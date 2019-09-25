6 Division Gets New Image Maker

The former Deputy Director, Army Public Relations (DDAPR), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Col Aminu Iliyasu, has been relieved of his position in the Division.

This was contained in a statement signed by him and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, last Monday.

According to the statement, the former DDAPR of the division would resume office as the pioneer Media Coordinator, Army Headquarters Operations Centre, Abuja.

The 6 Division’s image maker in the statement, expressed gratitude to Defence Correspondents, for their support, understanding and cooperation showered on him throughout his tour of duty.

“ My sincere gratitude goes to all for the support, understanding and cooperation showered on me throughout my tour of duty. You are beyond colleagues but a family as you all now have become part of my life”, it added.

It further revealed that Major Charles Ekeocha would be the new DDAPR of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army.

The statement also pleaded with newsmen to ensure that Ekeocha had a better working relationship with them, such as he had while serving in the Division.

“ I respectfully request you to extend the same cooperation to him as you did to me. Once more thank you a million and one times”, it stated.

When the new DDAPR was contacted on phone, he said all handover formalities had been concluded and has resumed office immediately.

He hinted that arrangements are on top gear on when to embark on familiarisation tour of the area in order to enable him get acquainted with his new area of deployment.