Oil & Energy
Stakeholders Want NNPC To Resuscitate PH, Kaduna Refineries
Some stakeholders in the oil and gas sector have urged the federal government to give priority attention to the planned resuscitation of the nation’s ailing refineries for full production in 2022.
The stakeholders expressed their news in separate interviews with The Tide recently, wile reacting to the announcement by the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, that the Port Harcourt and Kaduna refineries would be fully operational in 2022.
Former chairman of the National union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Port Harcourt Refinery branch, Comrade Alex Agworwor said the government should fulfil the promise and not politcise the state of the refineries.
Comrade Agworwor said the poor operational standards of the existing refineries in the country had made Nigeria to depend on the importation of refined products.
“Nigeria is estimated to hold approximately 37 billion barrels of proven oil reserve which is the second biggest in Africa. The country, however, imports majority of its domestic refined products due to lack of domestic refining capacity, this doesn’t create a good and promising picture of the country as a major oil producing nation.
The federal government through its relevant agencies should ensure that our refineries are functional, while the building of new ones should be considered, “ he said.
In his own views, the Chairman of the Port Harcourt branch of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN), Comrade Emmanuel Inimgba, also called on the federal government to speed up the revamping of the existing refineries in the country and build new ones to enhance the capacity utilisation and also address the deficits recorded as a result of the poor state of the refineries.
“Despite Nigeria’s huge potentials in the oil and gas sector, the country still depends heavily on the importation of refined products for domestic consumption. The federal government must make concrete efforts to boost the capacity of our refineries to meet up the needs of Nigerians and cut fuel importation. This will also help us the independent marketers to have a liverage to perform effectively,” he said.
Oil & Energy
Electricity Consumers Flay PHED Over High Bills
Electricity consumers in Port Harcourt have expressed dissatisfaction over the escalated electricity bill issued by the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED)for the month of September, 2019.
Some electricity users who spoke with our correspondent at the weekend, said they received an additional bill from PHED for the month of September contrary to regular bills. Some of the electricity consumers who stormed the various PHED offices for explanation, described the increase in the bills as arbitrary.
A visibly angered customer, Mr Pedro Itah told The Tide at the Rumuola office of PHED, that he was not satisfied with the increase.
“In the bills as there was no commensurate services to warrant such increase; “ I am totally disappointed by PHED for increasing electricity bills without rendering a quality services, we are daily facing the challenges of epileptic power supply, yet PHED is increasing bills, this is unacceptable”
Another customer who spoke with our correspondent at the Elekahia office of PHED also decried the increase in the electricity bills.
“We normally pay N15,000,00 as our monthly bill but it was increased to N20,000,00 in the month of September. I don’t know what prompted the increase, what we look up to is improved services not increase in bills when power supply is still very poor,” he said.
Meanwhile, a staff of PHED who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the increase was a policy to deduct outstanding debts from customers, explaining that the increase was only for the month of September.
Efforts to reach the Corporate Affairs Manager of PHED, John Onyi for explanation proved abortive as he did not respond to calls.
Taneh Beemene
Oil & Energy
NDPR Doles Out N11.1m To Host Community
As part of its corporate social responsibilities, the Niger Delta Petroleum Resources (NDPR) has released N11,120,000 to its host community as health grant for the elderly and re-electrification of the community.
The Head, Community Relations and Security, NDPR, Alhaji Buba Umaru, while handing over the cheques, numbering 249 to the head of Ogbele community in Ahoada West Local Government Area, last Thursday, at the company’s premises.
He said that of the amount, N9.92 million was for medicals of the elderly while N1.2 million was for re-electrification of the community, explaining that the health grant was annual fund given to the elderly in the community.
Umaru thanked members of the community for their peaceful disposition, stressing that in all the years NDPR has operated in Ogbele community, there has been peaceful co-existence.
According to him, “we have a good working relationship with our host community, we can’t remember if we ever had a blockade in our facility”.
He noted that the cordial relationship has helped “us to operate freely within the community, which gives the community members to freely notify us of any need they might have.”
Receiving the cheques, the Chairman, Ogbele Community Council, Mr Chinedum Ake, thanked NDPR for the kind gesture and promised that the cheques which had already been written in recipients’ names, would be distributed accordingly.
Tonye Nria-Dappa
Oil & Energy
OML 65: NNPC Seals $875.75m Financing Deal With CPDC
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has signed an 875.75 million dollar funding and technical services agreement and alternative financing deal for the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company(NPDC) operated Oil Mining Lease (OML) 65.
The NNPC, in a statement by its spokesman, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, in Abuja, yesterday, said it signed the deal with CMES-OMS Petroleum Development Company (CPDC).
The Chief Financial Officer of the NNPC, Mr Umar Ajiya,who signed for the NNPC, explained that the package entailed comprehensive financing solution that addresses the complex issues involved in growing NPDC’s production, while also minimising its cost of capital, and maximise its value preservation.
On CPDC’s right to provide technical services, he listed the field of consideration in this regard to include: drilling and completion services; building capacity and technology transfer; generating employment opportunities for youths.
He said the deal would have an attendant positive multiplier effect on the nation’s economy, among other considerations.
He noted that the agreement would also struck a balance between risk and reward which gave investors a rate of return that was commensurate with funding a brownfield project which had significant exploration risk.
Ajiya expressed optimism that the collaboration between the NPDC and CPDC would translate in real terms to the efficient execution of the scope of activities for the optimal development of the OML 65 asset within cost and schedule, whilst maximising value to all the stakeholders.
He said it was projected that the collaboration would enhance operational and financial performance strictly guided by the pre-agreed Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) which remain critical for determining incentive payment due to CPDC.
Ajiya further disclosed that the project, which scope cuts across exploration, development, production and provision of facilities with incremental first oil targeted for fourth quarter 2020, was estimated to have potential reserves of 800 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe).
“It will also help an ultimate recoverable reserve of 244 mmboe and cumulative production of 44mmboe from the Abura Main and Abura SE fields,” he said.
He explained that over the project’s life, it was expected to generate over 6.35 billion dollars in taxes and royalties to the federation to support government’s medium to long term economic development agenda.
He described the contractor financing model as an innovative approach by NPDC to funding its operations in response to the challenging economic environment, saying the approach would fast-track the development of NPDCs under-developed assets.
He informed that the project was expected to ramp up production at OML 65 from 900barrels per day to 60, 000 barrels per day with average production over field life at 40,000 barrels per day.
