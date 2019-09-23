Experts Seek Non-Cash Guarantees For Modular Refiners

Experts in the oil and gas sector have appealed to the Federal Government to provide non- cash guarantees for developers of modular refineries, to attract both foreign and local investors.

The experts made the appeal in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, at the weekend, against the backdrop of funding challenges facing construction of modular refineries in the country.

Chairman, Eko Petrochemical Refinery, Retired Capt. Emmanuel Iheanacho said government should be willing to provide non-cash guarantees, frequently demanded as comfort by Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC).

Iheanacho urged government to enter into a strategic partnership agreement with modular refinery developers, who have attained the Authority-To-Construct (AOC) approval.

Iheanacho, who is also the Chairman, Integrated Oil and Gas Ltd., urged government to engage banks in financing the building of modular refineries in the country.

According to him, the demand for locally refined products has been on the increase in the last few years.

Iheanacho said that building a modular refinery of about 1,000 barrel capacity costs over $1.2 billion.

“Building a modular refinery is not easy, apart from site your refinery beside the sea, one can as well site it near a marginal oil field.

“Finance is the major reason why most investors in the modular refineries abandon it.

“No bank is ready to give loan to investors in modular refineries, that is why it is just only two out of 40 investors giving licences that were able to build it.

“Government should engage the banks to provide the finance needed for building modular refineries,” he said.

According him, modular refineries will enable more efficient economic performance by boosting the country’s forex earnings.

“It will add greater value to our export oil trade, fuller employment through regular and more specialised job opportunities that would be created and many more positive impacts, “ he noted.

He said that government should recognise the strategic importance of promoting the business of private ownership and operations of refineries.

Also, the Director-General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, (LCCI) , Mr Muda Yusuf, urged the government to review its policy on refined products to encourage investors into the sector.

Yusuf said: “It is pitiful that after many years of oil discovery, the country is still importing its refined products for consumption.

“As long as we have oil and gas sector linked with the government, private investors will continue to evade the sector.”