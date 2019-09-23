Gas Users Task DPR On New Policy

Some stakeholders in the oil and gas sector have urged the federal government to give priority attention to the planned resuscitation of the nation’s ailing refineries for full production in 2022.

The stakeholders expressed their news in separate interviews with The Tide recently, wile reacting to the announcement by the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, that the Port Harcourt and Kaduna refineries would be fully operational in 2022.

Former chairman of the National union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Port Harcourt Refinery branch, Comrade Alex Agworwor said the government should fulfil the promise and not politcise the state of the refineries.

Comrade Agworwor said the poor operational standards of the existing refineries in the country had made Nigeria to depend on the importation of refined products.

“Nigeria is estimated to hold approximately 37 billion barrels of proven oil reserve which is the second biggest in Africa. The country, however, imports majority of its domestic refined products due to lack of domestic refining capacity, this doesn’t create a good and promising picture of the country as a major oil producing nation.

The federal government through its relevant agencies should ensure that our refineries are functional, while the building of new ones should be considered, “ he said.

In his own views, the Chairman of the Port Harcourt branch of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN), Comrade Emmanuel Inimgba, also called on the federal government to speed up the revamping of the existing refineries in the country and build new ones to enhance the capacity utilisation and also address the deficits recorded as a result of the poor state of the refineries.

“Despite Nigeria’s huge potentials in the oil and gas sector, the country still depends heavily on the importation of refined products for domestic consumption. The federal government must make concrete efforts to boost the capacity of our refineries to meet up the needs of Nigerians and cut fuel importation. This will also help us the independent marketers to have a liverage to perform effectively,” he said.