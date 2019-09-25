Business
Cashless Policy: CBN Gives Fresh Insight
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says the transaction charges on bank deposit and withdrawal in furtherance of implementation of its cashless policy is on the amount in excess of the set limits.
The Director, Corporate Communication Department, Mr Isaac Okorafor, made the clarification while speaking within newsmen in Abuja on Monday.
The CBN had on September 17 issued a circular to deposit banks to commence the implementation of the cashless policy in six pilot states across the country.
The CBN explained that transactions would attract three per cent processing fees for withdrawal and two per cent processing fees for lodgement of amounts above N500,000 for individual accounts.
Similarly, corporate accounts would attract five per cent processing fees for withdrawal and three per cent processing fees for lodgement of amounts above N3 million
The apex bank directed that implementation should commence from September 18 in Lagos, Ogun, Kano, Abia, Anambra, and Rivers States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
It, however, stated that the nationwide implementation of the cashless policy would take effect from March 31, 2020.
Okorafor explained that contrary to the misconception on the implementation of the policy, the charges would only be on the excess of N500,000 deposited or withdrawn for individual and N3 million for corporate body
According to him, if an individual deposited N510,000 the two per cent charge would be on the N10,000 excess which is N200 only.
He said the same applied to a withdrawal of same amount, adding that the three per cent charge would be on excess of the set limits.
He said that the same thing also applies to the corporate body five per cent on withdrawal and three per cent on lodgement of amounts above N3 million.
While many Nigerians have welcomed the development as capable of reducing crimes, many others described it as additional burden on banks’ customers who were already laden with other charges by the banks.
The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, however stated that the policy was not designed to de-franchise hard working Nigerians as perceived by some categories of people.
According to him, a data conducted, revealed that close to 95 per cent of cash deposited and withdrawn fall below this threshold.
Emefiele said Nigerians had already embraced electronic channels and online transaction in market places.
He added that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises now had various options and channels available to collect a legitimate payment for goods and services, like POS, banks transfer using ATM, USD code among others.
He said that the cashless policy increases transparency in financial dealings and reduce crimes such as ransom payment and extortion among others.
Transport
NGO Begins Construction Of N15m Transport Park
A non governmental organization, Johnbosco Onunkwo Foundation (JOF), has laid the foundation stone for the construction of a N15 million Transport Park at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.
The founder of JOF, Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo, an oil mogul and an alumnus of the institution, said yesterday in Awka that the gesture was his way of giving back to the institution.
Onunkwo said the project was not politically motivated but a humanitarian service.
He urged other alumnus of the institution, particularly in the engineering department to contribute their quota in providing good working and study environment in the institution.
He assured all in the institution that the project would be completed and inaugurated in November.
Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Charles Esimone, who received Onunkwo in his office, commended him for the gesture.
Esimone, who urged other graduates of the institution to emulate the gesture, said his plans were to make the institution among the first 200 in the world.
On his part, the Dean of Students’ Affair, Prof. Stanley Udedi, while commending Onunkwo, said the gesture was one major reason alma mater associations were formed.
“You can see, the park is in bad condition. The gesture is why the alumnus association was put together, so that people who graduated from the institution can come back and give back to the university,” he said.
, President, Unizik, Student Union Government (SUG), Mr Joseph Okafor said that the gesture was an outcome of an earlier transport summit held in the institution in August.
“Over the past 15 years, the park has been a nightmare to every student and staff of the university and also a campaign promise by every SUG President that came on board.
“But, I am happy that the project is happening in my time and that students and staff will end up been happy finally,” Okafor said.
Also, the SUG Director of Transport, Mr Patrick Mmesirionye, said Onunkwo’s gesture did not only touch the lives of students in the school but also the lives of staff.
“This is because the university community who use the park found it difficult to move within the muddy park to board tricycles or mini buses, especially when it rains.
“Johnbosco did not only make himself great today, but also made all of us in the university great because it will be said that the project was achieved during a particular administration,” he said.
The Manager of JOF, Dr Ejike Ibeanusi, explained that the gesture was one of the numerous social responsibilities of the foundation carried out under the community development initiatives.
Ibeanusi assured the staff and students that the foundation would not relent in its efforts to create better society through its health, education and community development projects.
Business
World Economic Forum Endorses Buhari’s Social Investment Programmes
The Schwab Foundation, a sister organisation of the World Economic Forum (WEF), has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari’s National Social Investment Programmes(N-SIPs).
Communications Manager, National Social Investment Office (NSIO), Justice Bibiye in a statement on Monday, in Abuja, said the foundation conferred the prestigious Public Social Intrapreneur award on Mrs Maryam Uwais, Special Adviser to President on Social Investments.
Bibiye said that efforts by the Buhari administration to reduce poverty in Nigeria through its various SIPs had continued to receive thumbs up from well-meaning individuals and organisations within and outside the country.
He said Uwais and 40 other individuals selected from different countries received the award on Monday in New York in recognition of their innovative approach and potential for global impact.
“The list includes start-up founders and chief executive officers, multinational and regional business leaders, government leaders and recognised experts who are working to address social and environmental issues with innovation, in areas ranging from water purification to financial inclusion to combating hate.
“For more than 20 years, the Schwab Foundation has recognised social entrepreneurs as a new breed of leaders, values-driven, inclusive, compassionate and entrepreneurial, developing new sustainable models for business, human development and environmental initiatives – and embedded them in the platforms of the WEF.
“The 2019 awardees were formally inaugurated during the WEF’s Sustainable Development Impact Summit held on Sept. 23, in New York, U.S,” he said.
Bibiye said that Uwais, in a goodwill message to the global gathering, described the award as an international endorsement of efforts by Buhari”s administration to address poverty and unemployment through the faithful implementation of the N-SIPs.
The communications manager quoted Uwais as saying that the recognition was a call to action for the Federal Government to commit more resources to tackling poverty.
Transport
Motorists Lament Poor State Of Federal Roads In South-East
Commuters and motorists in the South-East have expressed worry over the dilapidation of most federal roads in the area, saying the situation has made vehicular movement cumber- some and more expensive.
They blamed the deplorable condition of the federal roads on poor handling, substandard job and poor maintenance culture by successive governments in the country.
They, therefore, called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on the roads to alleviate their plight and also save lives and property of the people
In Anambra, the Commissioner for Works, Mr Marcel Ifejiofor, said that because of the poor state of the roads, motorists resorted to diverting to state roads, hence bringing a lot of pressure on the roads.
Ifeji Ofor said that the state had written to the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola on the matter and that plans were on to put barricades on some of the state roads to bar heavy duty trucks and articulated vehicles from plying them and causing more damage.
“We have 188 active road projects and we are doing palliative work on some strategic roads to ease the sufferings of road users pending the end of the rainy season,’’ he said.
The Controller, Federal Ministry of Works in the state, Mr Adeyemo Ajani, however, said that his office was aware of the deplorable state of most federal roads in the state.
“We have communicated this to the Minister of Works and Housing and he has directed that we forward proposals to his office on the state of the roads.
“As we speak, approval has been given for the rehabilitation of seven federal roads in Anambra and once the rains are over, work will commence on the roads,’’ he said.
Ajani listed Onitsha/Owerri road, Onitsha-Aguleri-Ideani, Otuocha-Ibaji-Nzam-Innoma, Nnobi/Ekwulobia, Amawbia-Ekwulobia-Uga and Oba-Ozubulu-Nnewi roads, as some of the roads already approved for rehabilitation.
