Lawyers Want Quick Dispensation Of Justice

Some lawyers in Lagos last Monday pleaded with the judiciary to ensure speedy dispensation of justice in the new legal year.

The lawyers made the appeal while speaking to reporters at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos, after a special church service, marking the opening of the Lagos State Judiciary legal year.

One of the lawyers, Mr Ige Asemudara, said that lawyers would do their best to support the bench to achieve the aims of justice delivery in the new legal year.

He, however, appealed to judges “to as much as possible embrace speed and fairness in their dispensation of justice”.

Asemudara also appealed to the executive arm of government to ensure independence of the judiciary which, he said, had been clamoured for over the years.

“Although the concept of independence of the judiciary was not developed in Nigeria and is a problem world over, the country should have gone beyond the point that we are.

“We expect that this new legal year will engender a change.

“We should also as a people put pressure on the executive to let the judiciary gain its independence.

“A judge will not just give a decision that is completely off radar if nothing is pushing him or her.

“So I think the time for the independence of the judiciary is now,” Asemudara said.

Another lawyer, Mr Adesola Abimbola, the Chairman of the Epe, Lagos Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, urged the judiciary to ensure that every citizen would have equal access to justice.