Niger Delta
Land Disputes: C’River, Ebonyi Youths Hold Peace Summit
The warring communities in Cross River and Ebonyi States held a second peace summit in Calabar on the heels of incessant communal attacks that have claimed lives, displaced residents and destruction of property worth millions of naira over portions of land in the boundary communities.
Facilitated by the Catholic Diocese of Ogoja and Abakaliki, it drew communities from Adadama in Abi, Osokom in Obubra, Ukelle in Yala Local Government Areas of Cross River and Igbeagu in Izzi, Abakaliki and Ikwo Local Government Areas of Ebonyi States as they converged on Calabar last week to consolidate on the resolutions achieved during the first peace initiative held in Abakaliki recently.
Crusader of the Peace Summit, Rev. Fr. John Ezeh, highlighted key points of the peace efforts featuring the breaking of kolanut as a symbol of acceptance of peace that will usher in a return to mutual coexistence which has eluded these communities since two decades of hostilities amongst themselves.
The Cross River state Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, represented by the Permanent Secretary in charge of Security, Dr Alfred Mboto, urged youths in the warring communities to be law abiding and embrace peace to foster nation building.
“You cannot build a nation when you are not law abiding and being your brother’s keeper. Can you build a nation when you are insensitive to your neigbour whom you are supposed to see after his well-being?” He asked.
According to the permanent secretary, the governor expects the summit to bring lasting peace with a joint committee to discuss freely with youths from other areas while averring that those who flout the peace initiative should be treated as individuals not as a community.
“We expect that at the end of this summit, we should not have problems in these areas again. We would have a joint committee that would move freely to discuss things together and make sure that an individual crime is not generalized to become a community crime.”
On his part, the Special Adviser to the Governor in Northern Senatorial District, Mr. Leo Iyambe stressed that disarmament and security are a collective business hinting of Cross River government’s resolve in taking concerted efforts to fix security posts, flash points in Obubra, Abi and Yala Local Government.
“Security is not a one man thing, disarmament is another thing we need to discuss as youths to have relative peace. we are fixing security posts to ensure proactive movement to wade off any possible breach of peace”
Decrying the level of destruction, a youth leader from Obubra, King Omenge, enjoined youths from the warring communities who are at the receiving end as key actors of the incessant crisis to ensure peace is attained at all cost so as to return to the good old days as neighbours.
“Peace has eluded us in our area and we have concluded that this war has really destroyed and killed a lot of people. We cannot continue to kill ourselves, let us do everything possible to see how we can return to the good old days we used to live in peace”
Heaving a sigh of relief with news of disarmament from youths in Ebonyi and Cross River, Omenge said; “so far after our meeting in Abakaliki early this month, we went home with resolutions to disarm our youths in the bush and that has been achieved.”
The summit which did not touch on areas like; remote causes of the crisis, sponsors and blame game attracted top security Chiefs in Cross River, clergy, political leaders in the three local governments in Ebonyi as well as community leaders who resolved to work in harmony to ensure that peace is achieved at all cost.
Niger Delta
USAID To Boost Agribusiness With $50m In C’River
Not less than fifty million dollars is earmarked to be spent by the United State Agency for International Development USAID, for the promotion of agribusiness investment activity in Cross River State. Chief of Party (COP) of the USAID ‘Feed The Future’ FTF, funded Nigeria in Agribusiness Investment Activity, Dr. Adam Saffer disclosed this while speaking with newsmen shortly after speaking at the
Nigeria Agribusiness Finance and Investment Summit held in Calabar. Saffer who spoke on the theme; Challenges, Opportunities/ Solutions, in a Public Private Dialogue, averred that the stated amount will come into the state in form of technical assistance to assist players of the sector witness a breakthrough in their businesses.
On the issue of investment promotion, Saffer maintained that goodwill will help to catalyse new agribusiness investments, adding that agribusiness investment activity will improve the investment readiness of agribusiness, supports enterprises with domestic and international investors.
“Through a demand- driven, private sector-led value chain approach, this component directly supports agribusiness with technical assistance in areas such as improving product quality and identifying investment opportunities.
“With the project, players of agribusiness can be rest assure of getting business development services, with support in strategic partnership, strengthened market linkages and competiveness of small holder farmers to take advantage of emerging investment opportunities. “We want them to have an attitudinal change and see agriculture as a business rather than seeing it as subsistence.
The money which I am talking about isn’t in my pocket, “If such amount is to be given to the players of the industry in cash, it will be like giving fish to people to eat rather than teaching them how to catch fish.
The money is resting with the banks, with the investors, with the government, federal and state governments. “Our job is far more valuable than giving a few grants. Our job is to put together this players and convince the banks and investors that these are good investments, support the investments to make sure that there are delivered”.
He said,”We are going to bring in experts from World Street and investment bankers to look at our plans and perhaps figure out different ways and suggest to state government maybe two or three different methods to get fund on domestic investment into this factories”.
He enumerated the organization’s objectives to include improving agribusiness enabling environment, expanding access to agribusiness Finance and facilitating agribusiness investment.
The MD enumerated states that will get technical assistance to thrive in agribusiness in Nigeria to include Benue, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Kaduna, Kebbi and Niger, across five value chains of aquaculture, cowpea, maize, rice, and soybean stressing that his organization is ready to go extra mile to ensure that it attracts investors from international market to invest in the state to assist agribusiness witness a boom.
He said, “We know government alone cannot run any business, because government is not good at that. “We are bringing experts of international repute from investment banks
to look at our plans and perhaps figure out different ways and suggest to state government maybe two or three different methods to get fund on domestic investment into this factories”.
“We are working with public and private Sector partners, including agribusiness, financial institutions, investment groups and business development services providers to facilitate greater engagement with MSMEs and potential agro-entrepreneurs in their value chain”, he stressed.
He urged farmers in agribusiness to collaborate with one another in order to place themselves on vantage positions that will assist them access aides or negotiate inputs when need be.
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
Rivers Security: NNPP Accuses FG Of Insensitivity
The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) , Rivers State Chapter, has accused the APC-led Federal Government of being insensitive to security situation in Rivers State.
The Chairman of the party in the state, Hon Enyi Princewill made the allegation last Monday in Port Harcourt in a statement made available to The Tide.
The NNPP boss said, for frustrating the smooth take off of the Neighborhood Watch Agency, which is properly designed to check criminality in the state, it is an obvious indication that Federal Government is not interested in improved security in the state.
The statement described the Neighborhood Watch as a well formulated legal agency which if allowed to operate, would effectively reduce criminality in the state .
“ The state NNPP accuses the APC-led Federal Government, army and Abuja cum Rivers politicians of the insecurity in our state for their insensitivity in the undercurrent action over the well formulated, legal Neighborhood watch.
“ With the Neighborhood Watch, the people knows the criminals in their communities and no person would like to be intimidated in his own land because we all know our exit and entry points.
“ Governor Wike knows his state being born, bred , lived and educated here, he knows our state better. He should be granted to go ahead in the governance of the state without flaw”.
He urged ‘the powers that be’, to allow the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to experiment the noble idea befor criticising it.
He noted that if OSPAC which is not a creation of the law could make a positive impact , it means that Neighborhood Watch that is fully legalised could be better guided to bring about better improvement in security.
Chris Oluoh
Niger Delta
Youth President Broker Peace With Bayelsa Boundary Communities
The President-General, Kula Youth Organisations Worldwide, Mr Jupusoibina Ekine, yesterday led a delegation to the youth organisations of Odioma and Obioku, neighbouring communities in Bayelsa for peace meeting.
Ekine disclosed yesterday in Port Harcourt that the meeting was as a result of dispute between some residents of Akananga who were under the covering of Kula in Rivers and Obioku people of Bayelsa State.
He said the President of Obioku Youth Organisation, Mr Daniel Berefamo, expressed displeasure over how some suspected Kula sons incessantly launched terror attacks on his people for more than three times.
According to him, Berefamo said that the issue had been reported to the President, Bassambiri Youth who doubles as President of Nembe Youth Federation (NYF).
“The Bassabiri Youth President, Mr Theophilous Irua confirmed that plans had already been concluded to retaliate before the timely intervention by the Kula Youths leadership and promised to hold on.
“Irua and his colleagues, however, said that the suspected persons in question should be cautioned as they are not invisible,” Ekine said in a statement he signed.
The Kula Youth President, Mr Ekine appealed for harmonious and peaceful coexistence among the people of Kula in Rivers and Nembe in Bayelsa.
“We do not need a repeat of history that was not in the benefit of any party, and I thank Mr Moses Inene, Odioma Youth President for taking same position.
“We have all agreed to visit the Akananga area to see the residents and resolve the prevailing matters,” he added.
The youth presidents also discussed how their communities could benefit from ongoing seismic operations by a Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in the area.
