‘African Stars Robbed In FIFA Best Player Award’
Samuel Eto’o has said that there were two African stars who deserved to win the Best Men’s Player prize more than Argentine star, Lionel Messi at the FIFA Awards.
The ex-Cameroon international, who recently announced his retirement, believes Egypt star, Mo Salah or Senegal forward, Sadio Mane would have been more worthy winners.
“The best one for me is Mohammed Salah or Sadio Mane. But they’re not here,” Eto’o said in a terse interview before walking away from the camera, during the awards ceremony on Monday.
Messi pipped Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk to the top prize in a victory that was a surprise for many, despite the Barcelona star’s obvious quality.
Only one African player has ever taken home the trophy when Liberian George Weah was the best player in 1995.
Meanwhile, the Liverpool forwards, Salah and Mane have become a source of inspiration to millions of children in Africa, according to former Reds midfielder Mohamed Sissoko.
The frontmen shared last season’s Golden Boot, with Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, having scored 22 Premier League goals as they pushed eventual league winners, Manchester City to the death in the title race.
They were also instrumental in the Merseyside club claiming the Champions League, after defeating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in an all-English final at the Wanda Metropolitano in June.
While Salah and Mane did not make it to the podium of the Best Fifa Men’s Player, they were ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, in the top 10.
Sissoko, who won the European Super Cup with the Reds in 2005, believes the Egyptian and Senegalese are inspiring hordes of children with their achievements on the pitch and humility off it.
“These two players [Salah and Mane] are amazing, they score a lot of goals, they give Liverpool a lot of energy, pace,” the 34-year-old told Tidesports source.
“I think they give a big image for Africa. To be honest, I’m very proud of these two players.
“I’m proud of all the team, but especially Mo Salah and Sadio Mane. They give a good image of Africa for the future generation – this is important.
“In my time, a lot of people wanted to be Sissoko. In this time, a lot of people want to be Mo Salah, Sadio Mane!”
Both players have scored four league goals apiece to maintain Liverpool’s unblemished start to the campaign, which sees them sit on top of the table with six wins from six games.
Neither player scored in Sunday’s 2-1 defeat of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, which was their 15th successive league win, dating back to last season.
They face MK Dons in the Third Round of the Carabao Cup today as they seek to avoid the ignominy of an early Cup exit at Stadium MK.
Salah and Mane are expected to feature when Liverpool return to league action against Sheffield United in Saturday’s lunch-time kick-off.
N241bn Security Votes, Unaccounted For Annually, Says Anti-Graft Watchdog …Calls For Law To Ban Unconstitutional Practice
An international anti-corruption watchdog, Transparency International (TI), has raised alarm over N241.2billion annually spent on security votes not accounted for by the government in Nigeria.
This was contained in a report published, yesterday, by TI with the theme, ‘Camouflaged Cash, How Security Votes’ Fuel Corruption in Nigeria’.
According to the report, security votes are opaque corruption-prone security funding mechanisms widely used by Nigerian officials as extra-budgetary expenditures.
The report reads in part, “A relic of military rule, these funds are provided to certain federal, state and local government officials to disburse at their discretion. In theory, they are reserved for covering unforeseen security needs.
“Transacted mostly in cash, security vote spending is not subject to legislative oversight or independent audit because of its ostensibly sensitive nature. Although officials often spend some of these funds on security, they also channel them into political activities or embezzle them outright.
“Among average Nigerians, the words ‘security vote’ is synonymous with official corruption and abuse of power. Yet, the beneficiaries, politicians and security officials-argue that are needed to subsidise the operations of Nigeria’s overstretched and underfunded federal security agencies.
“State officials claim this practice is necessary but nevertheless allows the Federal Government to shift the cost of national security activities onto the states with no accountability for how those funds are spent.
“As a result, it has become a ‘cancerous tumour’ in the state budget, according to one senior state official.
“Our analysis of 29 state budgets (no data exists for seven states) reveals they spend an average of $580million (N208.8billion) in total each year on security votes. Federal Government security votes average over $50million (N18billion) annually.
“Assuming the chairpersons of Nigeria’s 774 local government areas each receive on average $56, 000 (N20million) in security vote funding each year, that of the local government would amount to another $42.6million.”
The report also noted that the sum total of Nigeria’s various security votes dwarfs the international security assistance it receives and is comparable to budgeted spending on national defence and security institutions.
“In just one year, these cash-in, extra-budgetary, expenditures add up to over nine times the amount of the US security assistance to Nigeria since 2012 ($68.6million) and over 12 times the $53.5million (£40million) in counter-terrorism support the UK promised Nigeria from 2016-2020.
“Looking at it from another angle, spending exceeds 70 per cent of the annual budget of the Nigeria Police Force, more than the Nigerian Army annual budget, and more than the Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force’s annual budget combined”, the reported added.
Meanwhile, TI, in the report, also cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari, on curtailing widespread use of security votes if he wants to fight corruption effectively.
The global anti-graft watchdog said, “In December, 2017, the government announced the withdrawal of $1billion from the Excess Crude Account, nearly half of Nigeria’s dwindling rainy day fund for ad hoc security expenditures.
“Likewise Buhari has increased the number of security votes tucked into the federal budget from about 30 to over 190 in 2018. The total value of these votes increased from $46.2billion (N9.3billion at the time) to $51million (N18.4billion now) over those two years.
“If President Buhari is serious reining in official corruption in Nigeria, he has the opportunity to curtail his own government’s widespread use of security votes.”
Giving recommendations on how to tackle alleged corrupt practices by government officials by embezzling public funds through security votes the report recommended that, “Pass federal legislation outlawing security votes at the federal and local levels. A ban on the use of security votes; monitor confidential security spending.
“If it is so important for national security that a proportion of federal and state’s security budgets remains secret, then it is should be equally important that is spent effectively; educate officials, leaders and the general public about the risks and drawbacks of using security votes; support state government efforts to set up Security Trust Funds (STFs) as constructive first step toward phasing out security votes.”
Wike Commissions Ogbum-Nu-Abali Fruit Garden Market …Lifts Suspension On Employment Process At RSU
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has commissioned the ultra-modern Ogbum-Nu-Abali Fruit Garden Market, which was razed down by fire last year.
Commissioning the project, yesterday, Wike announced that the state government would allocate shops to traders who owned shops in the market before it got burnt.
The governor said: “Let me assure all of you, that those who are traders here will get back their shops. We already have the names of these traders.
“We shall also allocate shops to the host community of Ogbum-nu-Abali. Thereafter, we shall ballot, if there are shops remaining”.
Wike announced that henceforth, the market would be known and called “Ogbum-nu-Abali Fruit Garden Market to reflect the host community.
“We must begin to reflect the names of the communities where projects are allocated. This is important”, he said.
The governor warned the traders against selling on the road. He said there are shops and spaces to accommodate all traders within the market.
He urged the traders to always pay their taxes because such taxes would be used to develop more projects for other residents of the state, and recalled that the market was razed down during the campaign period.
According to him, several political groups made promises, but only the Rivers State Government was able to redeem its pledge.
Wike stated that fire-fighting equipment would be installed in the market to forestall future occurrence of fire outbreak.
In a project description, Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Special Projects, Mr Sunday Okere said the new Ogbun-nu-Abali Market has four buildings (one storey each) and eight buildings (bungalow), designed to promote commercial activities.
Other facilities in the market include, 232 open stalls, 72 lock up shops, toilet blocks, car park, drainage, internal roads, a warehouse, generator, transformer, perimeter fence and a security house.
In his remarks, Mayor of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Hon Victor Ihunwo said the Rivers State governor lived up to his promise to the traders, explaining that the market was the best of its kind.
“The traders are celebrating the market, and Wike, who has kept his promise”, he added.
Earlier, the Chairman of the Ogbum-nu-Abali Fruit Garden Market Traders Association, Chigozie Nnolim, expressed gratitude to the Rivers State governor for delivering the market to them.
The occasion witnessed traditional dances and wrestling exhibition matches by women and host communities.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has directed the Governing Council of the Rivers State University (RSU) to continue with the suspended employment exercise for academic and non academic staff.
Commissioning the Rivers State University Students’ Union Government (SUG) building, last Monday, at the school premises, Wike said that he was compelled to suspend the exercise because of the negative issues that bedevilled it.
The governor said: “I suspended the process for the employment exercise due to the issues that emanated from it. The committee that I set up to investigate the process has turned in its report.
“I am satisfied with the report of the committee. Therefore, I have informed the pro-chancellor to go ahead with the employment exercise”.
Wike said unlike other leaders, he has never interfered with admission and employment processes of any institution in the state.
He said his transparent approach to administration gives him the moral power to discipline erring officials.
The governor approved the construction of an ultra-modern Senate building for the Rivers State University.
He said that if the pro-chancellor and acting vice chancellor make the design available on time, the building would be completed by the first anniversary of his second term.
He called on the students’ union leadership to use the new facility to fight cultism, harassment of female students and examination malpractices.
Wike urged the acting vice chancellor to be firm and ensure that the university continues to move forward.
In his remarks, the Pro-Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Justice Iche Ndu said the completion of the Students Union Government (SUG) building was the sixth major project completed by Wike in the institution.
He assured the Rivers State governor that the Governing Council and Management of the institution would work towards making the state university, a world-class institution.
The pro-chancellor appealed to students to use the new building to fight vices, adding that the university should be a centre of learning.
In her address, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Opuenebo Binya Owei, described the delivery of the building as a milestone in the annals of student unionism.
She said: “This is a milestone in the annals of student unionism. It gives the students a sense of belonging as major stakeholders”.
Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of Bureau of Special Projects, Mr Sunday Okere said the magnificent building was constructed and equipped by the governor.
President of the Students’ Union Government of the Rivers State University, Comrade Precious Pepple said that Rivers people re-elected the governor because they want him to execute more projects for them.
Highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of an Appreciation Award to the Rivers State governor by President National Union of Rivers State Students (NURSS), Comrade Patrick Ogbuehi.
Presidential Election Tribunal: Atiku Heads To S’Court, Files Appeal Against Buhari, Today …You’ve No Agenda For UN Meeting, PDP Bombs Buhari
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general election and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will today, show Nigerians that he means business to overturn the verdict of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) that confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election, as his lawyers file a 70-point appeal at the Supreme Court, to beat Wednesday’s deadline.
One of Atiku’s lawyers said: “We will file latest on Monday, September 23, and at most, due to any unforeseen reason, by September 24. Bear in mind that the deadline for submission is Wednesday. We won’t file on Wednesday for tactical reasons.”
According to sources, one of the 70 grounds of appeal is that, “the judgement of the PEPT was based on the facts; the judgement was not on the issues presented to the presidential tribunal by the petitioner, especially in relation to the respondent’s academic qualifications.
“Take, for instance, one of the respondent’s witnesses, Major-General Paul Tarfa (rtd) called by President Muhammadu Buhari’s lawyers said that they did not give their certificates to the Military Board. Tarfa’s testimony is against the claim by Buhari that the Nigerian military is in possession of his certificates.
“Secondly, Buhari said that he was recruited into the military in 1961, and Tarfa said he was recruited in 1962. So, what is the correct date of his recruitment into the Army? Somebody is not telling the truth.
“The issue in question is who entered the different grades for him from both the Cambridge and the West African School Certificate results. This is the first time that the court will say that the documents are admitted in the interest of justice. So, who entered the different grades for him and if he did it, why?
“One of the grounds of appeal is that the President’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, brought the Cambridge documents dated July 18 and testified on July 20. The point here is that it was not pleaded, when the respondent replied to the petitions of Atiku. So, speaking as in point of law, you don’t speak on documents not pleaded.
“The WAEC documents contradicted the Cambridge documents. This is a case of forgery, inconsistency in documents.”
The lawyer added, “On the INEC server, the judgement of the PEPT said the INEC server was hacked, and we then asked, which of the servers was hacked?
“The tribunal judgement was based on the Electoral Act Section 52 (1) (B), but this aspect of the law has since been deleted in 2015. It is no longer in existence. This was the case in Wike Vs Peterside.
“If the judgement said INEC server was recklessly hacked, then, there is a server and, therefore, a criminal offence. Yet, INEC did not claim so or that its documents were stolen. How come the judge reached this scandalous decision?
“If Section 52 (1) (B) is no longer in existence, how come the lead judgement came to this decision? It was not based on the documents pleaded. Therefore, how come it was decided so? That means that the judge went on a voyage of discoveries and exploration. Buhari was not accused of forgery. Rather, he was accused of lying, when he said the army was in possession of his documents
“In his form CF001, he presented an affidavit, instead of his certificates. PEPT relied on the CV presented. We are asking, is that supposed to be so? CV is basically to show working experience. No primary school certificate. The judgement was based on inferences. The judge simply inferred.
“We are surprised that the PEPT went the way it did. It is our view that the judges would have gone further to help improve our electoral laws as well as use it to commence the reform of the electoral laws. So, these are some of the issues that form the grounds of the 70 points of appeal at the Supreme Court.”
Meanwhile, as President Muhammadu Buhari departed Abuja yesterday for New York, USA, to participate in the 74th Session of United Nations general Assembly, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has berated him, saying that he has no agenda and did not articulate any definite objectives, plans and proposals to attract tangible benefits to the nation.
It would be recalled that the Presidency had said that Mr President’s participation in this year’s gathering of world leaders was particularly significant as it coincides with Nigeria’s Presidency of UNGA.
It equally stressed that Buhari would underscore his administration’s commitment to building on the achievements of its three-point agenda, following the renewal of his electoral mandate by a majority of Nigerians.
But in its reaction, the PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, frowned at Buhari’s departure to USA and charged him to address EU, AU reports on 2019 polls.
The full statement reads, “The party says attending such an important meeting of world leaders and policy makers without a clear-cut national agenda shows that the Buhari Presidency is not committed to our nation but only going out for another showboating on the international platform.
“Is it not lamentable that while other leaders are heading to the meeting with well-articulated national proposals that will boost their nations’ competitiveness on international engagements, the Buhari Presidency is going empty with zero capacity to engage; a clear signal that it will equally return empty?
“The sad effect of such leadership failure is worsened by the acceptability issues trailing the rigging of the February Presidential election, for which the Buhari Presidency is largely lacking in confidence and poise to vigorously engage other world leaders on issues. In over four years of this administration, the Buhari Presidency has not been able to harness opportunities presented by such important events despite huge resources deployed for attendance.
“The PDP painfully recalls how, earlier this month, President Buhari returned empty from the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7), at the same time his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Akufo-Ado, sealed a deal with automobile giant, Toyota, to establish a Toyota and Suzuki manufacturing plant in Ghana.
“Nevertheless, since Mr. President is appearing before the UNGA, the PDP tasks him to use the opportunity to address world leaders on the reports by the European Union (EU), African Union (AU) and other international bodies, detailing heavy manipulations and outright rigging of the 2019 general election to favour him and his party.
“Our party also urges Mr. President to address the world on reported issues of violations of human rights, disregard to the rule of law and constitutional order, disobedience to court orders, arbitrary arrest and detention of citizens, extrajudicial killings, impunity and swelling corruption under his watch.
“The PDP also insists that President Buhari should address the world on the UN Rapporteur’s report as well as issues of violent division, escalated banditry, bloodletting and general insecurity in our dear nation under his woeful administration. In the same vein, the PDP demands that Mr. President addresses the world on how his administration wrecked our once robust economy from a prosperous nation to the world poverty capital in a space of four years.
“The PDP states that these are facts known to all and for which the world is demanding answers from the Buhari Presidency. Our party also urges Mr. President to assert the confidence and courage required to demand for help from other world leaders.”
Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari had departed Abuja, yesterday for New York, United States to participate in the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA74).
The president will arrive the US, today.
The session opened on September 17, with preparations ahead of the arrival of world leaders.
The President’s participation at this year’s gathering of world leaders is particularly significant as it coincides with Nigeria’s Presidency of UNGA.
On June 4, 2019, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, was unanimously elected as the President of UNGA74 – an indication of the country’s high esteem in global reckoning.
This marks the second time Nigeria would be occupying that prestigious position following late Maj-Gen Joseph Nanven Garba’s election during UNGA44 in 1989.
The theme for UNGA74 is, “Galvanizing Multilateral Efforts for Poverty Eradication, Quality Education, Climate Action and Inclusion.”
The general debates would kick off tomorrow during which leaders of delegations would present their national statements as well as speak to the theme of the session.
Buhari is scheduled as Number Five Speaker on the first day of the debates – another plus for the country as most world leaders will be listening in the General Assembly Hall while the global audience watches on live television.
The President is expected to underscore his administration’s commitment to building on the achievements of its three-point agenda following the renewal of his electoral mandate by majority of Nigerians.
He would also reaffirm Nigeria’s position on salient global issues.
While in New York, the Nigerian leader and members of his delegation are expected to participate in the Climate Action Summit with the theme, “A Race We Can Win. A Race We Must Win,” convened by the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres; the high-level meeting organized by the President of UNGA74 on Universal Health Coverage with the theme, “Moving Together to Build a Healthier World”; UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development; High-Level Dialogue on Financial Development as well as High-Level Meeting to Commemorate and Promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.
The Nigerian delegation is also expected to participate at the side-events organized by the country’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).
These include: SDGs Integration – Bridging the Policy Planning – Budget Gap for the Achievement of SDGs, organized by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals; Promotion of International Cooperation to Combat Illicit Financial Flows and Strengthen Good Practices on Assets Recovery and Return to Foster Sustainable Development, organized by the Office of the National Coordinator/CEO, African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa’s Development/African Peer Review Mechanism (AUDA-NEPAD/APRM) in collaboration with the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other anti-corruption bodies.
Seven European and African countries have confirmed their participation at this event designed to mobilize collective global action against illicit assets and their recovery and return for developmental projects.
Moreover, the meeting would further boost the profile of President Buhari as the African Union anti-corruption Champion.
The Federal Ministry of Water Resources is also organising a side-event on Sanitation and Hygiene Campaign for a Clean Nigeria: Sharing Lessons and Key Insights.
This is crucial for Nigeria as donor nations and organisations are willing to support the country’s target to end open defecation by 2025.
The Nigerian leader is also billed to hold bilateral meetings with some leaders of other delegations; chief executive officers of big companies keen to invest in the country; Aliko Dangote and Bill Gates on sustaining the polio-free campaign as well as issues on human capital projects and development.
Before returning to Abuja at the conclusion of his engagements, President Buhari will meet with a select group of top America-based Nigerian businessmen and potential investors.
The President will be accompanied to New York by Governors Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Kebbi and Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun.
