports
Man Utd Has Nobody That Excites -Ince
Manchester United has no exciting talents in their current squad, says Paul Ince, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now has to be given the time he needs in which to awaken a sleeping giant.
The Red Devils have continued to invest heavily in recent transfer windows, with Harry Maguire and Daniel James among those acquired over the summer.
Ince admits to being impressed by the latter, with the Wales international winger offering some kind of spark, but United have once again disappointed as a collective.
Questions have been asked of Solskjaer’s ongoing presence after collecting only eight points from a possible 18 in the Premier League, but a former Red Devils star believes patience is required.
Ince was publicly opposed to Solskjaer being handed the managerial reins on a permanent basis, but he now feels those at Old Trafford need to make peace with that decision and support the man they appointed.
“I said last year – and got ridiculed for it – that Ole shouldn’t have got the Manchester United job at the stage he did. I stand totally by that comment,” Ince told Tidesports source.
“Everyone got sucked into the start he’d made, without looking at the fixtures they had. It’s a result-based business, and that’s fine, but you can’t ignore performances.
“Now, though, having decided he’s the man, giving him a long-term project and buying into his vision, they have to stick with him.
“Irrespective of whether they win or lose at the weekend, he’s their man. There are no two ways about it, they’ve made their bed, and right now they’re lying in it.
“They’re so reliant on the young lad, Daniel James – who is brilliant, but was in the Championship with Swansea last season – it’s crazy.
“There’s nobody there that excites me.”
United will be back in action today when they take in a Carabao Cup third-round clash with Rochdale, before welcoming Arsenal to Old Trafford in their next Premier League outing.
Sports
2021 AFCON: Algeria Volunteers To Be On Standby
The Algerian Government has given its blessing for the organisation of the next Africa Cup of Nations in 2021 in case Cameroon is once again not ready to host the 24-team event.
Algerian Youth and Sports Minister, Raouf Salim has repeated his claim that the Confederation of African Football has asked Algeria to be on standby to possibly host the event if Cameroon fails the planned inspections of its progress.
“Yes, I repeat, Algeria was asked if it could organise the 2021 Cup of Nations. You know, CAF, or even FIFA for the World Cup, must have plans B, C or D to ward off all contingencies,” he told reporters.
“What is certain is that Algeria has the means to organise this Cup of Nations, even without waiting for the completion of the four new stadiums that are currently under construction.
“It will be an opportunity to renovate our current stadia and restore the natural grass in some venues where they play on artificial turf.”
Salim said the Algerian government had formally agreed to the possibility of hosting if asked and given a positive response to CAF through the Algerian Football Federation.
“We really want Cameroon to organise this Cup of Nations but if they cannot, Algeria will be ready. Our country is the big house of Africans. Everyone is welcome,” the minister added.
Sports
WAFU Cup Of Nations Kicks Off Weekend …To Showcase Tomorrow’s Stars
The 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations gets underway in Senegal this weekend, with 16 teams looking to be crowned the kings of the West African region.
This year marks the fifth full edition of the WAFU regional tournament, which was first founded in 2002 (though that year’s tournament was abandoned due to the civil war in the Ivory Coast).
Tournaments in 2010 and 2011 were held in Nigeria and won by the host team and Togo respectively, while Ghana have both hosted and won the last two tournaments in 2013 and 2017.
As the tournament falls outside of FIFA’s international windows, it does not feature senior national team regulars. Instead, federations use the WAFU Cup of Nations as a testing ground for their most promising up-and-coming locally-based youngsters, making it a window into the future of some of the continent’s top teams.
This year, the competition moves to Senegal, with the Stade Lat-Dior in Thies set to host all of the matches, while a guest team, Morocco, is also present. The North Africans replaced Sierra Leone, who were banned from internationals by FIFA and has only recently returned from their sanction.
The tournament opens with a last 16 round from 28 September to 1 October in which the field will be divided in two: the winners advance into the full Cup competition, while the losers drop into the Plate competition. It is a straight knockout format from there on.
Hosts Senegal will open the finals on Saturday when they face Guinea-Bissau, while the other match scheduled for that day sees defending champions Ghana take on Gambia.
Sunday features a clash of former champions as Nigeria takes on Togo, before guest side Morocco tackles Liberia.
Monday 30 September sees Mali and Ivory coast take on Niger and Cape Verde respectively, before the first round of matches wraps up on Tuesday 1 October with Burkina Faso versus Mauritania and Guinea versus Benin.
The Cup final will be played on Sunday 13 October.
