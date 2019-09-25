‘Nigeria’s Housing Needs May Rise To 20m By 2025’

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dradrock Estate Company, Mr Oladipo Idowu- Agida, has advocated an all-inclusive innovation in tackling the housing deficits in the country, saying Nigeria’s housing needs may rise to 20 million by 2025

Idowu- Agida also called for deployment of cutting edge innovation and technology to accelerate quality service delivery through end-to-end seamless customer experience solutions in a way to achieve robust real estate sector.

He dropped this hints while speaking at sidelines of the just concluded African Real Estate Conference and Awards (AFRECA’19) that took place in Lagos.

In his presentation titled: ‘Future of the Nigerian Real Estate Sector, Harnessing New Innovations,’ Idowu–Agida identified that there were huge housing gaps that needed to be filled to forestall an impending housing crisis in the country.

According to him, “statistics pointed to the fact that by year 2025, Nigeria would require about 20 million new homes compared to what it needed in 2012.

He then, advocated innovations that would include deploying the right people, effective cost management, specialist skills and entrepreneurship, government partnership and global network to tackle the deficit.

He said that the company was established in 2017 to tackle the housing deficit in the country, adding that the core of its services was in real estate development.

Idowu -Agida stated further that the company was also to deliver unique master-planned lifestyle affordable options, through its various products, such as Annapolis courts, Annapolis Gardens, Annapolis Residence, and Pacific Manor, amongst others.

He pointed out that in a short while, the company had been able to provide accessible real estate solutions in Nigeria with the highest possible standards and yet it was still spurred to do more.

He admonished other stakeholders in the housing sector to come together to seek more ways of engendering sustainable economic development through the provision of affordable and qualitative housing for the people.