Politics
Bayelsa, Kogi Polls: Group Cautions Youths On Violence
The Founder of Useful Youth Vision Concepts, a non-governmental organisation, Mrs Adetokunbo Shonibare, has advised the youth in Kogi and Bayelsa States not to be involved in violence during and after the November 16 elections in the states.
Shonibare made the plea in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Monday, recently.
She also urged the youth to be agents of peace and nation-building during the elections, reminding them that “the increasing participation of youths in violent activities in Nigeria in recent times was a source of worry.
“Most violent activities, ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, rape, street fighting, electoral violence, drug abuse and trafficking and violence during crises moments in Nigeria, are being perpetrated by youths.
“Yet, the very future of this country depends on the kind of youths the present generation is able to nurture.”
Shonibare appealed to the youth not to be deceived by anyone in a bid to make them perpetrate evil acts or violence. She advised the youth to help in advancing the culture of peace, nation-building and promotion of Nigeria’s heritage.
“We must invest in their education, security, job preparedness, employment opportunities and civic participation.
“The youths should play an active role in peace and conflict resolution by forming new programmes of peace missionaries and non-governmental organisation network in the grassroots, concentrating on value education and religious renewal among children,” she said.
According to her, the government needs to empower the youth by creating an enabling environment for them to realise their full potentials through good governance.
Shonibare said that greater importance should be placed on developing functional institutions, ensuring simplicity and accountability in governance and fighting corruption, among others.
Politics
Monarch Lauds Wike’s Giant Dev Strides
The Amanyanabo of Ele Kingdom in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State, King Felix Tamunoseipiriala Okuru Apina VII, has hailed the Governor of the State, Chief Nyesom Wike on the celebration of his 100-days in office which also featured presentation of certificates of recognition and Staff of office to six illustrious traditional Rulers of Wakirike ethnic nation and others in the State, describing it as a landmark celebration.
King Felix Tamunoseipiriala Okuru Apina VII in a statement on behalf of the Ele Divisional Council of Chiefs and the entire people said Governor Wike had proved beyond reasonable doubt that he has the interest of the State at heart as he also commissioned some projects as part of the celebration.
According to the Ele Monarch, the Governor had transformed Rivers State in all ramifications and provided infrastructures and that have direct bearing on the people of the State, and prayed God to give him the courage and zeal to further take Rivers State to enviable height among the comity of States in Nigeria.
He appealed to the people of the State to put all hands on deck so that his New Rivers Vision would be achieved, and pledged the loyalty and support of his subjects to the administration inorder to enable him embark on more projects in his second tenure in office.
King Okuru Apina also congratulated the Amanyanabo of Okrika, King Alfred Semenitari Abam, Ado IX; the Amanyanabo of Ogoloma Kingdom, King Emmanuel T. I. Obudibo, Ikwo V; the Amanyanabo of Ogu Kingdom, King Nicholas Dickson Ibiebele Nimenibo, Loko IX; the Amanyanabo of Bolo Se, King Acheseinmie Micah Frank, Bolo-Luka VIII; Michael Tom; and the Amanyanabo of Kirike, King Tamuno-Omisiki Ogube, Ogube I for their well deserved presentation of Certificate and Staff of Office.
“As Governor Wike accorded the traditional ruler their rightful place and respect in the State, I enjoin them to reciprocate by ensuring peace, unity and love in all their activities”, he said.
Politics
Imo PDP Women Hail Ihedioha’s Victory At Tribunal
The women wing of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo, has congratulated Gov. Emeka Ihedioha, on his victory at the governorship elections petition tribunal.
Mrs Maria Mbakwe, the Imo PDP women leader gave the commendation in a message while interacting with journalists in Owerri on Monday.
Mbakwe, who described the governor’s victory as a validation of the people’s will, said that there could not have been a better time for such consolidation of democracy.
She expressed confidence that the victory would enable the governor accelerate the pace of development in Imo, stressing that there would be less distractions.
She commended the judiciary for serving justice through transparent justice delivery which she said would help to deepen the trust of the masses in the nation’s judicial system.
Mbakwe, however, urged those who approached the tribunal against the governor to accept the verdict in good faith and join hands with him in rebuilding the state.
“Ihedioha’s victory at the tribunal is a confirmation of the people’s mandate and an affirmation of the people’s trust in our judiciary.
“I urge all those whose petitions were struck out at the tribunal on Saturday, to accept the verdict for what it is and fully cooperate with the governor in his efforts at rebuilding our dear state,’’ she said.
Recall that the governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja on Saturday upheld Ihedioha’s victory as the substantive Imo governor.
Politics
Alaibe Vows To Fight For Justice In PDP
A former Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Ndutimi Alaibe, has vowed to remain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to seek justice after he lost during the concluded governorship primaries in Bayelsa State.
Alaibe came second at the primary poll, behind Senator Douye Diri.
He said despite pressure mounted on him to seek an alternative platform to actualise his governorship ambition in the November 16 election, he would prefer to pursue his case in the PDP.
In a statement he signed on Monday, Alaibe said: “My beloved supporters and people of Bayelsa State, I have come to the ultimate conclusion that this struggle must continue until we achieve justice. I am not deaf to your suggestions. I am not ignorant of your patience. I am not giving up. You must also not give up. The decision I have taken may hurt a lot of people. Others may be disappointed. But it is taken in good faith.
“As I promised you at the beginning of this race, my previous exit from the PDP was based on principle; my return was based on necessity. After considering every suggestion by stakeholders and supporters, it is, therefore, my decision not to join any other political party but to stay in the PDP and pursue justice until I achieve it. Thank you for your understanding and God bless you”.
Narrating the circumstances that led to his latest decision, he said: “Some people have questioned the need for a court process. The answer is simple: any injustice that is not challenged and corrected will surely be repeated. And we will be the victims. As an advocate of peace and non-violence, I decided to accept the advice of the stakeholders and seek justice through legal means.
“Although this was misunderstood by some people, I want to sincerely thank my supporters and indeed all lovers of democracy and the rule of law for their understanding and massive support so far. I salute your calmness and perseverance in the face of great injustice. But please understand that I need you now more than ever.
“As expected, some people have suggested that I should simply dump the PDP and accept the various offers by other political parties so that we would realise our vision of implementing the Blue Economy and Project Dolphin in Bayelsa State. That is indeed an excellent suggestion.
“It demonstrates the depth of confidence people have in my capacity and competence to deliver on my promises no matter the political platform. Others have also advised that I remain in the PDP, seek justice and contribute to the complete reformation of the party. This, also, is a beautiful suggestion that must be considered. “There is no doubt that the Bayelsa people want to know the way forward after the huge disappointment. I am as concerned as you have been. Let me say that I have diligently listened to your suggestions and I have decided to act appropriately. In arriving at this decision regarding the way forward, I am conscious of the fact that this is not about any political party. It is not even about me as an individual. It is about justice. It is about our beloved Bayelsa State. It is about us”.
