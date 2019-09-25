online games
Banning iGaming in Nigeria would be a terrible decision and here’s why
Several opinions have been voiced in the Nigerian government that iGaming is a detriment to society and needs to be removed completely. The term iGaming consists of pretty much everything resembling online wagering. Things such as sports betting and online casino games are considered as iGaming and the Nigerian government wants to get rid of them ASAP.
The sentiment towards this industry is understandable. It’s basically like a sink for the funds which are already quite scarce for the Nigerian population. Having these operators claim the funds of the local population with promises to pay them back double or triple seems like a pyramid scheme, but in reality, it isn’t.
The industry is quite popular all over the world. Places like Europe, Asia, and even the heavily regulated Northern America thrive from iGaming but don’t ban it completely. Why? Because it’s nothing but an introduction to underground gaming rings and criminals.
Where the problem is more systematic
As of right now, the biggest iGaming problem for Nigerians is noticed in schools and universities, where students find illegal contractors and place bets on a specific sports match that will be happening anytime soon.
Due to the naturally high risk of sports, whose outcome is usually hard to predict, many students tend to lose a lot of money they simply don’t have, and therefore end up in debt. There have even been cases where students wagered money dedicated to their tuition and lost it all.
These are the cases that the Nigerian government emphasizes and they are completely warranted. Such activities need to be controlled, discouraged and most importantly banned, as long as the whole industry isn’t banned.
What could be the side effects of a ban?
Banning iGaming in Nigeria will not discourage all of the sports betting activity happening within schools and universities. As already mentioned above, most of it is happening through illegal contractors who simply have enough funds to pay out the winners and that’s it.
Now, Nigeria has over two dozen companies that operate in this industry. These companies pay taxes based on their profits and usually adhere to everything that is forced upon them from high above.
These companies are the representation of supply for iGaming. Currently, the demand already outpaces the supply as school and university students choose illegal contractors.
Should the already available supply be taken out of the equation through a nation-wide ban, it would incentivize even more illegal contractors to set up shop. Why? Because the demand is still there, nothing was done about it, it’s just the supply that was removed.
By placing a ban on iGaming, the government will essentially blind itself to the local situation by not having access to the data that registered companies gather, nor will they receive any kind of tax from the industry as it will all continue to operate underground.
What could possibly be the solution?
Several experts have said that introducing a maximum amount that a person can deposit every month could be the solution, but that’s exactly why people go for illegal contractors as they don’t have these artificial caps.
The best solution, for now, would be to regulate the industry under the government’s control. This means that private companies will have to close up shop and leave, and the government will replace them through SOE (State Owned Enterprises).
However, this needs to be undertaken in a very cautious manner, as other countries who currently have monopolies on gambling are starting to see their population combat them.
Such is the case in Finland, where a local casino news outlet NorskeCasino.casino reported that the local population is starting to see the monopoly on gaming as nothing but a cash grab from the government.
It’s extremely important that the ruling party goes about this very carefully as it can have very serious political ramifications. Any kind of gaming addiction case after this implementation would be blamed on them.
But why would this work?
Once the government has the industry firmly in their hands, they can very easily remove any and all caps on the maximum deposits. The SOE could not focus on profits, but much rather focus on self-sustainability, this means regular cashback, beneficial offers and overall support of the customer base.
The removal of the cap brings the illegal gamblers into the fold and adds even more income to the government, which can later be invested in agencies dedicated to fighting gambling addiction or just infrastructure and fighting poverty.
Overall, the added control the government will get over the industry should be a great temporary solution, but it won’t hold forever as displayed in Finland.
Convenient livescore app
Today, thanks to the unique livescore app, it’s easy to keep abreast of the events and always get the latest news from the world of football. This is very important, because the top-5 championships have already started and the opening matches have shown that there is a place for sensation.
Despite the fact that the current winner of the French championship is PSG, and this time it is a favorite again, the team is experiencing certain difficulties. They are mainly associated with the figure of Neymar, who often sabotaged training. This affected the results of the team, because already in the second round it lost to Rennes.
In spite of his fact, PSG is the main favorite of the season, if only because none of the competitors have such a selection of players as the team of Thomas Tuchel. This summer they were joined by:
- Ander Herrera;
- Gueye;
And this is not a complete list. As you can see, the Parisians stopped spending big bucks on transfers and instead decided to focus on quality. In the near future we will see whether this will bring results at a long distance. In the history of the team there were more high-profile signings, which, however, did not provide the desired effect.
In any case, the main goal of the Parisians for this season will be not the national championship, but performance at the international stage. It seems that everyone is already used to the fact that PSG regularly fails in the Champions League, but this time Thomas Tuchel intends to break this trend. This is confirmed by the purchases of the Parisians this summer, which are primarily aimed at constructive midfield.
Advantages of use of the livescore app
Functional and simple livescores app is a convenient method of following the matches of PSG and their rivals. Here, not only the results of matches are updated in real time, but also various statistical indicators.
Having preserved all the leaders (except for veterans Dani Alves and Gigi Buffon, who left the capital of France as free agents), PSG, of course, became stronger, plus its teamwork improved. However, is this enough for a successful performance in the international arena?
The first matches of the new season of the French championship already showed that even the Parisians with their selection of players will have hard times. That is why we can safely expect a competitive season in which PSG will have rivals in domestic tournaments. The probability of this increases if the Parisians, like the previous time, openly quit playing at the end of the championship and begin to give points to every competitor.
Profitable online betting with professionals
Thanks to the unique feature of online betting https://1xbet.com, you can now convert your knowledge in the field of sports into a worthy reward. Today, the French championship is in full swing, and who can make forecasts for events from it in full.
PSG managed to strengthen their ranks this summer, making itself the main contender for gold medals in League 1 once again. Ander Herrera, Diallo, Sergio Rico, Keylor Navas, Mauro Icardi – this is not a complete list of those players who joined the roster of the current champion France.
Another transfer achievement of the Parisians is the preservation of Neymar in the ranks of the team.
All summer, the Brazilian has been hunted by the main grandees of European football:
- Real;
- Barcelona;
However, the requirements of the club were so high that none of the potential buyers gave away such an amount for Neymar. Moreover, the Brazilian was injured during the summer, and it was unknown in what condition he would return to the field. The saga with the transfer of Neymar was so loud that the bookmakers even opened online betting on where he would continue his career.
Remaining in the PSG, the Brazilian quickly came to his senses and scored in the first match after returning to the field. This once again demonstrates his level. However, the triumphs in the domestic arena are not quite what the club’s management is counting on, because its main goal is a successful performance in the international arena.
You can follow the games of the Parisians and their rivals thanks to the live football stream on 1xBet. Here you have access to matches of all tournaments.
PSG achievements in Liga 1 France
In the national championship, the team of Tuchel started quite confidently. It was not without loss of points, but the main competitors have even more obvious problems, which should help PSG once again win the league title. Information on Liga 1 France www.1xbet.com and all the games held within it is presented on the reliable bookmaker website.
Now, PSG has such a level of competition that at least 2 performers apply for each position on the field. A well organized transfer campaign has strengthened the already excellent lineup of the Parisians.
Last season, by the middle of the championship, it became obvious that in Liga 1 France they would have no competitors. Let’s see how fate will turn out this time. It is possible that the performance in the Champions League will also take away a lot of strength from Tuchel’s players, which will be a chance for their rivals. But whether they will be able to maintain the pace set by PSG, we can find out only at a long and intense tournament distance.
FOX9JA Investigates The Nigerian Casino Market And Shows Where The Money Is
FOX9JA, a new website, has been launched to open up the Nigerian online betting market to public scrutiny and demonstrate the money involved in these operations, company officials said yesterday.
“There is a lot of gambling in Nigeria today,” said Habib Adeyemi president of FOX9JA. “It is such a popular pastime. But we found that people do not realize just how much money is floating around in the betting market. We want to open that up and let the casinos starting from Bet9ja become accountable.”
Online bet shops are growing in Nigeria, and most people don’t necessarily understand how big they are becoming or what their level of influence is, Adeyemi said. This can lead to trouble down the line.
“Whenever an industry becomes as big as online gambling is in Nigeria, it can start to have an effect on local politics,” Adeyemi said. “And this trend can become quite disturbing as time goes on. We want to let people know exactly how much money is being wagered, and where that money is going.”
FOX9JA has set up a system for investigating all of the various betting houses that operate online in Nigeria. It then breaks down this information into the percentage of the market each one has, and the individual profits each one makes.
“The people of Nigeria are constantly bombarded with ads for various gambling sites,” he said. “They may not know which sites are large or small, and which sites have a good reputation. We do all of the research for them, and we report the information in an easy to follow way that we think will be quite eye-opening for the average Nigerian player.”
The site also details the various bonuses that each casino uses to lure players in, and explains how these offers really work.
“We think people will be quite surprised at the differences in welcome offers offered by the various casinos,” he said. “Some of them are quite good. But others have odd strings attached that make them much less attractive. We want to let Nigerians know the good, the bad and the ugly.”
FOX9JA plans to update its site continuously as the betting market in Nigeria changes.
“When this much money is involved, the status of the industry does not stay the same for long,” he said. “Big players become bigger and push the smaller players out of the market. We want to make sure that Nigerian bettors know as much as possible.”
FOX9JA is an independent company launched in 2019. Its goal is to look into the Nigerian online betting industry and report on the real news behind the advertisements. The company researches market share, the total number of bets placed, and total profits. It also provides constantly updated reviews for each and every casino in the Nigerian market.
