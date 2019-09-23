News
Residents Flee Kono Boue Community Over Abductions
Feelers indicate that Kono Boue Community in Boue Clan in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, which Governor Nyesom Wike recently visited in the wake of killing of some inhabitants of the area by faceless gunmen, is currently a ghost town, as indigenes and residents have fled the community following incessant abductions of the people by gunmen from neighbouring communities.
This is even as the Paramount Ruler of the community, Chief Innocent N. Naador, who has been living outside the community for some time now as a result of the orgy of bloodletting and abductions which have plagued the community in recent times, has broken his silence, and appealed to the state government and security agencies to move fast and arrest the ugly situation.
It was gathered that several indigenes and residents of the area have sought refuge in Bori, headquarters of the local government area where they are being accommodated in Internally Displaced Persons (lDPs) camps scattered around the ancient Ogoni town.
It would be recalled that a prominent indigene of the area and former lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt, Dr. Sonpie Kpone-Tonwe, had recently raised alarm over the current state of affairs in the area, which he said, had forced him to abandon his house for seven years now, and pleaded with the governor to intervene by ensuring that police posts are established in the area to check the ugly security trend.
Speaking in a statement on behalf of the people, Chief Innocent N. Naador, appealed to the governor and security agencies to come to the aid of the community by providing security to save the people from incessant attacks, abductions and killings by some elements from the neighbouring communities.
He alleged that on Friday, September 13, 2019, seven women and two girls were abducted at gunpoint at the Wiideekwiri farm area, where they had gone to harvest cassava and taken to Kereke-Boue community, adding that it took the timely intervention of the Divisional Police Officer of Bori Division, Mr Bako Angbashim and his men to rescue the victims from their abductors in the community.
He alleged that the gunmen that abducted the victims were led by a known cultist (name withheld) in the community.
Naador equally narrated an incident which occurred on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, where 21 indigenes of the community were harassed and threatened at gunpoint by another gang led by a suspected Kereke war lord (name withheld) at Wiikoro farm area, and regretted that a peace accord signed by communities in Boue Clan in the wake of the governor’s visit has been truncated as hostilities have continued unabated in the area.
The monarch disclosed that since May, this year, a major road leading to and out of the community has remained blocked by the gangs from the neighbouring communities, pointing out that the ugly situation has forced primary and secondary schools to remain under lock and key, as well as crippled businesses.
The traditional ruler, however, commended Governor Nyesom Wike for his visit to the area and also the DPO of Bori Division, Mr. Bako Angbashim for the unusual dexterity and courage exhibited during the rescue of the female victims.
Also narrating her ordeal, one of the women that was abducted, Mrs. Charity Agada, said 2019 has been a very difficult year for the people of Kono Boue community, and lamented the spate of insecurity that has become the lot of the community and the people.
Another indigene and a motorcycle operator, Mr. Ibakpea Saronee said he was almost killed in Kereke-Boue a fortnight ago, when he carried the Councillor representing Ward 13, Hon. Confidence Leerah, to his house in the community, stressing that he escaped death by the whiskers as the attackers had come after him.
The DPO of Bori Police Division, Mr Bako Angbashim, confirmed the development, saying that Kono Boue community was deserted as at last week, saying, when he went there, only two old men were seen in the community.
He said in a telephone interview, that he visited the IDPs camps in Bori yesterday, addressed the inmates and also asked them to start returning to the community.
He further disclosed that leaders of the five communities that make up Boue Clan held a peace meeting, yesterday, in Bori, where it was agreed that the people at the IDPs camps could go back home, adding that the people of the five communities were directed that nobody should attack anybody any more.
He said he personally drove to Kono Boue community shortly after the meeting with two patrol vehicles and also Kereke-Boue community, where he confirmed he had rescued some abducted women penultimate Wednesday.
According to him, he had personally addressed the people of Kereke-Boue community and charged them to maintain the peace.
He promised to address the people of the area tomorrow, saying, “I am committed to peace in the area. Peace has returned to the area.”
Donatus Ebi
15 m Youths Unemployed, Minister Confirms
The Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige, has confirmed that there are about 15million young Nigerians roaming the streets on a daily basis looking for scarce jobs to earn them salary to enable them put food on their tables.
Ngige warned that the large number of unemployed youths means that Nigeria may explode sooner if unemployment in the country was not tackled urgently.
The minister disclosed this in Enugu at the weekend where he received an award from the College of Medicine, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) alongside other alumni.
He said, “But we have those searching for white collar jobs in the neighbourhood of about 15million. So, we have to do something; to teach people new vocations, new skills, so that not all will be going for white collar jobs.
“Even if you have a university degree, you can be thought some skills so that you employ yourself or even get employed somehow. So, we are going to do that or it is on the table.”
While taking a critical look at the alarming rate of unemployment in the nation, the minister said that if the problem is not tackled frontally, with the seriousness and commitment it deserved, the country would become one hell of unrest such as Venezuela, adding that the uprising might consume everybody.
He noted that the symptoms of social unrest were very much around in the country, saying that President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has, however, fashioned out some measures to deal with unemployment in the country.
Ugwuanyi Commissions Two Hospitals
Poly General Hospital, Asata, in Enugu North Local Government and the Udi General Hospital in Udi Local Government Area, reconstructed, upgraded and equipped by the Enugu State Government to provide qualitative secondary healthcare delivery for the urban and rural population of the state have been inaucioned by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.
Commissioning the upgraded Poly General Hospital, which was formerly known as Poly Clinic Asata, the governor described the health facility in the hospital as “indisputably the busiest General Hospital and second busiest healthcare facility in the state after the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu”.
He noted that the hospital’s status underscores its strategic importance and the state government’s decision to improve the facility’s clinical environment and rebuilding of its capacity “for qualitative secondary healthcare delivery to our teeming Enugu urban population who deserve the best of care”.
Ugwuanyi who disclosed that Poly General Hospital was one of the 7 General Hospitals providing qualitative secondary healthcare services to the people of the state, added that there are also 43 Cottage Hospitals and about 390 public Primary Healthcare facilities that provide related medical services.
He further disclosed that the state government recently paid the mandatory N100m counterpart fund in fulfillment of its requirements for takeoff of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund that would enable all residents of the state to access healthcare services under the Universal Health Coverage.
According to him, “our recently rejigged Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency and the newly constituted Enugu State Agency for Universal Health Coverage are strategic steps in this direction”.
At the inauguration of the reconstructed and equipped Udi General Hospital, Gov. Ugwuanyi stated that it is the 4th busiest public secondary healthcare facility in the state and the only public secondary healthcare facility within the Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency of the state, stressing that it was the reason his administration repositioned it for more effective and efficient service delivery.
The Governor further disclosed that the ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, which offers undergraduate clinical and post-graduate Residency training for doctors in addition to delivery of specialist care to the people, has continued to receive the needed government support and investments.
In this regard, the Governor revealed that his administration has recently granted approval to ESUT Teaching Hospital Parklane to absorb 125 interns of different relevant fields of study and 102 Resident Doctors, in addition to continuous recruitment of Consultants in different medical fields, accreditation of related investments and provision of medical equipment to sustain the hospital’s capacity to offer top-notch medical services.
Why Six PDP Governors Visited Rivers, Tambuwal Explains
The Sokoto State Governor, Hon Aminu Tambuwal has explained that six Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors visited the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to commend him for his sustained projects’ delivery.
He said the governors urged him to continue to deliver quality projects and sustain good governance for the development of Rivers State.
Tambuwal also emphasised that PDP remains strongly united in friendship and brotherhood.
He spoke, last Friday night at the Government House, Port Harcourt, after a meeting.
The meeting had in attendance: Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri; Imo State Governor, Hon Emeka Ihedioha; Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde; Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom; Sokoto State Governor, Hon Amimu Tambuwal and Zamfara State Governor, Mohammed Mattawale.
He said: “We are here as brothers and friends to the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike in the spirit of brotherhood and friendship. To encourage and support him for the good governance he has given to the good people of Rivers State.
“The 100 days of the second term of Governor Wike is also why we are here. The spirit in Port Harcourt and Rivers State is that of celebration and thanksgiving and gratitude to God for such a wonderful leadership by Governor Wike.
“We are also here to join him and the good people of Rivers State in thanking God for his leadership and to thank God for giving the state a wonderful leader like him.
“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is very strongly united”.
Earlier, the six Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), governors had arrived the Rivers State Government House at about 6pm and proceeded to the official residence of Governor Wike where they held a closed-door meeting with the Rivers State governor.
