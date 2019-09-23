Residents Flee Kono Boue Community Over Abductions

Feelers indicate that Kono Boue Community in Boue Clan in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, which Governor Nyesom Wike recently visited in the wake of killing of some inhabitants of the area by faceless gunmen, is currently a ghost town, as indigenes and residents have fled the community following incessant abductions of the people by gunmen from neighbouring communities.

This is even as the Paramount Ruler of the community, Chief Innocent N. Naador, who has been living outside the community for some time now as a result of the orgy of bloodletting and abductions which have plagued the community in recent times, has broken his silence, and appealed to the state government and security agencies to move fast and arrest the ugly situation.

It was gathered that several indigenes and residents of the area have sought refuge in Bori, headquarters of the local government area where they are being accommodated in Internally Displaced Persons (lDPs) camps scattered around the ancient Ogoni town.

It would be recalled that a prominent indigene of the area and former lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt, Dr. Sonpie Kpone-Tonwe, had recently raised alarm over the current state of affairs in the area, which he said, had forced him to abandon his house for seven years now, and pleaded with the governor to intervene by ensuring that police posts are established in the area to check the ugly security trend.

Speaking in a statement on behalf of the people, Chief Innocent N. Naador, appealed to the governor and security agencies to come to the aid of the community by providing security to save the people from incessant attacks, abductions and killings by some elements from the neighbouring communities.

He alleged that on Friday, September 13, 2019, seven women and two girls were abducted at gunpoint at the Wiideekwiri farm area, where they had gone to harvest cassava and taken to Kereke-Boue community, adding that it took the timely intervention of the Divisional Police Officer of Bori Division, Mr Bako Angbashim and his men to rescue the victims from their abductors in the community.

He alleged that the gunmen that abducted the victims were led by a known cultist (name withheld) in the community.

Naador equally narrated an incident which occurred on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, where 21 indigenes of the community were harassed and threatened at gunpoint by another gang led by a suspected Kereke war lord (name withheld) at Wiikoro farm area, and regretted that a peace accord signed by communities in Boue Clan in the wake of the governor’s visit has been truncated as hostilities have continued unabated in the area.

The monarch disclosed that since May, this year, a major road leading to and out of the community has remained blocked by the gangs from the neighbouring communities, pointing out that the ugly situation has forced primary and secondary schools to remain under lock and key, as well as crippled businesses.

The traditional ruler, however, commended Governor Nyesom Wike for his visit to the area and also the DPO of Bori Division, Mr. Bako Angbashim for the unusual dexterity and courage exhibited during the rescue of the female victims.

Also narrating her ordeal, one of the women that was abducted, Mrs. Charity Agada, said 2019 has been a very difficult year for the people of Kono Boue community, and lamented the spate of insecurity that has become the lot of the community and the people.

Another indigene and a motorcycle operator, Mr. Ibakpea Saronee said he was almost killed in Kereke-Boue a fortnight ago, when he carried the Councillor representing Ward 13, Hon. Confidence Leerah, to his house in the community, stressing that he escaped death by the whiskers as the attackers had come after him.

The DPO of Bori Police Division, Mr Bako Angbashim, confirmed the development, saying that Kono Boue community was deserted as at last week, saying, when he went there, only two old men were seen in the community.

He said in a telephone interview, that he visited the IDPs camps in Bori yesterday, addressed the inmates and also asked them to start returning to the community.

He further disclosed that leaders of the five communities that make up Boue Clan held a peace meeting, yesterday, in Bori, where it was agreed that the people at the IDPs camps could go back home, adding that the people of the five communities were directed that nobody should attack anybody any more.

He said he personally drove to Kono Boue community shortly after the meeting with two patrol vehicles and also Kereke-Boue community, where he confirmed he had rescued some abducted women penultimate Wednesday.

According to him, he had personally addressed the people of Kereke-Boue community and charged them to maintain the peace.

He promised to address the people of the area tomorrow, saying, “I am committed to peace in the area. Peace has returned to the area.”

Donatus Ebi