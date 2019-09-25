Monarch Lauds Wike’s Giant Dev Strides

A former Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Ndutimi Alaibe, has vowed to remain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to seek justice after he lost during the concluded governorship primaries in Bayelsa State.

Alaibe came second at the primary poll, behind Senator Douye Diri.

He said despite pressure mounted on him to seek an alternative platform to actualise his governorship ambition in the November 16 election, he would prefer to pursue his case in the PDP.

In a statement he signed on Monday, Alaibe said: “My beloved supporters and people of Bayelsa State, I have come to the ultimate conclusion that this struggle must continue until we achieve justice. I am not deaf to your suggestions. I am not ignorant of your patience. I am not giving up. You must also not give up. The decision I have taken may hurt a lot of people. Others may be disappointed. But it is taken in good faith.

“As I promised you at the beginning of this race, my previous exit from the PDP was based on principle; my return was based on necessity. After considering every suggestion by stakeholders and supporters, it is, therefore, my decision not to join any other political party but to stay in the PDP and pursue justice until I achieve it. Thank you for your understanding and God bless you”.

Narrating the circumstances that led to his latest decision, he said: “Some people have questioned the need for a court process. The answer is simple: any injustice that is not challenged and corrected will surely be repeated. And we will be the victims. As an advocate of peace and non-violence, I decided to accept the advice of the stakeholders and seek justice through legal means.

“Although this was misunderstood by some people, I want to sincerely thank my supporters and indeed all lovers of democracy and the rule of law for their understanding and massive support so far. I salute your calmness and perseverance in the face of great injustice. But please understand that I need you now more than ever.

“As expected, some people have suggested that I should simply dump the PDP and accept the various offers by other political parties so that we would realise our vision of implementing the Blue Economy and Project Dolphin in Bayelsa State. That is indeed an excellent suggestion.

“It demonstrates the depth of confidence people have in my capacity and competence to deliver on my promises no matter the political platform. Others have also advised that I remain in the PDP, seek justice and contribute to the complete reformation of the party. This, also, is a beautiful suggestion that must be considered. “There is no doubt that the Bayelsa people want to know the way forward after the huge disappointment. I am as concerned as you have been. Let me say that I have diligently listened to your suggestions and I have decided to act appropriately. In arriving at this decision regarding the way forward, I am conscious of the fact that this is not about any political party. It is not even about me as an individual. It is about justice. It is about our beloved Bayelsa State. It is about us”.