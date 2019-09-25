Law/Judiciary
NHIS: Court Okays Revocation Of Six Persons’ Employment
The National Industrial Court, Abuja, last Monday, affirmed the revocation of employment of six people by National Health Insurance Scheme ( NHIS).
The claimants, Nwachukwu Nnabugo, Okorie Victor, Olowo Sola, Lawrence Esene, Tina Byanyiko and Ezekwuere Akolam approached the court for a declaration that the cancellation of their employment was wrongful, illegal, null,void and gross violation of civil service rule.
Delivering judgement, Justice Rakiya Haastrup, held that the failure of the claimants to submit their letters of acceptance automatically nullified the employment after the stipulated date elapsed.
“It is not in dispute between parties that there was provisional offer of employment given to the claimants by the defendants.
“The contention of the defendant is that there was no valid and enforceable contract between the parties since the claimants had failed to comply with the provisions as contained in the defendant’s terms and conditions of service.
“ Which stipulates that appointment shall become valid when acceptance is communicated to the defendant in writing within 30 days from the date of the offer.
“The claimant witness admitted under cross-examination that he and the other claimants never completed their documentation process and had no copies of acceptance letters.
“The implication is that there is no valid contract of employment between the parties in this case upon which the claimants can claim any reliefs against the defendant.
“Therefore, the failure of compliance renders the appointment null and void.
“It is trite law that a legally enforceable contract exists only when both sides perform their own side of the contract, which is not the case here.
“In all these, the issue is resolved in favour of the defendant and the submissions of claimants’ counsel on this issue are all rejected.
“Their claims fail in the absence of evidence to support their claims which have all failed in its entirety, and I so hold”, Haastrup concluded.
Our correspondent reports that the claimants in their statement of facts stated that they were given letters of employment by the defendant dated June 18,2015.
The claimants further averred that the defendant refused to allow them to resume work and instead cancelled their employments through letters dated September 6, 2016.
The Tide also reports that the defendant in its statement of defence however stated that the claimants employment were cancelled because they did not successfully complete their documentation process which would have been upon verification of their credentials.
The defence statement in addition submitted that the claimants failure to submit their letters of acceptance not later than July 9,2015, after which the offer automatically elapsed led to the subsequent cancellation of their offers.
Law/Judiciary
LG Boss Scores Wike High On Security
Chairman of Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon Paul Kobani, has attributed the improved security across the state on the launching of operation sting security outfit by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
Hon Kobani, who said this in an interview with newsmen at the council headquarters while assessing the level of performance of the Governor in the first 100 days in office, said Rivers people are happy with the governor over the high level of security in the state.
Kobani said the improved security is also attracting businesses across the state.
The council boss said the numerous projects being commissioned by the governor in his first 100 days of his second term was an eloquent testimony of his leadership qualities.
“We can attest to the fact that Port Harcourt is now a change city “Port Harcourt has come back as the garden city of Nigeria.”
He said Governor Wike has fulfilled his electioneering promises to the people of the state.
“The overhauling of the state security architecture remains one of his monumental achievements.
“Since the operation sting was launched, insecurity has reduced drastically,” he said.
Kobani also listed some achievements of his administration to include; the provision of gadget to security agencies to check incidence of kidnapping and armed robbery.
Law/Judiciary
NAF Trains Personnel On Human Rights, Air Targeting Laws
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commenced a five-day training on human rights and the legal aspects of air targeting to improve compliance with International Rights Law and the Law of Armed Conflict.
NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who disclosed this in a statement, said the workshop was in conjunction with the Defence Institute of International Legal Studies (DIILS), USA.
He said it was to further upgrade participants’ knowledge on the rules and processes of target selection and prioritisation.
He added that the training would improve personnel’s knowledge on matching appropriate response, taking cognizance of command responsibilities and operational requirements.
“They are also expected to be further enlightened on how to more effectively apply the law against torture and gender violence,” he said.
Speaking at the training, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, emphasised that such workshop was critical to NAF operations.
Abubakar, who was represented by the Chief of Administration Headquarters NAF, AVM Kingsley Lar, disclosed that the training was being held pursuant to the resolutions of the 2019 Edition of the NAF Legal Officers’ Retreat.
He said the retreat highlighted the need to continually sensitise NAF personnel directly involved in ongoing operations, on compliance with International Human Rights Law and the Law of Armed Conflict.
Abubakar, who commended the leadership of the DIILS and Government of the United States of America (USA), noted that the workshop was a proof that the USA is a dependable development partner of Nigeria.
In his remarks, the representative of the DIILS, Mr Garrett Vanpelt, thanked the NAF for the opportunity to provide professional legal education.
He said the workshop would afford the NAF the opportunity to train enough personnel to effectively carry out their constitutional roles in line with international best practices.
Law/Judiciary
Abe Lauds Rivers CP On Serial Killer’s Arrest
The former Senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has commended the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura over the arrest of the serial killer, Gracious David-West.
In a statement issued by his spokesman, Parry Saroh Benson and made available to newsmen, Abe lauded the determined efforts of the police, and the prompt apprehension of the prime suspect.
He urged the general public to cooperate with the police and other law enforcement agencies in their quest to curb crime noting that security is a collective responsibility of all.
Abe said: “Dandaura has demonstrated effective and able leadership in the fight against crime and all forms of criminality since his assumption of office in Rivers State as Commissioner of Police. This is an uncommon feat, and he deserves our commendation and support”.
The Senator also commended the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike for the provision of resources to security agencies in the State.
He further enjoined the Governor to give more support to agencies that prove their commitment to securing Rivers State and its residents for the good of the state.
Lady Godknows Ogbulu
