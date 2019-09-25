Law/Judiciary
6 Division Gets New Image Maker
The former Deputy Director, Army Public Relations (DDAPR), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Col Aminu Iliyasu, has been relieved of his position in the Division.
This was contained in a statement signed by him and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, last Monday.
According to the statement, the former DDAPR of the division would resume office as the pioneer Media Coordinator, Army Headquarters Operations Centre, Abuja.
The 6 Division’s image maker in the statement, expressed gratitude to Defence Correspondents, for their support, understanding and cooperation showered on him throughout his tour of duty.
“ My sincere gratitude goes to all for the support, understanding and cooperation showered on me throughout my tour of duty. You are beyond colleagues but a family as you all now have become part of my life”, it added.
It further revealed that Major Charles Ekeocha would be the new DDAPR of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army.
The statement also pleaded with newsmen to ensure that Ekeocha had a better working relationship with them, such as he had while serving in the Division.
“ I respectfully request you to extend the same cooperation to him as you did to me. Once more thank you a million and one times”, it stated.
When the new DDAPR was contacted on phone, he said all handover formalities had been concluded and has resumed office immediately.
He hinted that arrangements are on top gear on when to embark on familiarisation tour of the area in order to enable him get acquainted with his new area of deployment.
Law/Judiciary
LG Boss Scores Wike High On Security
Chairman of Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon Paul Kobani, has attributed the improved security across the state on the launching of operation sting security outfit by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
Hon Kobani, who said this in an interview with newsmen at the council headquarters while assessing the level of performance of the Governor in the first 100 days in office, said Rivers people are happy with the governor over the high level of security in the state.
Kobani said the improved security is also attracting businesses across the state.
The council boss said the numerous projects being commissioned by the governor in his first 100 days of his second term was an eloquent testimony of his leadership qualities.
“We can attest to the fact that Port Harcourt is now a change city “Port Harcourt has come back as the garden city of Nigeria.”
He said Governor Wike has fulfilled his electioneering promises to the people of the state.
“The overhauling of the state security architecture remains one of his monumental achievements.
“Since the operation sting was launched, insecurity has reduced drastically,” he said.
Kobani also listed some achievements of his administration to include; the provision of gadget to security agencies to check incidence of kidnapping and armed robbery.
Law/Judiciary
NAF Trains Personnel On Human Rights, Air Targeting Laws
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commenced a five-day training on human rights and the legal aspects of air targeting to improve compliance with International Rights Law and the Law of Armed Conflict.
NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who disclosed this in a statement, said the workshop was in conjunction with the Defence Institute of International Legal Studies (DIILS), USA.
He said it was to further upgrade participants’ knowledge on the rules and processes of target selection and prioritisation.
He added that the training would improve personnel’s knowledge on matching appropriate response, taking cognizance of command responsibilities and operational requirements.
“They are also expected to be further enlightened on how to more effectively apply the law against torture and gender violence,” he said.
Speaking at the training, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, emphasised that such workshop was critical to NAF operations.
Abubakar, who was represented by the Chief of Administration Headquarters NAF, AVM Kingsley Lar, disclosed that the training was being held pursuant to the resolutions of the 2019 Edition of the NAF Legal Officers’ Retreat.
He said the retreat highlighted the need to continually sensitise NAF personnel directly involved in ongoing operations, on compliance with International Human Rights Law and the Law of Armed Conflict.
Abubakar, who commended the leadership of the DIILS and Government of the United States of America (USA), noted that the workshop was a proof that the USA is a dependable development partner of Nigeria.
In his remarks, the representative of the DIILS, Mr Garrett Vanpelt, thanked the NAF for the opportunity to provide professional legal education.
He said the workshop would afford the NAF the opportunity to train enough personnel to effectively carry out their constitutional roles in line with international best practices.
Law/Judiciary
Abe Lauds Rivers CP On Serial Killer’s Arrest
The former Senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has commended the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura over the arrest of the serial killer, Gracious David-West.
In a statement issued by his spokesman, Parry Saroh Benson and made available to newsmen, Abe lauded the determined efforts of the police, and the prompt apprehension of the prime suspect.
He urged the general public to cooperate with the police and other law enforcement agencies in their quest to curb crime noting that security is a collective responsibility of all.
Abe said: “Dandaura has demonstrated effective and able leadership in the fight against crime and all forms of criminality since his assumption of office in Rivers State as Commissioner of Police. This is an uncommon feat, and he deserves our commendation and support”.
The Senator also commended the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike for the provision of resources to security agencies in the State.
He further enjoined the Governor to give more support to agencies that prove their commitment to securing Rivers State and its residents for the good of the state.
Lady Godknows Ogbulu
